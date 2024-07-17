Level up your console FPS game: dive into the VALORANT beta

After four years as one of the most popular competitive games, VALORANT is finally getting a console port. The hit 5v5 FPS, released on PC in 2020, has since inspired hoards of esports professionals to take up their Spike and dive in. Inspiring countless tournaments – like Red Bull Home Ground and Red Bull Campus Clutch – VALORANT still regularly hits over 5m players every day.

The official announcement from Riot came during Summer Game Fest, with the first stage being a limited beta that started on June 11, 2024. The full release is due out by the end of 2024, but no specific date has been announced. Although there will be some changes between the two versions, our tips on how to become a pro VALORANT player will still come in handy.

VALORANT has inspired tournaments such as Red Bull Home Ground © Tom Doms/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How to join the VALORANT console beta version

Joining the VALORANT beta on console requires a few steps, but it’s worth a bit of waiting around to get to the front of the queue. If you have a referral link from someone already participating in the beta, you can use this to join right away – so skip this bit and redeem your code.

If you’ve not yet secured the bag, don’t worry, Riot is still taking sign-ups, just head to the website and enter your details. Although there have been hints of this expanding, you currently need to live in the NA, EU, or JP regions to be eligible. You’ll also need to have a pre-existing VALORANT account with no current bans or suspensions, and of course, an Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. Once you’ve got yourself an invite, redeem your code and get downloading. You’ll also now be able to invite up to five friends to join you in the Beta.

02 Cross platform play in VALORANT

As is to be expected, VALORANT on console will be a little different to the VALORANT we’re used to on PC. For starters, you’ll be able to crossplay between consoles, but not with friends on PC, presumably due to difficulty replicating FPS accuracy with a controller over a mouse. Riot has said they won’t be launching the full game until their “servers and code are fully locked and loaded,” so there is still plenty of room for change. Game modes will feel a little different initially, as competitive queues won’t be present. You’ll still be able to play all the core, non-competitive game modes, but ranked will only return once players are comfortable with the console port. Once this does return, you’ll get a separate rank for console and PC.

Some things will stay the same, however. Your account content will apply to both PC and console, meaning you won’t lose any purchases, skins, progression, or passes. If you use Xbox Game Pass to play on PC and own an Xbox, you’ll keep all your VALORANT benefits on your console. One thing that is sure to translate over from PC to console is the extensive VALORANT lingo that pros and amateurs alike use to communicate in the game. Check out our guide to get yourself a head start. Likewise, agent choices will remain, so make sure you know which one to pick with our VALORANT agents ranked article.

NXT celebrate their win at Red Bull Home Ground 2024 © Tom Doms/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Does VALORANT work on console?

Playing on console is great for so many reasons – more comfortable, more sociable, more accessible – but there are downsides. FPS games on console have traditionally not stood up to their PC siblings, due to the difficulty with achieving pin-point accuracy using controller sticks and buttons. Riot has specifically said that any attempt to use third-party keyboard and mouse peripherals on consoles will result in a ban, so you’ll need to get good with that controller.

Fortunately, the fan reception so far seems to be in favour of the new port. Players on the r/VALORANT subreddit have said the game “feels natural” and “pretty smooth for a console port”. The general consensus seems to be that as long as PC gamers can stay in their bubble, console VALORANT is great fun to play. Reviews have also been favourable, citing Focus Mode as one of the key reasons it feels so fun to play.

Focus Mode works to increase accuracy, mapping the left trigger to quickly lower the joystick sensitivity

The new Focus Mode is one of the biggest changes made to VALORANT for console. Focus Mode works to increase accuracy, mapping the left trigger to quickly lower the joystick sensitivity. While running and jumping around the map, the joystick will register fairly swift and loose movements, allowing you to speed around with ease. Once you activate Focus Mode, the crosshairs slow down and become more exact – it’s a revolutionary new feature that could make all the difference to console players. If you disable ‘walk in focus mode’, you’ll be able to keep up your speed while you aim.

This has been introduced instead of an aim assist, meaning that VALORANT is still very much a game of skill and accuracy, even on console. Of course, our guide to improving your aim in VALORANT may also come in handy.

04 VALORANT console maps

The limited beta will release new and old maps, mixing them up so players in the testing phase can really get a feel for the new port. The official announcement revealed that the console and PC versions will share the same maps, but we’re not yet sure if that means the same meta will be applied to both at once.

Either way, it pays to be a map expert. Once you start playing, callouts and locations become crucial. If you can’t relay to your team where an enemy is camping, or direct a sneaky push through a specific corridor, you’ll be out faster than a Spike explodes. Check out our map hacks for everything you need to know about each map, from Ascent to Sunset. We’ve also got dedicated guides to each map: