As we near Gamescom at the end of August and work to round out the traditional annual gaming season of reveals, announcements and project updates, we thought we’d check in with Red Bull Player , iamfallfromgrace , to see what’s stood out on her radar so far. Grace is currently an Elden Ring tragic but has enough room in her heart still for some of the stellar games and updates 2022 saw added to the upcoming releases fray.

We didn’t have time to trawl through everything, either. Especially when you look at the breadth of content that’s been highlighted this year already -- from what people are calling a ‘lite-on’ Triple-A manifest that is still actually pretty intimidating, to the insanely diverse lineup of Indies waiting in the wings to strike, sleeper hit and become Triple-As down the track in their own right (via popularity), we’re in a pretty incredible position as consumers right now.

We believe the phrase “something for everyone” applies best here.

Be warned though, dear reader, “something for everyone” translates more to “horror for all!” if your handle is iamfallfromgrace, who is no fraidy cat. And in asking her for her picks of the announcement and update litter, she’s almost exclusively leant into the very, very healthy realms of horror and survival. And no truer oxymoron has ever been written.

Scorn looks like a purely emotive journey set to challenge players © Ebb Software

H.R. Giger, the late Swiss artist whose organic, industrial "biomechanised" works became the design basis for the Alien franchise...

“ Scorn is a title I've had on my radar since the very first glimpse in 2016,” Grace tells us when we ask her to start unpacking the games she’s circled in red coming over the next 18 to 24 months. “The H.R. Giger -inspired aesthetic has me so curious as to how the game will actually play and I cannot wait to dive into its visceral, horrific-looking world. I just really hope it isn't watered down too much to appease the masses. I like my horror how I like my chocolate: 90% dark!”

Scorn comes to us a little left-of-centre and as an utterly unique first-person experience. As Grace mentions, the game’s entire makeup is derived from the works of H.R. Giger, the late Swiss artist whose organic, industrial “biomechanised” works became the design basis for the Alien franchise.

Scorn itself is described as “biopunk” and features a loop that centres around survival on a twisted, biomechanical world where everything seems alive. The game’s main character is seeking answers while also interacting with the living space, modularly connecting weapons and items to their body.

Out for PC , Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass this coming October 21, Scorn is 2022’s odd curiosity in waiting.

Amicia is better prepared in A Plague Tale: Requiem © Focus Entertainment

Grace’s penchant for the dark and creepy doesn’t just end at machine-become-flesh-become-life, though, with her sights firmly set on the return of 14th century Inquisitorial evaders, Amicia and Hugo, the brother and sister protagonists of the dark and impossibly terrifying world of A Plague Tale: Requiem .

“This is the long-awaited return of Amicia and Hugo from 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence , which is a game that came out of nowhere for me and quickly became one of my most memorable games from 2019,” Grace tells us with an enthusiasm at total odds with the game-world setting of both games. “The story is absolutely heart wrenching and completely brutal. I can't wait to see where they go with it in A Plague Tale: Requiem.”

This sequel, which is set to arrive this October on PC, PS5 , Xbox Series X|S and even Nintendo Switch via the Cloud , takes place just six months after the first game. For those who missed that, A Plague Tale is set during the time of the Inquisition and at the height of the Black Plague. Hugo, younger brother to Amicia, has power to control swarms of rats and together with his older sister, the two must navigate their way through a dark, brooding and despaired world, looking to each other as guiding lights.

This sequel is set to expand on Hugo’s powers (which the pair hope to have him cured of), how Amicia and the player tactically approaches new and seemingly impossible scenarios, while also continuing their astonishing tale of survival in this gritty dark fantasy. A Plague Tale: Requiem isn’t for the faint of heart, but promises an intimate and challenging journey for those willing to make hundreds of thousands of rats their new fur babies.

Witchfire looks like DOOM if, instead of demons, you were fighting witches, and I am here for it... Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

Nestled firmly in the intangible release window of “Coming Soon”, Witchfire , from Polish studio, The Astronauts , speaks true Millennial in that it seeks to harness everything from the first days of first-person shooters such as Wolf 3D , DOOM , HeXen and all those that followed. And it’s another dark and grim outing that caught our intrepid streamer’s eye.

“Witchfire looks like DOOM if, instead of demons, you were fighting witches, and I am here for it,” Grace says assertively, like we’d try and stop her. “Witchfire is a dark fantasy first-person shooter roguelite, which usually means the replayability will be much better than a traditional narrative-driven FPS campaign game. The visuals look fantastic, so as long as the mechanics and pacing are good, this could be a real winner for roguelite fans (myself included).”

It’s hard not to watch the game’s short teasers and get all giddy with excitement. That we also saw it this year hopefully means it’ll fall into that 18-24 months away bracket, but we’re at the mercy of its developers who seem to know they’re onto a winner here. We recommend sticking around iamfallfromgrace’s Twitch Channel as she summons more info from The Astronauts like some sort of…

Ahem.

COCOON [is] itself a game that looks like it’s tackling broad philosophical concepts such as ‘are we just neurons with alleged agency firing on an unseen pathway?’, or ‘is life just one big circuit board?’...

“ COCOON is a complete change of pace from my list so far,” she continues. “But I am a woman of many tastes and Jeppe Carlson's next game, COCOON, looks absolutely beautiful.

“Carlson is the legend behind Limbo and Inside -- two iconic Indie puzzle-platformers. COCOON looks like a very different aesthetic, so I very much look forward to exploring what this title has to offer.”

