When you speak of longevity in the game of AFL , the tine of the so-called ‘stalwarts’ and absolute veterans is as pointy as it is thin. So far in 2022 we’ve most recently seen Collingwood ’s Scott Pendlebery become just the 20th player to reach the 350 game milestone and yet still could continue on into next year and beyond. Geelong skipper Joel Selwood also notched up the achievement this year, while also overtaking Carlton great Stephen Kernahan for most games as captain at 227 and counting.

Fremantle ’s Mr Eveready, David Mundy , this year also cracked the top 10 for all time games played in VFL/AFL history and equally looks like he’d not just be happy to go around again, but again and again.

North Melbourne ’s Brent Harvey , now retired and working at Arden St as a game-day runner and around the club with its youth, is the all-time record holder (this writer actually went to school with him) and, honestly, could probably have gone on to stretch his lead even more he’s in that good a shape, but he needed to leave something of a gap for the current-day age-deniers to set their sights on.

I refuse to believe that age is gonna slow me down at this stage... Travis Boak

“A lot of the guys that have retired that I’ve spoken to, their mind goes before their body in terms of they just don’t enjoy it [AFL] anymore,” expresses Port Adelaide great and Red Bull Athlete , Travis Boak , in pondering what could now be considered the pointy end of his career, at least by the standards normally recognised within AFL circles. “But I refuse to believe that age is gonna slow me down at this stage, and if I continue to give myself [what I] need; what my body needs, what my mind needs, [then] it’s gonna help me go out there and give back in a game of footy.”

Boak is at least another season away from the 350 game mark, and if fit and well for the remainder of the 2022 regular season will be just shy of 330 games, which is a remarkable achievement. But like his contemporaries mentioned above, and in still producing consistent season averages that defy his age (he’s 34 this year), Boak is very much at the top of his game. And while he’s spoken at length about his preparation , more might be said of what the Power superstar does off the field to keep his sights firmly locked on a future without limits.

This is where Travis Boak: All Too Human comes in -- a documentary from Pete Williams in collaboration with the Port Adelaide Football Club and Red Bull Australia , which highlights the very human side of Boak chronicling his personal journey to delineate the footballer from the human. And though that might sound on the nose, Travis Boak: All Too Human is, in fact, a poignant insight into the steely mindset of Boak as an athlete capable of leaving the pressures and highs and lows of professional sport, out on the field to focus constructively at life off it.

Life's no Boak © David Solm / Red Bull Content Pool

I’d rather run out in front of 100,000 people or whatever, than model underwear... Travis Boak

We get a look at his many ventures, such as his hospitality side-hustle with teammate Robbie Gray , Moseley Bar & Kitchen , which he admits he’s still learning to run but enjoys as something else to focus on off the field. There’s also his family underwear label, Rogers , named for his late father who died of cancer. This venture, Travis reckons, is something close to his heart because it combines many of his loves, such as high-quality fashion, while honouring his dad. Though modelling for it isn’t something he’s too enthusiastic for, or maybe that’s just what he wants us to believe.

“I’d rather run out in front of 100,000 people or whatever, than model underwear,” he says in the doco with a wry smile but not before showing off his latest marketing spread to an unsuspecting Robbie Gray, showing he's doing everything with a sense of humour.

In addition to non-football-related businesses, Boak’s other off field focus is on supporting the community in any way he can, specifically, though, he spends time with kids in the hospital system drawing on his own experiences with his father’s battle with cancer as a way to both support, and guide them during their struggles. It’s a very grounding aspect of what Travis does when he’s not racking up contested possessions, and Williams brings this to light in an intimate way in Travis Boak: All Too Human, that is stylishly honest without taking away from the spectacle of Boak’s on-field antics.

In fact the balance of representation of his two worlds is struck wonderfully throughout the documentary, and helps make a case for Travis’ goal to refuse that his immediate career has an end in sight at all, exemplified with testimony of his continued desire to remain challenged from his teammates, coach and more.

You can watch Travis Boak: All Too Human on Kayo on demand right here . The documentary is also available directly from the PAFC website here: http://portadelaidefc.com.au .