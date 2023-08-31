Vali Holl performs during training at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

Relive all the action from the Vallnord 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup

Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the downhill rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
By Rajiv Desai
3 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

UCI Mountain Bike World Series

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series makes a return for 2022, with plenty of downhill and cross-country action.

121 Tour Stops

Valentina Höll

From her first bike race at the age of three to her World Cup and world championship downhill titles, Vali Höll has always been ahead of the curve.

AustriaAustria

Jackson Goldstone

From a pre-school viral video sensation to junior downhill world champion, Jackson Goldstone is the future of Canadian mountain biking.

CanadaCanada

Loïc Bruni

A five-time elite world champion, French rider Loïc Bruni is already one of the all-time great downhill mountain bike racers and he's not finished yet.

FranceFrance

Rachel Atherton

With a record number of overall World Cup wins and the only perfect season in MTB history to her name, Rachel Atherton is the queen of downhill racing.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Jess Blewitt

After impressing at Red Bull Hardline and in the Enduro World Series, New Zealand downhill racer Jess Blewitt looks set to take the mountain biking scene by storm.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Finn Iles

Canada's leading MTB downhill star, Finn Iles lived his childhood on the trails of Whistler and has mountain biking in his blood.

CanadaCanada

Beyond the Line

Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson explore all the hot topics at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup races.

1 Season · 2 episodes

Summary

  1. 1
    Lenzerheide
  2. 2
    Leogang
  3. 3
    Val di Sole
  4. 4
    Pal Arinsal/Vallnord
From technical and natural to super-fast and open racing from the eight rounds of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup is always an entertaining. spectacle that’s just as exciting to watch over again. Scroll down for long-form highlights from each of the rounds from this year.
01

Lenzerheide

24 min

Highlights – Lenzerheide

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

English

British athletes dominated the Elite downhill racing action with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
Rachel Atherton racing at the UCI DH World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

A thoroughly enjoyable Swiss weekend for Rachel Atherton

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Atherton celebrates at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

Back on top of the podium

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Loic Bruni performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

Loic Bruni was just off the race pace of his team-mate Jordan Williams

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Leogang

24 min

Highlights – Leogang

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Leogang, Austria.

English

Celebrations continued well into the weekend at the Austrian venue, with the home crowd celebrating wins for two of their home-grown athletes in the downhill. Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb took the victories in the Elite women's and men's racing in what proved to be landmark wins for them both.
For Höll, it was her first win as an elite in Leogang after several years of trying. Kolb's victory was his first World Cup win. Second and third in the women's race were Camille Balanche and Rachel Atherton, with Loïc Bruni and Jackson Goldstone finishing in those positions in the men’s category.
Vali Höll performs at the UCI DH World Cup round in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023.

Vali Höll found her mojo on the Austrian circuit

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Vali Höll as seen at the women's UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023.

Celebrations begin for Höll

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Andreas Kolb celebrates winning the DH race at the UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Andreas Kolb savouring the moment of his first World Cup win

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Val di Sole

24 min

Highlights – Val di Sole

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Val di Sole, Italy.

English

Two weeks after scoring her first elite win on home soil in Leogang, Valentina Höll was on unbeatable form again in Italy. On what is the most demanding and difficult track on the downhill calendar, Höll showed her strength to win by over 2.9s from Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. New Zealander Jess Blewitt secured her best-ever World Cup result by posting the third best time.
The men's race saw a first time win for Canada's Jackson Goldstone. Still only 19, Goldstone put down a composed run beyond his years to win from compatriot Finn Iles by 2.2s. Frenchman Thibaut Dapréla finished third.
Jess Blewitt racing at the UCI DH World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 01, 2023.

Jess Blewitt excelled on this technical track

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Vali Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 01, 2023

That's two consecutive World Cup wins for Höll

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone celebrates at the UCI DH World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy on July 01, 2023.

A more than delighted Jackson Goldstone celebrates his Elite win

© Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Review the whats, ifs and maybes of the 2023 mountain bike racing season so far with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in new Red Bull TV show Beyond the Line below.

1 h 18 min

The MTB World Cup season so far

Join us as we take an in-depth look at the best of the action from the UCI MTB World Cup season so far.

English

Valentina Höll
04

Pal Arinsal/Vallnord

24 min

Highlights – Vallnord

Take a look back at all the action in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord, Andorra, from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

World Cup racing resumed in Andorra after a near two month summer break. Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused disruption for the downhillers with the men's race heavily affected as rain came down significantly for the last starters.
The women enjoyed the best of the conditions with German Nina Hoffman triumphing. Valentina Höll would finish second with a time that was 2.8s behind Hoffmann's. Britain's Tahnée Seagrave made a welcome return to the podium in third place following her return to racing this season after sitting out nearly all of 2022 with on-going concussion issues. Thibaut Dapréla would the win narrowly from South African veteran Greg Minnaar with just 0.121s between them. Conditions on the course got even worse for the final few racers on the hill and athletes like Loïc Bruni did incredibly well to finish in the heavy rain.
Valentina Holl racing at the UCI DH World Cup round in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 26, 2023.

Vali Höll has been super consistent so far this season

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Female competitors on the podium celebrate at the UCI DH World Cup round in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 26, 2023.

A very happy women's podium

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Greg Minnaar racing at the UCI DH World Cup round in Pal Arinsal, Andorra on August 26, 2023

Greg Minnaar continues to confound and narrowly missed out on the men's win

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

MTB
Bike