Fans of the aforementioned titles will know that Carlson doesn’t like the status quo and works to disrupt convention and marketed expectation. If you’ve played neither Limbo or Inside, we highly recommend you do as they each stand as pivotal moments in Indie gaming when it was no longer about homaging Nintendo or SEGA , old-school sensibilities, or presenting bubble-gum aesthetics and more about games-as-art and what that could look like in a challenging, puzzle-driven environment. Both are emotive and existential, which is the best way to lead into COCOON, itself a game that looks like it’s tackling broad philosophical concepts such as ‘are we just neurons with alleged agency firing on an unseen pathway?’, or ‘is life just one big circuit board?’.

Heavy stuff.

When your weapon is a portable VCR player... © Raw Fury

Routine is the sort of game you want to see when someone throws adjectives at you like “retro”, “80s”, “VHS-style presentation” and “sci-fi horror”...

“Circling back to horror, because… reasons. Routine looks absolutely cursed!” Grace says with sudden keenness, as if someone just hit the Pause button in her brain, if her brain were a silver 80s VCR. “Routine is a sci-fi horror shooter set on an abandoned lunar base designed around an 80s vision of the future, which definitely gives me Event Horizon vibes -- but hopefully in Routine we get to keep our eyes.

“There's not a ton of info about Routine at this stage, but I will definitely be keeping a watchful EYE on it.”

Ourselves beyond keen on this, Routine is the sort of game you want to see when someone throws adjectives at you like “retro”, “80s”, “VHS-style presentation” and “sci-fi horror” (itself perfected in the 80s). But as Grace mentioned, we’re still very much in the dark (unknown) on this, so we wait with baited breath.

As dreamy as they get, in digital form © Capcom

Of course, it’s difficult to look beyond the past sometimes, especially if that past has been informing the future its entire life and has now transcended into “well, let’s just tinker with perfection if we can’t borrow from it properly”. At least, that seems to be some of the thinking surrounding Grace’s next hot ticket item.

“ Resident Evil 4 first came out when I was only 13 and back then I despised anything horror-related,” she confesses, in total contrast to everything you’ve read so far. “I remember my parents putting on Ghost Ship in the early 00s and the DVD menu ambiance scared me so much I ran into my bedroom and hid under the blankets... oh how far I've come.

“And so due to my disdain of horror as a youngster, I missed out on a lot of the early iconic horror games, including Resident Evil 4! I'm loving that they're remaking so many of the RE games so I can play them in a more modern-friendly format.”

Okay, so maybe Grace isn’t looking at this namesake with the same timestamp we are, but it’s good to know a new audience might be able to enjoy the genius that was the OG RE4 experience, provided Capcom doesn’t stray too far from Mikami’s groundbreaking vision.

The tone of The Callisto Protocol is just about spot-on © Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol, looks divine. If such a descriptor can be used for a sci-fi horror title of this level of jump, scare and everything those words combined means in a design setup...

“Rounding it out with, you guessed it... horror!” The Callisto Protocol is a third-person shooter sci-fi horror created by Glen Schofield who is also one of the co-creators of Dead Space , so you know it'll be solid.

“Set 300 years into the future you're in a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto , and you can probably guess that things go sideways pretty quickly,” she continues enthusiastically. “It's set to release at the end of this year, so thankfully we don't have to wait too long and I can't wait!”

We must drink the same water as Grace, because Schofield’s definitely is Dead Space 2.0 (and we’re 💯 for that, especially after the disappointing Dead Space 3), The Callisto Protocol, looks divine. If such a descriptor can be used for a sci-fi horror title of this level of jump, scare and everything those words combined means in a design setup, and served a messy side of OTT gore, to boot.

As if this wasn't going to be a hit... cats ARE the Internet! © Annapurna Interactive

And so with that, Grace looks at us with kitten eyes in a way that says “can I please go back to Stray , my other new favourite distraction that isn’t Elden Ring?” to which we say "sure", but not before asking her thoughts on any glaring omissions from these recent announcements, what her wishlist is to fill those gaps, and how she’s feeling overall towards the next 18-24 month period.

“Elden Ring DLC news, obviously,” she says looking at us like we just asked the stupidest question of all time. “Yes, I'm still completely obsessed with Elden Ring even after five months. I have now finished the game three times, most recently at Rune Level 1 so I would love to have some news of when we can expect any DLC. Until then, I think I'll go for a modded playthrough or another challenge run.”

And about that wishlist?

“The next BioShock is something I'm absolutely dying to hear more about,” she says with tacit glee. “ BioShock Infinit e, one of my favourite games of all time, is nearly 10-years-old! BioShock 4 was confirmed in 2019 and since then there have been whispers here and there but nothing has been officially confirmed.

“BioShock 4 is rumoured to take place in a fictional 1960s Antarctic City supposedly called 'Borealis' but only time will tell if this is true. Wherever it is set, though, I will absolutely be playing it on day one even if I'm 40-years-old by that time!

New Elden Ring content is now a necessity, says fans © Bandai Namco

“It might just be because the last couple of years have been so chaotic and tragic, but I have a lot of hope for the next 18 months or so when it comes to new games,” she concludes. “I feel like the range of games coming out is so much more vast than usual and we're seeing more Indie creators being backed by big publishers (like Devolver Digital ) which I appreciate.

"Some of the most memorable games that I've played in the last year have been by solo creators or small Indie teams. Special mention to solo horror creator Emika Games aka Alexander Reshetnikov from Russia, his games are short and horrific but so impactful. As a full-time gaming creator, I spend a large chunk of time researching interesting games so these showcases have made me excited for the next year or so and what experiences I'll get to share with my audience.”.

