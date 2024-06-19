Get yourself out of a Bind with our VALORANT map guide

In this nifty VALORANT Bind map guide, you'll get to grips with one of the trickier maps in the game, becoming a master of its layout and learning all its secrets. We'll talk you through the best agents to use (and how best to deploy them), as well as providing a comprehensive callout list and some top tips for becoming a pro at this occasionally frustrating map .

Don't forget that watching professional VALORANT esports athletes play can be a great source of inspiration, alongside playing these maps in as many varied ways as possible.

01 Bind map overview

Bind is something of a classic in VALORANT, appearing as one of the original four maps, with a few updates taking it to where it is today. With two sites, A and B, connected by a deceptively simple two-lane layout, there's no mid lane – meaning you have to pick a lane and stick to it. The first map to introduce a teleportation gimmick, Bind flips the script and balances a defence-weighted map with this attacker privilege. If you end up in Bind, it really could be anybody's game.

Located in Morocco on Alpha Earth, Bind is a city of two aesthetics smushed together, much to the locals' dismay. Beautiful historic ruins and natural features are choked by metal and smoke, as the Kingdom Corporation expands their ownership of this once quaint location. The city is being exploited for the valuable radianite, giving little thought to the people who have lived there for generations, or to generations yet to be born into its gradual decay.

The Bind map is currently in rotation.

02 Bind map callouts

Bind map © Riot Games

A Site

A Short/Mid

A Box

A Elbow

A Default

Back Elbow

A CT

A Tower/Heaven

A Backsite Camp/Cubby

A Shower Corner

A Shower/Bath

A TP

A Link/Market

A Lamps/Uhaul

A Triple/Tetris

A Truck

B Site

B Hookah/Window

Corner Box

Under Hookah

B Garden/Long

B Elbow

B Backsite

B Tunnel

B Default

B CT

B Link/Market

B TP

03 Bind map best agents

Controller: Viper

Viper is a great pick for Bind, as she can halt the classic aggressive push through Hookah with a one-way smoke. It's a complicated move, but one that can buy you serious time if deployed correctly. This video shows exactly where to stand and how to activate it. Just make sure you position an ally with good aim on top of the metal tube between B Long and Garden, so they can pick off any enemies forced back that way.

Sentinel: Sage

Sage's ability to throw up walls is more necessary in Bind than in most other maps. With no mid lane and a seriously limited number of paths to choose from, these flexible shields will allow you to plant and run when the heat is on. You can also protect that all-important Hookah spot with her Slow Orb, catching enemies as they dive through the gap.

Duellist: Raze

If you're confident with Raze, you'll be able to take Bind in record time. Her speed and abilities make her a great choice for pushing or defending, counteracting everything that comes her way. Throw Paint Shells through the teleporter and give enemies the scare of a lifetime, or use Boom Bot to clear tight spaces around Lamps and Showers. Not to mention her ultimate ability, Showstopper, might just clinch the round...

Initiator: Fade

Fade's Haunt ability gives you a serious advantage when deployed in the right spot. Being able to look down over the map is one thing, but Bind's unique layout means her ability is more efficient than ever, sometimes showing off entire sites at once. Activate Haunt between the two doors and watch as it highlights anyone lurking around the TP. Tight angles are also a breeze, using Prowlers and Seize.

Staying in formation can be key © Sherilea Gaspar/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Bind map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Trigger those teleporters

Teleporters are super-useful in a pinch, but make enough noise to alert anyone to your location. This can be a pain, meaning you have to hightail it out of there before anyone traces you, but can also be used to your advantage. If you're using Cypher, you can attach his Spycam onto the teleporter door and shoot a tracking dart through to trigger the release without actually using the door. Use this tip sparingly, the opposition will catch on quickly.

Tip 2: Play split style

You'll want to play split/default on Bind and keep your head even when an all-out attack is tempting. Stick one player in Shower, one in A Short, one outside Hookah and a couple on B Long. Keep quiet and still until you can launch a full-out offensive. You don't need to use all the gimmicks in the map to win, just keep a level head and stay in formation.

Tip 3: Keep key locations clear

Defenders need to keep their eyes on the ball, but a few key sites to prioritise are Heaven, Showers and A Short. Position yourself well on Heaven and you'll have a clean view of both the other key spots, allowing you to spot any impending pushes. As such, you'll want to do everything you can to keep these sites clear above all else. A smoke show in here could be the end of your strategy.

Check out our VALORANT lingo guide and map mastery article for more VALORANT tips and tricks.

