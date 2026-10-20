VALORANT's new Agent Hush brings a fresh twist to the meta

Meet Hush, VALORANT's Agent 31, who was unveiled at VALORANT Champions 2026 in Shanghai . This new Duelist brings a fresh twist to the game with her telekinetic powers and precise control over combat utility. Here's how to master her abilities and make your mark on the server.

01 When will Hush be added to VALORANT?

Revealed during the VALORANT Champions 2026 Grand Final in Shanghai, Hush arrives on October 27, 2026, with Season 26 Act VI (and October 28 in select regions). As the ninth Duelist on the roster and an operative hailing from Guangdong, China, she trades brute-force destruction for surgical precision and finesse. She's also the first Agent to launch alongside the new Agent Mastery reward system.

"Telekinesis gave us a really interesting space to play in because it’s not just about raw power, it’s about how you manipulate the things around you," explains Nicholas Smith, Game Designer for Agents and Weapons at Riot Games

VALORANT’s 31st agent will be shaking up the meta © Riot Games

According to Smith, Hush was designed around what telekinesis could mean mechanically in a tactical shooter. Instead of simply throwing a piece of utility and living with the result, Hush retains active control even after committing to an ability. Players who take the time to master her mid-air redirections and aerial movement can bend angles, disrupt defensive setups, and stay one step ahead of the enemy team. Here's how you can dominate with this telekinetic Duelist.

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02 Hush’s abilities explained

Hush's entire kit is built around manipulating the trajectory of her projectiles, displacing defenders and creating explosive entry paths for her squad. Here is Hush's complete loadout and how to use each tool effectively.

“With Hush, throwing a piece of utility isn’t necessarily the end of the decision. You can redirect it and adjust based on what’s happening around you. That opens up a lot of possibilities, and we expect different players to find very different ways to approach the same situation,” says Smith.

Telekinesis (Passive)

Hush’s passive lets her interact with objects from safe distance © Riot Games

Hush's passive ability grants her a significantly increased interaction range. By aiming your crosshair, you can pick up dropped weapons, grab the Spike and interact with map switches or doors from a safe distance. For example, you can snatch a weapon from the default plant spot on Split's A site while standing safely inside A Main.

Flow (C)

Flow is Hush's signature mobility and space-making tool. Activating it instantly places an anchor in space and propels Hush rapidly toward that point after a brief delay. If you trigger Flow while airborne, Hush briefly levitates in place before dashing forward. As Smith explains, Flow turns her telekinetic control inward to manipulate her own movement.

Flashbulb (Q)

Equip Flashbulb and press Fire to throw the projectile forward or use Alt Fire to prepare and attach it instead. While the thrown projectile is in mid-air, you can reactivate the ability to redirect its path straight toward your crosshair. It explodes upon hitting any surface or after a brief timer, blinding all players looking at it.

"We kept coming back to the idea that Hush shouldn’t just throw utility, she should be able to manipulate it. That led us to abilities like Displacement and Flashbulb," says Smith.

A redirectable flash ability? We’re so ready for this © Riot Games

Displacement (E)

Hush's signature ability uses the same dual-casting mechanic as Flashbulb: Fire to throw, or Alt Fire to prepare it. Reactivating Displacement in mid-air steers it toward your crosshair. When it detonates on a surface or after a delay, it violently pulls all nearby players toward the centre of the blast.

Any enemy who collides with a wall, object or another player during the pull is concussed. Best of all, Displacement resets after every two kills.

Suspension (Ultimate / X)

Hush's ultimate brings devastating crowd control to the server. Activating Suspension instantly readies a projectile that you fire forward and steer directly with your crosshair. Pressing Fire or reactivating the ability again detonates the charge, lifting all players caught in its radius helplessly into the air for the killing blow.

"You can redirect it and adjust based on what’s happening around you. Add her mobility on top of that, and there’s a lot of room to make Hush feel like your own," explains Smith.

Hush’s Ult lifts players helplessly in the air © Riot Games

03 Strategy for Hush: Telekinesis and positioning

As a space-taking Duelist, Hush thrives at the tip of the spear during site executes, yet her passive and steerable utility also make her a terrifying clutch player in late-round scenarios. Especially combining Flow with Flashbulb and Displacement right as you enter a choke point is exceptional for breaking through anchored defenses and surviving the initial contact.

Watch the official Agent Hush trailer for a first look at her telekinetic powers and unique abilities.

Rather than dashing blindly into crossfires, you can use your mid-air redirection to curve a flash around deep corners before propelling yourself onto the site. Hush is an attacking threat to be reckoned with, that’s for sure.

But it’s not all aggression and high-speed plays. When the round slows down, let your Telekinesis passive do the heavy lifting. You never have to expose your body to an enemy Operator just to recover a dropped Spike in an open lane. Stay tucked behind solid cover, aim at the Spike or a fallen Vandal, and pull it safely into your hands from afar to beat tight round timers or secure crucial eco-round upgrades.

