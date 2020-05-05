20 of the most underrated Australian hip-hop tracks

Last week, Red Bull looked back at some of the biggest moments in Australian hip-hop . We tasked 20 different local heroes -- artists, producers and tastemakers -- with telling us about the one song they think stands above the rest. A.B. Original’s ‘January 26’ and Sampa The Great’s ‘Final Form’ dominated the list, joined by classics from Remi, Hilltop Hoods and Briggs.

Today, we’re turning our attention to the tracks that are just as impressive -- but less well-known. To dig a little deeper, we asked that same expert panel to tell us about the underrated hip-hop gem they think deserves more attention. Together, their selections span almost 30 years and run the gamut from skuzzy, low-fi recordings to ultra-polished contemporary sounds like trap. Of course, this is not a definitive round-up of the genre’s best tracks, but it is a great jumping off point to dig deeper into Australian hip-hop’s rich, often unsung history.

You may have heard some of these songs before but even the most encyclopedic hip-hop heads will find something to discover here. Dive in below and to read more about where the future of Australian music is heading, catch up on our list of the rappers blowing up in 2020.

Sound Unlimited -- ‘Unity’

Released: 1991

Picked by: N’Fa Jones

“Most underrated, for me, is the Sound Unlimited 1991 release ‘Unity’. This socially conscious crew broke huge ground in Australian hip-hop, encompassing all four elements in their music and message. With dope beats, rhymes and cool melodic hooks, they wrote a number of charting songs. I think they were so far ahead of their time, given the music landscape of Australia back then, that people saw it as ‘cool’, but didn’t give it the gold status respect it truly deserved.”

TZU -- ‘The Horse You Rode In On’

Released: 2003

Picked by: James Mangohig

“This beat by Paso Bionic of TZU is so underrated without even thinking of the dope lyrics on top. It swings like a Cypress Hill, Wu Tang-esque beat and those drums and samples still sound dope and fresh today…and the hook telling the powers that be to get fucked is so iconic. I have watched this track both from backstage and in the crowd and even redneck bogans are yelling ‘Fuck you and your long list of isms’… but nothing really hits as hard as Joelistics’ final line: ‘I love the sunburnt country, I love it a lot, it’s just a pity about all the redneck fucks.’”

Nothing really hits as hard as Joelistics’ final line: ‘I love the sunburnt country, I love it a lot, it’s just a pity about all the redneck fucks.’ James Mangohig

Mnemonic Ascent -- 'Relentless'

Released: 2005

Picked by: Hau Latukefu

“A perfect blend of style, innovation and creativity. I mean, the group itself are criminally underrated.”

Horrorshow -- ‘Walk You Home’

Released: 2009

Picked by: Triple One's Obi Ill Terrors

“This track is rated, but I still believe it's underrated. I wouldn't say it made me start rapping, but Horrorshow definitely inspired me to try different stuff. It related so hard, we are all from the same area, and a lot of their music references train stations and places that we visited regularly. 'Walk You Home' in particular made me realise that you didn't have to be a straight rapper all the time, it was more about being a musician. It was massive for us to play with them on their national tour last year, two generations of artists from the Inner West of Sydney.”

Koolism -- ‘Hanz High’

Released: 2010

Picked by: Omar Musa

“Although they won the first ever ARIA for Best Urban Release, I still think these Canberra/Queanbeyan kings have always been criminally underrated. Danielsan’s chunky beats were way ahead of their time and Hau’s raps were as smooth as Kingsleys’ gravy. Hanz High is a cheeky, banging earworm about the (fun) police breaking up parties, maybe even foreshadowing Hau’s proteges OneFour’s current run-ins with the law.”

Jimblah -- ‘Face The Fire’

Released: 2011

Picked by: Urthboy

“Raw emotion, powerful lyrics, beautiful song. It has a rawness of its time, and it was never a radio song, but it remains one of the most hard hitting hip-hop songs to come out of this country. It was a showstopping song for me. I was dropping a hire car off on tour but as this song came on I just kept driving, circling Adelaide airport a few times before returning the vehicle.”

It was never a radio song, but it remains one of the most hard hitting hip-hop songs to come out of this country Urthboy

One Sixth -- ‘SMS (Six Million Stories)’

Released: 2012

Picked by: Mantra

“I don’t love using the term underrated, cos I feel like it implies that people familiar with the artist aren’t recognising the talent. Which is definitely not the case with One Sixth. Anyone who knows this man’s work knows he’s one of the most gifted lyricists we’ve ever had. Every album is a concept album. Every song is a concept song. Every line is loaded with easter eggs of wordplay, plot twists and storytelling. ‘SMS’ is a perfect example – an incredible story that keeps unravelling, full of emotion, told with the most picturesque poetic imagery you could imagine.”

Mau Power -- ‘My Island Home’

Released: 2014

Picked by: Trey MC

“I have to go with Mau Power's version of Warumpi Band and Christine Anu's ‘My Island Home’. Released via Mau Power's imprint, OBHI Pty Ltd this version talks of the Torres Strait Islands. The video shares elements of TI culture, which strongly resonated with my Melanesian heritage of Fiji. This track is a reflection of the diverse First Nations culture we have here and the beauty of mixing up the cultural heritage and hip-hop culture. A timeless classic.”

