Bike
MTB
Relive all the action from the Vallnord 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup
Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the downhill rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
From technical and natural to super-fast and open racing from the eight rounds of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup is always an entertaining. spectacle that’s just as exciting to watch over again. Scroll down for long-form highlights from each of the rounds from this year.
01
Lenzerheide
24 min
Highlights – Lenzerheide
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
British athletes dominated the Elite downhill racing action with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
02
Leogang
24 min
Highlights – Leogang
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Leogang, Austria.
Celebrations continued well into the weekend at the Austrian venue, with the home crowd celebrating wins for two of their home-grown athletes in the downhill. Vali Höll and Andreas Kolb took the victories in the Elite women's and men's racing in what proved to be landmark wins for them both.
For Höll, it was her first win as an elite in Leogang after several years of trying. Kolb's victory was his first World Cup win. Second and third in the women's race were Camille Balanche and Rachel Atherton, with Loïc Bruni and Jackson Goldstone finishing in those positions in the men’s category.
03
Val di Sole
24 min
Highlights – Val di Sole
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Val di Sole, Italy.
Two weeks after scoring her first elite win on home soil in Leogang, Valentina Höll was on unbeatable form again in Italy. On what is the most demanding and difficult track on the downhill calendar, Höll showed her strength to win by over 2.9s from Switzerland’s Camille Balanche. New Zealander Jess Blewitt secured her best-ever World Cup result by posting the third best time.
The men's race saw a first time win for Canada's Jackson Goldstone. Still only 19, Goldstone put down a composed run beyond his years to win from compatriot Finn Iles by 2.2s. Frenchman Thibaut Dapréla finished third.
Review the whats, ifs and maybes of the 2023 mountain bike racing season so far with analysis from Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Emily Batty in new Red Bull TV show Beyond the Line below.
1 h 18 min
The MTB World Cup season so far
Join us as we take an in-depth look at the best of the action from the UCI MTB World Cup season so far.
04
Pal Arinsal/Vallnord
24 min
Highlights – Vallnord
Take a look back at all the action in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord, Andorra, from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.
World Cup racing resumed in Andorra after a near two month summer break. Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused disruption for the downhillers with the men's race heavily affected as rain came down significantly for the last starters.
The women enjoyed the best of the conditions with German Nina Hoffman triumphing. Valentina Höll would finish second with a time that was 2.8s behind Hoffmann's. Britain's Tahnée Seagrave made a welcome return to the podium in third place following her return to racing this season after sitting out nearly all of 2022 with on-going concussion issues. Thibaut Dapréla would the win narrowly from South African veteran Greg Minnaar with just 0.121s between them. Conditions on the course got even worse for the final few racers on the hill and athletes like Loïc Bruni did incredibly well to finish in the heavy rain.
