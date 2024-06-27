WSL 101: Your guide to the World Surf League

The World Surf League is a beast. Roughly 1,000 surfers around the world battle it out in WSL events every year, on the Longboarding and Big Wave Tours, as well as the four tiers of shortboard competition. Starting with the Junior and Qualifying Series, run across seven global regions, surfers progress to the Challenger Series and, hopefully the biggest stage of them all, the Championship Tour, which decides the world champions. How does it all work? Let's take a look.
01
History of the World Surf League
Hawaiian surfers Randy Rarick and Fred Hemmings founded the International Professional Surfers (IPS) in October 1976, in an attempt to bring the world's existing surfing competitions under one umbrella. The nine events that had already been run that year were factored in, as well as a handful more to come and, in January of 1977, 23 year old Australian surfer Peter Townend was crowned the first ever IPS World Champion.
The following year, Hawaiian surfer Margo Oberg was crowned as the first-ever female world champion, alongside South African Shaun Tomson on the men's side. The IPS crowned world champions until 1982, with Australian Mark Richards landing an incredible four-in-a-row from 1979 and Oberg claiming three all up.
IPS World Champions
YEAR
MALE
FEMALE
1976
Peter Townend
1977
Shaun Tomson
Margo Oberg
1978
Wayne Bartholemew
Lynne Boyer
1979
Mark Richards
Lynne Boyer
1980
Mark Richards
Margo Oberg
1981
Mark Richards
Margo Oberg
1982
Mark Richards
Debbie Beacham
In 1983, Australian Ian Cairns created the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), convinced his peers to join him, and moved the league's offices California in pursuit of sponsor dollars. With more events and increased prize money ,the ASP experienced strong growth through the '80s and '90s. Like most sports it was a rollercoaster however and the structures and formats of the league has been in a constant state of flux from the start.
The ASP's first Longboarding world champion was crowned in 1986 and the first Junior world title was decided in 1998. As the number of competitive shortboard surfers increased, the tour was split in 1992 and surfers would now have to graduate from the World Qualifying Series before they could chase a world title on the elite World Championship Tour.
In 1999, the ASP moved their head office to Coolangatta on Australia's Gold Coast in order to be closer to the 'Big Three" surf brands, Rip Curl, Quiksilver and Billabong. Under the stewardship of 1978 World Champion Wayne Bartholomew as CEO, the WCT moved to a quality-over-quantity approach and the legendary Dream Tour era was born. This was a golden age for surfing and, with the backing of a booming surf industry, the schedule of events suddenly looked like every surfer's bucket list.
The 1990s also saw the arrival on the scene of a certain Robert Kelly Slater, who won his first world title in 1992 and then five straight between 1993 and 1998. Much like Michael Jordan and basketball or Tony Hawk and skateboarding, Slater becoming a household name boosted surfing's profile as well.
In the early 2000s, surfing's first live webcast landed. The ASP, which was now accessible to surf fans around the world, continued to boom, driven by the fierce rivalry of Kelly Slater and brash Hawaiian Andy Irons. An American consortium, including members of Slater's management, team bought the ASP in 2012 and in 2015 they rebranded.
ASP World Champions
YEAR
MALE
FEMALE
1983–84
Tom Caroll
Kim Mearig
1984–85
Tom Caroll
Frieda Zamba
1985–86
Tom Curren
Frieda Zamba
1986–87
Tom Curren
Frieda Zamba
1987–88
Damien Hardman
Wendy Botha
1988
Barton Lynch
Frieda Zamba
1989
Martin Potter
Wendy Botha
1990
Tom Curren
Pam Burridge
1991
Damien Hardman
Wendy Botha
1992
Kelly Slater
Wendy Botha
1993
Derek Ho
Pauline Menczer
1994
Kelly Slater
Lisa Andersen
1995
Kelly Slater
Lisa Andersen
1996
Kelly Slater
Lisa Andersen
1997
Kelly Slater
Lisa Andersen
1998
Kelly Slater
Layne Beachley
1999
Mark Occhilupo
Layne Beachley
2000
Sunny Garcia
Layne Beachley
2001
CJ Hobgood
Layne Beachley
2002
Andy Irons
Layne Beachley
2003
Andy Irons
Layne Beachley
2004
Andy Irons
Sofia Mulanovich
2005
Kelly Slater
Chelsea Georgeson
2006
Kelly Slater
Layne Beachley
2007
Mick Fanning
Stephanie Gilmore
2008
Kelly Slater
Stephanie Gilmore
2009
Mick Fanning
Stephanie Gilmore
2010
Kelly Slater
Stephanie Gilmore
2011
Kelly Slater
Carissa Moore
2012
Joel Parkinson
Stephanie Gilmore
2013
Mick Fanning
Carissa Moore
2014
Gabriel Medina
Stephanie Gilmore
The World Surf League (WSL) has been surfing's governing body since 2015. The headquarters have been moved back to California and between the battles of Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright, the introduction of equal prize money and the recent heavy water performances of Caity Simmers and Molly Picklum it's been an incredible time for the advancement of female surfing.