This track is a reflection of the diverse First Nations culture we have here and the beauty of mixing up the cultural heritage and hip-hop culture Trey MC

Man Made Mountain -- ‘Masterplan’

Released: 2014

Picked by: Remi

“‘Masterplan’ gives me that feeling where you’re transported back to your fondest music memories. Definitely has that ‘90s vibe, Native Tongue era. So much chemistry between producer Billy Hoyle and MC Cazeaux O.S.L.O…. I’ve been bumping this song solidly in the years it’s been out.”

Horrorshow with Thelma Plum, Jimblah, Urthboy -- ‘Any Other Name’

Released: 2015

Picked by: L-Fresh The Lion

“I remember hearing this song for the first time on the day it came out. I was in London, on the other side of the world, laying in bed having just woken up and pressing play. Within the first 30 seconds, the build up, and then Jimblah's voice ‘It's a fucking war cry!’ I had goosebumps, for real. (Sidenote: anything Jimblah is massively underrated. Dude is a creative beast. His production skills, lyrical flex, delivery and his message. He's way too slept on). I hit repeat on the song within the first minute of listening.

This song is another example of how hip-hop goes beyond just being music. This song is a resounding statement. It captures the frustration, the emotion, the history, the depth of it all. I'd been following the Adam Goodes story as it was playing out. Racism is no joke. And this song hits at the core. There are so many quotables in each section of this song. Everyone came with it. Massively underrated.”

Mirrah -- ‘We Wanna Know’ feat. L-Fresh the Lion

Released: 2016

Picked by: Maya Jupiter

“Mirrah is a highly underrated hip-hop artist. If you’ve been lucky to see her live, you’ll know she’s a dynamite on stage that always moves the crowd. This song shows off her impressive lyrical skills and vocal abilities while questioning the origins of hate and discrimination. L-Fresh the Lion delivers an exceptional verse that greatly compliments the whole production. These are two artists for the people, using their voices for positive social change and are far too underrated.”

SUPEREGO -- ‘Money For Portraits’

Released: 2017

Picked by: Genesis Owusu

“I'm a huge sucker for artists who don't let genre define them. This song and group is just as much Aus hip-hop as they are jazz and punk and whatever else. That shit is the future.”

B Wise -- ‘Actin Different’

Released: 2018

Picked by: Thundamentals’ Jeswon

“When I look at the current crop of Australian hip-hop artists pushing a more contemporary international sound, B Wise really stands out as someone with an original, unique voice that has the potential to really blow up in a big way.

There is something really eerie and menacing about the minimal Juvé-produced beat that gives Wise’s vocals the space to shine. I feel like this whole song is a hook. The ‘Dynamo, dynamite’ bridge gets me gassed every time! Underrated tune.”

Posseshot -- ‘Harambe’

Released: 2018

Picked by: Nerve

“Everything about this song is what drew me to hip-hop music straight from the get go. A funky/gritty sample and warm dusty drum loop that you could listen to a million times before it gets boring. The unapologetically raw and dirty vocals from KHA and Muscles describe a classic Melbourne sort of atmosphere that draws clear parallels to the early NY rap scene back in the '90s. Shit is filthy and I love it. Kharnie's delivery is off the charts and the way they go back and forth is so effortless it just can't be overlooked.”

Sophiya -- ‘White Ivory’

Released: 2018

Picked by: Coda Conduct

“This one is nearly two years old now and has us asking 'why hasn't Sophiya blown up already?' She produced it herself and her vocal delivery has such cheeky confidence that you can't help but grin. She's still dropping fire and we're 200 percent here for it.”

Nooky -- ‘Blackfellas’ (Nooky & Jaytee remix)

Released: 2019

Picked by: Birdz

"I’m a problem cuz, whutt!" -- This joint is hectic and easily one of the best hip-hop songs to come out last year. A fire remix of an all time classic -- shouts to Local Knowledge. Nooky also put out a killer EP last year, Junction Court. If you haven’t heard it yet, you need to!”

Tkay Maidza -- ‘Awake’

Released: 2019

Picked by: Illy

“There’s a few tracks that I could’ve gone with, but Tkay snapping this hard over a beat this dope.. it’s got smash written all over it. Should’ve been massive.”

Baby Prince -- ‘LightHouse’

Released: 2019

Picked by: Arno Faraji

“Hoodbabyprince from out Brisbane takes the crown for this one. I found out about homie through a few mates of mine who were already listening to him months before. His whole discography goes off but there’s this extra dope joint on his called ‘LightHouse’ that got stuck in my head and ended up becoming an honest favourite.

First off, the beat slaps and the mix is tight AF, but what ‘Hoodbabyprince’ does with his melodies and lyricisms is what pushes this joint to the next level. I don’t know a lot of dudes in the nation, even international killin’ that wave of trap the way he is. World class shit.”

Dugong Jr. -- ‘Drive’ feat. Jordan Dennis

Released: 2020

Picked by: Chong Ali

“There's so much to love about this track. From Dugong Jr.'s tasty synths layered over Caribbean tinted percussions to Jordan Dennis' fluent 'in the pocket' flow, the song feels polished without sounding over produced. Both artists are in harmony as the vocals ride inside the groove while the instruments have plenty of room to breathe. They also get extra points for the 'Initial D' references.”

Barkaa -- ‘For My Tittas’

Released: 2020

Picked by: Jimblah