Caroline Marks gets chaired up the beach after winning the surfing world title
© Cait Miers/World Surf League
Surfing

WSL 101: Your guide to the World Surf League

From Big Wave to the Longboard Tour, the World Juniors to the Championship Tour and all points in between, here's your cheat notes for everything you'll ever need to know about the World Surf League.
By Chris Binns
10 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Caroline Marks

The youngest woman to ever surf on the Championship Tour or at the Olympics, America's Caroline Marks rose to the top of her sport in 2023 when she won her first world title.

United StatesUnited States

Ítalo Ferreira

Ítalo Ferreira started surfing on the lid of a cooler box from his fisherman father and rose to become the first men's gold medallist at the Olympics.

BrazilBrazil

Jack Robinson

Australian surfer Jack Robinson is overdelivering on expectations, but won't be happy until he's hoisted the coveted World Surf League Championship Tour trophy.

AustraliaAustralia

Carissa Moore

Three-time WSL World Tour Champion Carissa Moore is redefining women’s surfing and constantly pushing the limits, all the time donning her signature smile.

United StatesUnited States

Adriano de Souza

Known as one of the hardest working surfers out there, Brazilian great, Adriano de Souza, is always striving to learn and evolve his surfing.

BrazilBrazil

Molly Picklum

A natural athlete turned surfing prodigy, Molly Picklum is Australia’s next big thing.

AustraliaAustralia

Caitlin Simmers

After being named the 2023 WSL Championship Tour Rookie Of The Year, US surfer Caitlin Simmers is on a collision course with greatness.

United StatesUnited States

Griffin Colapinto

A high-flying Californian with his sights on the world, surfer Griffin Colapinto is now a regular contender for wins on the WSL Championship Tour.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    History of the World Surf League
  2. 2
    The 2024 Championship Tour schedule
  3. 3
    Rules and regulations
The World Surf League is a beast. Roughly 1,000 surfers around the world battle it out in WSL events every year, on the Longboarding and Big Wave Tours, as well as the four tiers of shortboard competition. Starting with the Junior and Qualifying Series, run across seven global regions, surfers progress to the Challenger Series and, hopefully the biggest stage of them all, the Championship Tour, which decides the world champions. How does it all work? Let's take a look.
01

History of the World Surf League

Hawaiian surfers Randy Rarick and Fred Hemmings founded the International Professional Surfers (IPS) in October 1976, in an attempt to bring the world's existing surfing competitions under one umbrella. The nine events that had already been run that year were factored in, as well as a handful more to come and, in January of 1977, 23 year old Australian surfer Peter Townend was crowned the first ever IPS World Champion.
Mark Richards at Haleiwa, Hawaii – 1976

Mark Richards at Haleiwa, Hawaii – 1976

© John Witzig

The following year, Hawaiian surfer Margo Oberg was crowned as the first-ever female world champion, alongside South African Shaun Tomson on the men's side. The IPS crowned world champions until 1982, with Australian Mark Richards landing an incredible four-in-a-row from 1979 and Oberg claiming three all up.

IPS World Champions

YEAR

MALE

FEMALE

1976

Peter Townend

1977

Shaun Tomson

Margo Oberg

1978

Wayne Bartholemew

Lynne Boyer

1979

Mark Richards

Lynne Boyer

1980

Mark Richards

Margo Oberg

1981

Mark Richards

Margo Oberg

1982

Mark Richards

Debbie Beacham

In 1983, Australian Ian Cairns created the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), convinced his peers to join him, and moved the league's offices California in pursuit of sponsor dollars. With more events and increased prize money ,the ASP experienced strong growth through the '80s and '90s. Like most sports it was a rollercoaster however and the structures and formats of the league has been in a constant state of flux from the start.
The ASP's first Longboarding world champion was crowned in 1986 and the first Junior world title was decided in 1998. As the number of competitive shortboard surfers increased, the tour was split in 1992 and surfers would now have to graduate from the World Qualifying Series before they could chase a world title on the elite World Championship Tour.

