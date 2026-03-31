‘Cause That’s What Winners Do’: Val Guseli, Behind the Snowboarding Champ

At just twenty, Red Bull athlete Valentino Guseli is already an International snowboarding champion, having competed in the games and achieving never-before-seen World Cup success. The first of his kind, Valentino holds World Cup medals across all three disciplines: half pipe, slopestyle and big air.

Recognised for his creative approach and resilience on and off the snow-fields, Valentino is one to watch, a name best kept front of mind alongside snowboarding greats (his heroes): Tora Bright and Scotty James.

Gearing up for another massive snow season, having recovered from an injury, Valentino Guseli is prepared and in a winner's mindset. Quoting his favourite movie, Surfs Up: “'cause that’s what winners do,” Valentino’s mental drive and physical preparation could set him up for his best season yet.

Early Career: Becoming Valentino Guseli

Valentino Guseli first stepped onto the snowfields when he was three, encouraged by his enthusiastic ‘snow family,’ discovering early on a desire to win. Despite being disqualified from his first-ever race, Valentino was not deterred, committed to showing up in better shape than before.“The first race I did, I actually got sick right before the race,” Valentino recalls, “... I think that really lit a massive fire 'cause I wanted to win so bad even then, and I guess the comps just kept getting bigger.”

By 11, Valentino had become the youngest competitor to execute a double backflip, quickly facing bigger competitions and older competitors, until at just 15, he entered his first World Cup. In the 2021 FIS Snowboard World Cup, Valentino took out a top qualifying score of 95.00, widely unheard of for a debuting snowboarder, particularly of his age. The same year, he broke the 2021 halfpipe air world record, launching over 7.3 meters into the air, a record previously held for over a decade by USA snowboarding great Sean White.

What has followed for Valentino is a slew of landmark achievements. Not only competing at the games in 2022, but also in the FIS World Cup, becoming the first snowboarder to win World Cup medals in big air, slopestyle, and halfpipe all in one season. He has also claimed medals at the X Games.

Valentino Guseli with plenty of air at the Laax Open © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Style and Standout Qualities

Valentino is a snowboarder that can’t be pinned down to one discipline, nor does he want to be; known for pushing the bounds of halfpipe, big air, and slopestyle with his unique style, creativity and big crowd-pleasing aerial moments.

When reflecting on what it feels like to be a snowboarder, Valentino notes that at times it can feel like more of an ‘artform’ sharing how much he loves the freedom of expression in his sport. A certain creativity which is critically recognised in his dynamic runs.

Training and Preparation

Valentino’s training style is fierce and disciplined. For most of the day, you can find him on the snow fields, which he’s loving more than ever, particularly after his injury, revelling in the feeling of ‘flying’ off big jumps. Due to the demands of being a pro-athlete, Valentino has come up against a few serious injuries throughout his career, which, according to the athlete, “only make him come back stronger.”

Being a multi-disciplined rider, Valentino trains for all conditions, including jumps, pipe, rails and backcountry. He complements this with his workout routine: gym and yoga, which supports his strength, conditioning and aerial awareness. He, of course, also works his mind, practising a positive can-do attitude and a love for his sport, which helps him show up feeling grounded and driven to win. Valentino attributes his recent recovery in part to a solid mindset, finding a sense of ‘control’ in his healing process through positive thinking and dedication to his recovery.

His next goal, gold in half pipe, slopestyle and big air in the games.

Even now, Valentino still looks to his dad to level up his snowboarding. “He's gotten to the point where he knows as much about the sport as anyone.” Valentino shares, “and he, you know, was just a pool builder that enjoyed snowboarding.”

Olympic snowboarder Valentino Guseli rips on snow and in the water © Andrew Bibby/UNBNSURF

Life Off the Snowfields

When he’s not snowboarding, Valentino turns his creative energy to music and enjoys listening to The Prodigy’s high-energy tracks for an extra boost before competitions.

When he can, he makes the time to be with his family back home in Australia, where he recently spent his first summer in over ten years, “getting heaps of sun” and enjoying some quality time. It’s here that Valentino finds the energy to keep moving forward, a strong mental foundation built by his dad. As Valentino shares: “You always want to be in the driver's seat and in control of your life, so he has helped me a lot with that…. seeing the positive in every situation.”

Valentino’s Impact

Valentino Guseli marks the beginning of an invigorating next generation of athletes, a snowboarder not confined to one discipline or style, instead open and resilient to the challenges and possibilities of victory he faces each day on the snowfields.

Valentino Guseli putting on a show at Red Bull Landing Gear © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

FAQ’s

How old was Valentino Guseli when he set the halfpipe air world record?

Valentino Guseli was 15 when he broke the halfpipe air world record in 2021 at the Laax Open in Switzerland

What are his biggest achievements so far?

2021: broke the halfpipe air world record, launching over 7.3 meters into the air

2022: became the first snowboarder to win World Cup medals in all three park and pipe disciplines in the one season

Which snowboard disciplines does he compete in?

Valentino Guseli competes in all three disciplines: halfpipe, slopestyle and big air

How does he train to stay competitive in three different events?

Valentino trains for all conditions, including his (signature) jumps, pipe, rails and backcountry. He complements this with his workout routine: gym and yoga, which supports his strength, conditioning and aerial awareness