04 Advanced Hush tips

Feeling comfortable with Hush's basic controls? Here are some high-IQ plays to elevate your game:

Are you ready to up your game? © Andrew Karam/Red Bull Content Pool

Curveball flashes from cover

Because Flashbulb can be redirected mid-flight toward your crosshair, you don't need a direct line of sight to blind defenders. Toss the projectile high over a wall or wide into an open lane, then flick your crosshair and reactivate to snap the flash behind enemy cover, making it nearly impossible for opponents to turn away in time.

Prepare Flashbulb for unreactable peeks

While throwing Flashbulb allows for mid-air redirection, using Alt Fire to prepare the ability sets up lethal close-range swings. Ready the flash before stepping out and peek from unexpected off-angles right as it triggers to catch defenders completely off guard.

Aim Displacement near walls and tight corridors

Displacement is a great tool for crowd-control © Riot Games

Displacement pulls targets toward its centre, but the real prize is the concussion effect. Instead of detonating it in wide-open spaces, steer the projectile next to corners, boxes or narrow choke points where multiple defenders are stacked. Forcing enemies to slam into a surface or into each other guarantees a stun and hands you free frags.

Bait sniper shots with mid-air Flow

Using Flow while jumping causes Hush to briefly levitate in place before launching toward her anchor. Use this mid-air hover to throw off enemy crosshair placement when jiggle-peeking vertical angles, then propel yourself to safety or into an aggressive off-angle.

Steer Suspension around obstacles

Suspension is not locked to a straight line. Because you guide the ultimate with your crosshair, you can curve it around pillars and into deep site pockets from safety. In post-plant situations, steer Suspension directly onto the Spike to lift enemies attempting to defuse it into the air, leaving them exposed to your team.

05 What Hush mastery looks like

Hush is the first Agent since VALORANT’s new Agent Mastery system launched © Riot Games

Mastering Hush is all about creative expression and spatial awareness. As Riot's design team noted, there is a clear progression from simply learning what her abilities do to understanding how to manipulate their flight paths and weave them seamlessly into your movement.

When you're redirecting flashes around corners on the fly, slamming tucked defenders into walls for a clutch moment, and capturing the Spike from across the site without showing a pixel of your hitbox, you'll unlock a playmaking ceiling that few Agents in VALORANT can match. Communicate your entry timings with your squad, bend every angle to your will and make Hush completely your own.

06 Possible team-ups for Hush

Hush is a dangerous standalone playmaker, yet her telekinetic toolkit reaches its full potential when paired with the right squad. Because her abilities revolve around mid-air redirection, pulling enemies into surfaces and lifting targets off the ground, combining her utility with recon, area-of-effect damage and crowd control creates unstoppable site executes. These Agent team-ups for Hush maximise her synergy on the server.

Sova and Fade

Hush's signature ability, Displacement and her Flashbulb require precise mid-air steering toward your crosshair to get maximum value. However, redirecting utility around a corner is much deadlier when you know the exact pixel a defender is holding.

Sova's Recon Bolt and Fade's Haunt provide the real-time location data Hush needs to turn her telekinesis into guaranteed kills. Once an enemy is pinged behind a box or tucked into a tight choke point, Hush can curve Displacement around cover to slam the revealed target directly into a wall for an instant concussion. On top of that, if Hush catches multiple defenders floating in the air with her Suspension ultimate, Sova can follow up with Hunter's Fury or double Shock Darts against targets that have zero way to dodge.

Raze and Brimstone

Displacement is essentially a portable gravity well on a two-kill reset, and Suspension locks enemies in mid-air without cover. Pairing Hush with heavy area-of-effect (AoE) damage dealers turns her crowd control into won rounds.

Running a double-Duelist composition with Raze allows for devastating combo plays: Hush throws Displacement into a contested lane to yank defenders toward a single centre point and Raze immediately tosses a Paint Shells cluster grenade into the pile. Similarly, Brimstone's Incendiary molotov and Orbital Strike ultimate pair naturally with Hush's kit.

Sage and Deadlock

Are you ready to take your movement to the next level? © Riot Games

Displacement only concusses enemies if they collide with a surface or another player during the pull. In wide-open areas of a bomb site where natural walls are scarce, defenders might get pulled without actually getting stunned.

Sage's Barrier Orb and Deadlock's Barrier Mesh solve this problem by creating artificial walls on demand. By placing a barrier in an open lane or across a choke point, Hush gains a massive surface to bounce enemies against.

Omen and Astra

Hush's mobility skill, Flow, creates an anchor and propels her forward after a brief wind-up delay, briefly levitating her if cast in mid-air. While this allows her to cross gaps and take aggressive space, she's not invulnerable during the brief pause before the dash kicks in.

Controllers like Omen and Astra are essential for masking Hush's entry trajectory. Omen can drop Dark Cover smokes to cut off sniper sightlines and throw Paranoia down the main lane right as Hush sets her Flow anchor, allowing her to fly onto the site without getting picked off mid-hover. Astra also brings a brutal double-pull combo to the table: chaining Astra's Gravity Well with Hush's Displacement forces defenders out of deep post-plant cubbies and keeps them permanently disoriented.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.