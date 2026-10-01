VALORANT Champions 2026: Teams, dates, format and key storylines

Can Kamel 'Kameto' Kebir lead Karmine Corp all the way to the VALORANT Champions title? That’s one of the key questions hanging over the 2026 world championship. Here’s everything you need to know about the teams, format, schedule and storylines ahead of the action in Shanghai, China.

01 Where will VALORANT Champions 2026 take place?

VALORANT Champions 2026 will be the second major international VALORANT event to take place in China, following the Shanghai Masters. It will also mark the first time the country has hosted Champions, the game’s equivalent of a world championship. The season-ending tournament will bring together 16 of the best teams in the world, all chasing the ultimate prize.

The tournament will unfold across two iconic venues in Shanghai. The opening phase, including the group stage and the early rounds of the play-offs, will take place at the 5,600-capacity Jing’an Sports Centre. The action then moves to the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Arena for the finals, where up to 18,000 fans will pack the stands.

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02 What is the VALORANT Champions format?

The 16 teams qualified for VALORANT Champions 2026 will be divided into four groups of four. Each group comprises one team from each of the four regions that make up the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

The teams will face off in best-of-three (BO3) matches as part of the VCT’s double-elimination format. At the end of this stage, two teams will be eliminated, while the other two will advance to the play-offs.

For the final stage, the bracket will once again use a double-elimination format, with all matches played as best-of-three (BO3), except for the grand final, which will be a best-of-five (BO5).

03 Which teams will be competing?

VCT China

JD Gaming

TYLOO

EDward Gaming

XLG Esports

VCT Pacific

Nongshim RedForce

Global Esports

Paper Rex

T1

G2 Esports triumphed at Bull Home Ground in 2025 © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

VCT EMEA

Team Vitality

FUT Esports

Team Liquid

Karmine Corp

VCT Americas

100 Thieves

LOUD

G2 Esports

NRG

04 Who are the favourites?

Paper Rex arrive in Shanghai with a strong case to be among the teams to watch. The Asian side has posted an impressive 25–9 record this season, giving them a 73.5 per cent win rate, and reached the Masters final in both Santiago and London. The problem is that the title has eluded them on both occasions. They were swept 3–0 by Nongshim RedForce in Santiago before losing 3–2 to Leviatán in the London final. In Shanghai, Paper Rex will have another opportunity to turn their consistency into a first world title.

NRG, the defending champions after winning VALORANT Champions 2025, also return to the competition after qualifying this time through ranking points rather than a tournament victory. Their experience of winning the world title last year gives them a strong foundation as they look to defend their crown. Team Vitality, who also sit high in the Global Power Rankings, will be among the other teams looking to challenge for the trophy.

Could Karmine Corp challenge for the title?

Kameto is a key member of Karmine Corp © Riot Games

The story of Karmine Corp’s 2026 season has taken an extraordinary turn. After starting the year with five consecutive defeats in VCT EMEA Stage 1, the French organisation appeared to be heading for another season without a Champions appearance. Instead, everything changed.

ENGH departed as head coach following the Stage 1 campaign, with assistant coach ZE1SH taking over. Karmine Corp then brought N4RRATE back from Sentinels in March, and the changes sparked a remarkable turnaround. KC went on to win EMEA Stage 2, securing their first-ever qualification for Champions and completing one of the most dramatic reversals of fortunes in the VCT this season.

The big question now is whether that form can translate to the international stage. Karmine Corp have never played at Champions before, so Shanghai represents an entirely new test for the team. Their EMEA title has earned them their place among the world’s best, but Champions will show whether KC’s remarkable transformation can continue against the strongest teams from every region.

05 Which teams could cause an upset?

Among the less fancied teams, XLG Esports deserves plenty of attention. The Chinese organisation only entered the VALORANT scene in 2023, but has already qualified for its second consecutive Champions and fifth straight international event. After an unexpected run to fifth-sixth place at the London Masters, XLG has established itself as a team capable of upsetting the established order. Its 9th-12th place finish at Champions 2025, however, shows there is still another step to take.

Nongshim RedForce also fits that profile. The Korean team claimed a surprise victory at the Santiago Masters earlier in the season, with Dambi named MVP of the event. Their triumph showed that the gap between the established contenders and the chasing pack can be smaller than expected.

06 Who triumphed at the previous editions of VALORANT Champions?

NRG will be one of the favourites in China © Colin Young-Wolf/Red Bull Content Pool

2021 Berlin: Acend (EMEA)

2022 Istanbul: LOUD (Americas)

2023 Los Angeles: Evil Geniuses (Americas)

2024 Seoul: Edward Gaming (China)

2025 Paris: NRG (Americas)

The Americas have claimed three of the five Champions titles so far, compared with one each for EMEA and China. The Pacific region, meanwhile, is still waiting for its first Champions victory, despite the consistent presence of strong teams such as Paper Rex.

There is also a piece of Champions history to keep an eye on in Shanghai. Ethan Arnold, now with NRG, became the first player to win the tournament twice when he lifted the trophy in 2025, having previously won with Evil Geniuses in 2023. He remains the only player to have achieved the feat.

07 What is the VALORANT Champions 2026 schedule?

The World Championships will take place in September and October 2026. Whether you’re a die-hard esports fan or not, it’s always a major event for the game, particularly with the release of skins designed specifically for the tournament. Here are the key dates to follow for VALORANT Champions 2026:

September 23, 2026: Official in-game launch of the event, global update roll-out and release of the exclusive Champions 2026 weapon skin collection.

September 24 to October 1, 2026: Group stage at the Jing’an Sports Centre. The 16 qualified teams will compete in a double-elimination format.

October 2–11, 2026: Start of the Playoffs at the Jing’an Sports Centre. The top two teams from each group (eight teams in total) advance to the final double-elimination bracket.

October 12–15, 2026: Rest days

October 16, 2026: Champions Weekend kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Competition resumes with the first of the World Top 4 Finals.

October 17, 2026: Lower Bracket Final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, played as a best-of-five (Bo5) series to determine the second Grand Finalist.

October 18, 2026: Grand Final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The ultimate best-of-five (Bo5) showdown to crown the 2026 world champions.

08 How can I attend VALORANT Champions 2026?

For fans planning to travel to Shanghai, tickets are available via the official VALORANT esports website and authorised Chinese ticketing partners. Tickets for the group stage and the play-offs are generally sold separately, with the knockout weekend and the Grand Final traditionally being the first to sell out. Prices range from general admission to premium seats, which offer the chance to meet the teams.

09 The official anthem for the 2026 edition

As is the case every year, the Champions have their own official anthem. The 2026 anthem is titled ‘If The Sun Burns Out Tonight’, performed by Grabbitz, Oli Sykes (from the band Bring Me the Horizon) and Courtney LaPlante (lead singer of Spiritbox).