14 min

The Ripple Effect: Cooly Kids

How has Coolangatta, population 5k, produced more surfing champions than anywhere else on Earth?

In 1999, the ASP moved their head office to Coolangatta on Australia's Gold Coast in order to be closer to the 'Big Three" surf brands, Rip Curl, Quiksilver and Billabong. Under the stewardship of 1978 World Champion Wayne Bartholomew as CEO, the WCT moved to a quality-over-quantity approach and the legendary Dream Tour era was born. This was a golden age for surfing and, with the backing of a booming surf industry, the schedule of events suddenly looked like every surfer's bucket list.

The 1990s also saw the arrival on the scene of a certain Robert Kelly Slater, who won his first world title in 1992 and then five straight between 1993 and 1998. Much like Michael Jordan and basketball or Tony Hawk and skateboarding, Slater becoming a household name boosted surfing's profile as well.
Kelly Slater and Andy Irons

Kelly Slater and Andy Irons

© Pat Stacy

In the early 2000s, surfing's first live webcast landed. The ASP, which was now accessible to surf fans around the world, continued to boom, driven by the fierce rivalry of Kelly Slater and brash Hawaiian Andy Irons. An American consortium, including members of Slater's management, team bought the ASP in 2012 and in 2015 they rebranded.

ASP World Champions

YEAR

MALE

FEMALE

1983–84

Tom Caroll

Kim Mearig

1984–85

Tom Caroll

Frieda Zamba

1985–86

Tom Curren

Frieda Zamba

1986–87

Tom Curren

Frieda Zamba

1987–88

Damien Hardman

Wendy Botha

1988

Barton Lynch

Frieda Zamba

1989

Martin Potter

Wendy Botha

1990

Tom Curren

Pam Burridge

1991

Damien Hardman

Wendy Botha

1992

Kelly Slater

Wendy Botha

1993

Derek Ho

Pauline Menczer

1994

Kelly Slater

Lisa Andersen

1995

Kelly Slater

Lisa Andersen

1996

Kelly Slater

Lisa Andersen

1997

Kelly Slater

Lisa Andersen

1998

Kelly Slater

Layne Beachley

1999

Mark Occhilupo

Layne Beachley

2000

Sunny Garcia

Layne Beachley

2001

CJ Hobgood

Layne Beachley

2002

Andy Irons

Layne Beachley

2003

Andy Irons

Layne Beachley

2004

Andy Irons

Sofia Mulanovich

2005

Kelly Slater

Chelsea Georgeson

2006

Kelly Slater

Layne Beachley

2007

Mick Fanning

Stephanie Gilmore

2008

Kelly Slater

Stephanie Gilmore

2009

Mick Fanning

Stephanie Gilmore

2010

Kelly Slater

Stephanie Gilmore

2011

Kelly Slater

Carissa Moore

2012

Joel Parkinson

Stephanie Gilmore

2013

Mick Fanning

Carissa Moore

2014

Gabriel Medina

Stephanie Gilmore

The World Surf League (WSL) has been surfing's governing body since 2015. The headquarters have been moved back to California and between the battles of Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright, the introduction of equal prize money and the recent heavy water performances of Caity Simmers and Molly Picklum it's been an incredible time for the advancement of female surfing.
Caitlin Simmers rides the tube at Pipeline during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro.

Caitlin Simmers's "first proper Pipe wave", timed perfectly on finals day

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

On the men's side of things, the 'Brazilian Storm' has been upgraded from light rain to a full blown tempest, with Hawaii's John John Florence the only surfer stopping Brazilians Italo Ferreira, Adriano de Souza, Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo from clean sweeping the past 10 years.
Italo Ferreira, Jadson Andre, Adriano de Souza, Filipe Toledo, Miguel Pupo and Gabriel Medina

The smiling faces of the deadly Brazilian Storm

© Renato Tinoco

As the talent levels continue to soar, the WSL has introduced a number of controversial initiatives in recent years, including the Mid Year Cut – which reduces to the number of surfers on the Championship Tour – and the WSL Finals, a one-day event, comprising the best five men and best five women, held at season's end, to determine the world champion.

