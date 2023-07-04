V8 supercar legend Shane Van Gisbergen wins NASCAR debut

The alias SVG is a common one in V8 Supercar circles, he's the driver that has been consistently dominating the last few years in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden, now 600hp+ Chevrolet Camaro.

Under his wing is fellow teammate Broc Feeney who has been making headway and steps up on the podium with a recent win, but that's a story for another day.

SVG takes on Chicago Nascar series © Red Bull

01 NASCAR debut

The big story here was NASCAR's first-ever street race in Chicago dubbed the 'Grant Park 220'. Its origins were a virtual track built for racers in 2020 during Covid when racing was put on pause.

This innovation was praised for its uniqueness but also raised speculation of a future race in the 'windy city' that did come to fruition some years later in 2023.

02 How did SVG land in the USA?

While the virtual-to-reality race track already seems like a stranger-than-life scenario, it got stranger still when a lad from Auckland, New Zealand was invited to race America's premiere series.

SVG celebrates Chicago NASCAR win © Red Bull

He was invited to drive Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry, a hot-seat car that gets international drivers behind the wheel for races, with SVG being the second invitee ever.

Who was the first? None other than 2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen. What Raikkonen wasn't able to do, the triple Supercars champion from Australia was, by winning his debut Nascar event.

Shane Van Gisbergen spoke to the concept;

“I’d read all the stuff Justin was saying about that the objective of Project 91, bringing different disciplines together and giving them a shot and getting exposure for NASCAR in different parts of the world.”

“It was pretty hard to imagine. I found it a bit of a dream when it was Kimi before me. It’s pretty hard to back up to someone like him, so it’s pretty amazing to be the next guy after him.”

“He targeted the street race pretty early on because he knew it was something we do a lot of in Supercars. So to get that call from him at the start of the year, I was stoked.”

SVG celebrates with team at Chicago NASCAR debut © Red Bull

The parallels of car and circuit actually made Gisbergen the obvious choice to take a shot and what has seemingly paid off with major sponsor Enhance Health CEO, Matt Hermann already offering up more race opportunities next year.

It wasn't that easy of course with a switch to a new car, set-up and a steering wheel on the other side, and only a limited amount of track time to dial things in!

03 What went down at Grant Park 220?

As for the race, it wasn't without its surprises with a number of crashes, high-speed overtakes, a few restarts, and of course, some rain to challenge drivers and put their skills to the test.

Heading into the day SVG qualified third and at times during the race dropped as low as 18th place.

Where he did come into his own was comfort with the close walls of the street-style circuit that came into play on the day with competitors, commentators, and fans noting his speed on tight corners.

In typical nail-biting fashion, SVG took the lead with only 5 laps to go of a total of 75 laps by overtaking US champion Justin Hayley.

His steady driving meant not only holding the lead but extending it and showing his prowess behind the wheel making him the only driver in the last 60 years (of 75 year NASCAR history) to win on debut.

The win was celebrated ecstatically by the team and Gisbergen himself with some very kind words shared about the series and most importantly the crowd who turned out for the first-of-its-kind event.

“Anything is possible. But the fans in Australia and New Zealand, the response this week and the coverage has been -- I can't explain it. Like the response and the support I've got from everyone and even over here how welcoming everyone is, I can't believe it. Dream come true.”

04 What's next for SVG?

Having already found himself at the top of the Australian V8 Supercars and now a win in NASCAR the skies are the limit for the Red Bull Ampol driver who's hinted exactly where he'd like to go.

“I'm doing one more year in Oz and then I'd love to come over here.