On the men's side of things, the 'Brazilian Storm' has been upgraded from light rain to a full blown tempest, with Hawaii's John John Florence the only surfer stopping Brazilians Italo Ferreira, Adriano de Souza, Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo from clean sweeping the past 10 years.
As the talent levels continue to soar, the WSL has introduced a number of controversial initiatives in recent years, including the Mid Year Cut – which reduces to the number of surfers on the Championship Tour – and the WSL Finals, a one-day event, comprising the best five men and best five women, held at season's end, to determine the world champion.
Not as death-defying as Pipeline but no less challenging, Sunset Beach is a deep-water right hander that stands tall as it roars towards the beach. One of the few waves Kelly Slater has never tasted victory at, Jack Robinson and Molly Picklum claimed this year's Sunset crowns.
Supertubos, also known the Portuguese Pipeline, is one of the world's best beachbreaks, delivering tubes as wide as they are high broadsiding to the tiny fishing town of Peniche. Griffin Colapinto took out the event for a second time this year, while in 2023 both João Chianca and Caity Simmers won their first ever CTs at Supertubos.
The longest running surfing competition in the world, the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach has been held in the small Australian town of Torquay every Easter since 1962, and the honour roll on the staircase lists every legend of the sport. Mick Fanning, Kelly Slater and Mark Richards have all rung the trophy Bell four times and Carissa Moore thrice, while Gail Couper has taken home an incredible 10 women's trophies!
Italo Ferreira took out his maiden CT win at Bells in 2018, and promptly got a tattoo of a koala and a Bell inked on his bicep. Only time will tell if Caity Simmers does the same after her first Bells win, earlier this year.
A relatively new addition to the Championship Tour, El Salvador's Punta Roca is one of the most rippable rights on the roster. Griffin Colapinto hoisted the trophy at the event's first outing, while Caroline Marks secured back-to-back victories, this year and last, to stamp herself as the Queen Of Central America.
The WSL also recently announced that in 2025 the WSL Finals will run at Cloudbreak, which turns recent world title thinking on its head after a four-year run in high performance peaks of Lower Trestles.
Lower Trestles, in San Clemente, California, has long been dubbed "surfing's skatepark" in honour of its perfect peaks: waves that pack enough punch to encourage progressive manoeuvres, but offer little risk should things go awry. Griffin Colapinto and Kolohe Andino are the two local heroes around these parts but Kelly Slater is king, having won at Trestles six times.
Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright all won the event in years where they went on to win the world title, foreshadowing the announcement of Lower Trestles as the inaugural home of the WSL Finals, a one day surf-off to determine the world champion.
03
Rules and regulations
The WSL Championship Tour is made up of 34 men and 17 women, with wildcards added at each stop. Although it takes anywhere from three to five days to run an event, due to the fickle nature of waves and weather, anything up to a 12-day window is allowed in competition.
The opening round of an event features three surfers in a heat, later on only two, with the winner advancing. Heats are normally 30 minutes in length but can be extended if conditions demand. Each wave is judged out of 10 by a panel of five judges, with a criteria dependent on the type of conditions on offer. When a wave is ridden, the high and low scores from the judging panel are dropped and the surfer receives the average of the three remaining middle numbers. A surfer's heat total is made up of their best two waves, giving a total out of 20.
There are currently nine events on the Championship Tour, at the end of which the five highest ranked men and women compete in the one-day Lexus WSL Finals, which have been held at Lower Trestles in California since the format was first introduced in 2021. The last man and woman standing are then crowned world champions.