WSL World Champions

YEAR

MALE

FEMALE

2015

Adriano de Souza

Carissa Moore

2016

John John Florence

Tyler Wright

2017

John John Florence

Tyler Wright

2018

Gabriel Medina

Stephanie Gilmore

2019

Italo Ferreira

Carissa Moore

2021

Gabriel Medina

Carissa Moore

2022

Filipe Toledo

Stephanie Gilmore

2023

Filipe Toledo

Caroline Marks

02

The 2024 Championship Tour schedule

Kelly Slater

Kelly Slater in front of a full house at Pipeline

© ASP/Kirstin

Event 1: Lexus Pipe Pro – January 29 - February 10, Haleiwa, Hawaii
Hawaii's Banzai Pipeline, on the notorious North Shore of Oahu, is the most famed and feared wave in the world. The Seven Mile Miracle, as that stretch of coast is referred to, is also known as the Proving Ground, and thanks to its incredible barreling capabilities Pipeline is the jewel in the crown. John John Florence, Jack Robinson and Caity Simmers are a handful of the CT surfers who've tasted success at Pipeline in recent years, while Molly Picklum locked in the first ever female Pipeline perfect 10 on a landmark day for women's surfing at this year's event.
Molly Picklum and Jack Robinson after winning the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Trophy time for Molly Picklum and Jack Robinson at Sunset Beach

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Event 2: Hurley Pro Sunset Beach – February 12-22, Haleiwa, Hawaii
Not as death-defying as Pipeline but no less challenging, Sunset Beach is a deep-water right hander that stands tall as it roars towards the beach. One of the few waves Kelly Slater has never tasted victory at, Jack Robinson and Molly Picklum claimed this year's Sunset crowns.
Supertubos Does Its Thing

Supertubos Does Its Thing

© ASP/Kirstin

Event 3: MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal – March 6-12, Peniche, Portugal
Supertubos, also known the Portuguese Pipeline, is one of the world's best beachbreaks, delivering tubes as wide as they are high broadsiding to the tiny fishing town of Peniche. Griffin Colapinto took out the event for a second time this year, while in 2023 both João Chianca and Caity Simmers won their first ever CTs at Supertubos.
2014 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Bells Beach, still perfect

© Trevor Moran

Event 4: Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach – March 26 - April 5, Torquay, Australia
The longest running surfing competition in the world, the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach has been held in the small Australian town of Torquay every Easter since 1962, and the honour roll on the staircase lists every legend of the sport. Mick Fanning, Kelly Slater and Mark Richards have all rung the trophy Bell four times and Carissa Moore thrice, while Gail Couper has taken home an incredible 10 women's trophies!
Italo Ferreira took out his maiden CT win at Bells in 2018, and promptly got a tattoo of a koala and a Bell inked on his bicep. Only time will tell if Caity Simmers does the same after her first Bells win, earlier this year.
Kanoa Igarashi performs a turn while surfing in Western Australia.

Kanoa Igarashi flashes his trademark red blade at Margaret River

© Trevor Moran

Event 5: Western Australia Margaret River Pro – April 11-21, Margaret River, Australia
"The West is best" has long been said about the waves of the Margaret River region, and local legend Jack Robinson would be the first to confirm, after twice beating John John Florence, the best ever at Margaret River, in the final. Michel Bourez claimed his first ever CT victory at Margaret River in 2015, while Carissa Moore has won the women's event three times.
Italo Ferreira rides a wave at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro 2024 in Teahupo'o.

