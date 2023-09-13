When Riot Games decided to expand its portfolio into the competitive tactical shooter space, it wasn’t doing so lightly. Valorant , originally codenamed “ Project A ”, officially launched in June of 2020. Its build up to being fully out in the wild was relatively short compared to a lot of other competitive titles (it was first teased in late 2019), but such was the confidence the gaming and esports giant had in its tilt on the genre. And while comparisons to Blizzard’s Overwatch were thick and fast in the early days (and are even still now, erroneously), there’s a sense that the tactical side of Valorant is more akin to Counter Strike than its more colourful competitor.

This tactical lean has given Valorant a mature edge over all of its contemporaries, with many professional players preferring it in the crowded space -- a sentiment that seeps into an edgier, more underground pathway for younger players looking to not only cut their teeth on the tactical shooter market, but to also solidify themselves and their skills in the more refined game. (This writer’s pre-teen prefers Valorant over all other titles -- it’s all he talks about!)

Naturally, after launch and being a Riot Games game, it didn’t take long for Valorant to get to the so-called ‘pro circuit’ in the world of esports with the Riot Games-run Valorant Champions Tour ( VCT ) considered the peak of the game’s competitive mountain. However, as you might already get from this article, other Valorant tourneys take place across different tiers, and the scene(s) for the game in this space are a constant for growth. In 2021 Red Bull took the initiative to create something of a launching pad for amateur players, working with colleges and universities around the world to craft the Red Bull Campus Clutch esports series, which is now in its third year.

An Agent of Agency

While that snapshot above gives a brief history of Valorant, it’s not even close to the game’s somewhat tumultuous rise to top of the crop. Early controversies around a community of questionable character in pockets of the game’s online spaces, some iffy choices on security and communication (in that it had voice chat whereas LoL doesn’t, natively), and more, all lead to points of concern around parts of its ever-growing player-base. But none of this was ever lost on Riot who has worked tirelessly to keep the game fun, accessible and as safe as possible.

The value of being free-to-play with a seasonal release schedule that constantly listens to the fans -- beginner and pro alike -- means updates can be made on-the-fly or with a steady dose of real-time feedback. Since launch most of the early hurdles have been addressed (though the Windows 11 problem persists ), and the game continues to evolve with its most recent Episode (seven) in its Act I phase dropping the much-sought-after Team Deathmatch game mode, allowing for an all-new approach to using the game’s Agents across its many maps and myriad weapons.

This steady clip of content isn’t new the genre, but where some games have gone on to updated releases (ie sequels), Riot's commitment to the base game and in keeping it accessible from both an entry-level perspective, and also from a technical lens, means even players who’ve dropped off can come back in from time to time to see if things that might have irked or frustrated them before have been fixed, or even a new experience at all, lie in wait for a fresh new (re)download. And it’s for the reasons above, and the ability to be flexible on player-feedback and input, as well as being mindful of competitive trends, that Valorant continues to feel fresh and new.

Be More Clutch

Red Bull Campus Clutch stands as a roving example of Riot’s intent for Valorant in the first place; to be an accessible, entry-level tactical shooter that, also at its higher-end, is as good and if not better than others in the market. This does mean there is a steep hill to climb for newcomers, but it also comes without as much of a steep learning curve, which is a huge part of its charm. It can be daunting coming into any competitive shooter, let alone those in the tactical space, but Riot’s commitment to supporting so-called “amateurs” or ams, to get into geek sporting speak, has elevated the experience and with Red Bull Campus Clutch we aim to help the would-be clutch players out there realise their potential.

And in keeping with that concept of potential, Episode 7 Act II dropped with Premier -- a “team-based competitive system” designed to track player-progress for said teams to build the best strats they can around. The system is also designed with VCT in mind and could be a game-changer for those looking for a competitive edge, or who just want to get better.

For now Campus Clutch remains locked for uni students and college cats, but really, the sky’s the limit for where Valorant can go from an esports perspective. Don’t stress, though, if you’re not enrolled to become a vet or a doctor or a philosopher at a higher-education facility. You can still watch and support those who’ve signed up, or keep an eye out for new Valorant-based esports ventures over at playvalorant.com and keep an eye out on the Red Bull Events page for everything taking place, or exciting new ideas, such as this year’s first-of-its-kind High Grounds: Featuring Fortnite that ran a few months back.