Italo Ferreira, ice cold in a blown glass cyclinder

© Matt Dunbar/World Surf League

Event 6: SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro – May 22-31, Teahupo'o, Tahiti
Teahupo'o, in Tahiti, might just be the most ferocious wave in the world. Won this year by Italo Ferreira, and dominated in competitions past by Kelly Slater, Gabriel Medina and John John Florence, "The Wall Of Skulls" serves up the most picture perfect, yet deadly, tubes on the planet. The women's tour rejoined the ranks at the End Of The Road in 2022, and while local standout Vahine Fierro has the wave dialled, Caroline Marks, Caity Simmers and Carissa Moore have all swung hard in recent times.
Punta Roca – firing in the blazing heat

Punta Roca – firing in the blazing heat

© World Surf League

Event 7: Surf City El Salvador Pro – June 6-15, La Libertad, El Salvador
A relatively new addition to the Championship Tour, El Salvador's Punta Roca is one of the most rippable rights on the roster. Griffin Colapinto hoisted the trophy at the event's first outing, while Caroline Marks secured back-to-back victories, this year and last, to stamp herself as the Queen Of Central America.
Surfer Joao Chianca rides the tube at Barrinha, in Saquarema, Brazil.

João Chianca is a young gun who shone on the day of days at his local

© Felipe Azevedo

Event 8: VIVO Rio Pro – June 22-30, Saquarema, Brazil
There is nowhere on quite tour like Saquarema in Brazil, as the No Contest crew detailed beautifully while surfing and hanging with local legends João and Lucas Chianca. The men's honour roll is a largely Brazilian affair, though Caity Simmers and Carissa Moore have both enjoyed recent Rio success.
Ian Walsh surfs big waves off Tavarua Island, Fiji

Ian Walsh surfs big waves off Tavarua Island, Fiji

© Brian Bielmann/Red Bull Content Pool

Event 9: Corona Fiji Pro – August 20-29, Tavarua, Fiji
The most welcome WSL news in a long time was the announcement that in 2024 the Fiji Pro is back on the Championship Tour calendar for the first time since 2017. The iconic Cloudbreak plays host, a wave that can serve up enormous Pacific tubes, and is as perfect at 2ft as it is at 30. Kelly Slater has won in Fiji on four occasions, while Sally Fitzgibbons is the only multiple female victor in recent times. Yet to compete at Cloudbreak, expect big things from Jack Robinson and João Chianca, who looked incredible on their first Fijian surf trip last year.
The WSL also recently announced that in 2025 the WSL Finals will run at Cloudbreak, which turns recent world title thinking on its head after a four-year run in high performance peaks of Lower Trestles.
The world's most famous A-frame

The world's most famous A-frame

© Trevor Moran

Lexus WSL Finals: September 6-14, San Clemente, USA
Lower Trestles, in San Clemente, California, has long been dubbed "surfing's skatepark" in honour of its perfect peaks: waves that pack enough punch to encourage progressive manoeuvres, but offer little risk should things go awry. Griffin Colapinto and Kolohe Andino are the two local heroes around these parts but Kelly Slater is king, having won at Trestles six times.
Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright all won the event in years where they went on to win the world title, foreshadowing the announcement of Lower Trestles as the inaugural home of the WSL Finals, a one day surf-off to determine the world champion.
03

Rules and regulations

The WSL Championship Tour is made up of 34 men and 17 women, with wildcards added at each stop. Although it takes anywhere from three to five days to run an event, due to the fickle nature of waves and weather, anything up to a 12-day window is allowed in competition.
The opening round of an event features three surfers in a heat, later on only two, with the winner advancing. Heats are normally 30 minutes in length but can be extended if conditions demand. Each wave is judged out of 10 by a panel of five judges, with a criteria dependent on the type of conditions on offer. When a wave is ridden, the high and low scores from the judging panel are dropped and the surfer receives the average of the three remaining middle numbers. A surfer's heat total is made up of their best two waves, giving a total out of 20.
There are currently nine events on the Championship Tour, at the end of which the five highest ranked men and women compete in the one-day Lexus WSL Finals, which have been held at Lower Trestles in California since the format was first introduced in 2021. The last man and woman standing are then crowned world champions.

Surfing
Surfing