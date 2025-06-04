Global kings of VALORANT: Meet the top teams dominating VCT in 2025

With the 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour in full swing following the international kickoff at the start of the year, which culminated in VALORANT Masters Bangkok in February, we're right on the heels of the next big international event in the VCT calendar: VALORANT Masters Toronto.

All four regions across the globe have concluded their Stage 1 leagues, with the top three teams from each region – Americas, China, EMEA and Pacific – have qualified for a spot to compete in the Canadian city. And with a $1m USD prize pool up for grabs, and all-important VCT points for the taking, VALORANT Masters Toronto is shaping up to be a decisive moment for the 16 teams competing.

Kicking off on June 7, with the Grand Final taking place on June 22, there's plenty of VALORANT action to get stuck into throughout the month – but who is competing, and which teams look set to take the top spot? Here are a handful of the top teams to keep an eye on.

What is VALORANT Masters Toronto 2025, and why does it matter?

VALORANT Masters Toronto 2025 is the second Masters event of Riot Games' 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour. Following T1's win at VALORANT Masters Bangkok near the start of the season, teams have another chance in June to fight for international glory and secure more VCT points – all to qualify for VALORANT Champions at the end of the season.

The second Masters event of the year is heading to Toronto, Canada, where teams will compete at the Enercare Centre. VALORANT Masters Toronto will take place between June 7 and June 22, with the Swiss Stage kicking off from June 7-11, while the Playoffs take place from June 13-22 for the Grand Final.

The event itself is divided into two stages: a Swiss Stage and a Play-offs Stage. Four of the 12 qualified teams have already booked a slot in the Playoffs by becoming the winner of their Stage 1 Regional league, while the remaining teams will be looking to make it through the Swiss format to have the chance of competing in the double-elimination tournament bracket.

There is a $1m USD prize pool on offer, and bags of VCT points are up for grabs, too. Here's how the prize pool and VCT points will be distributed:

Place Prize money VCT points 1st $350,000 USD 7 points 2nd $200,000 USD 5 points 3rd $125,000 USD 4 points 4th $75,000 USD 3 points 5th - 6th $50,000 USD 2 points 7th - 8th $35,000 USD - 9th - 10th $25,000 USD - 11th - 12th $15,000 USD -

Meet the teams to watch

VALORANT is starting to mature as a competitive title and has been defined by a solid number of teams partnered with each league across the globe. Many legendary organisations have established their footing in the VCT, while up-and-comers have been given the chance to shine thanks to the VALORANT Challengers leagues across the globe and the international VALORANT Ascension tournament.

While VCT points can show you who's currently reigning, there's more than meets the eye for many of the teams aiming for glory – let's take a peek at some of the top squads aiming for the top spot.

01 Fnatic

Fnatic are keen to shine on the global stage © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Region: EMEA

Line-up:

Jake 'Boaster' Howlett

Emir 'Alfajer' Beder

Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov

Kajetan 'kaajak' Haremski

Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Heading into VALORANT Masters Toronto as the top team from EMEA, Fnatic will be checking in directly to the playoffs and will be looking to capitalise on the impressive run of form displayed during the EMEA League playoffs. Led by the boisterous Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Fnatic have channelled the fast and frantic play that the organisation is known for in their VALORANT matches, and have shown a solid team bond forged at the top flight of competition.

While Fnatic had a fantastic 2024 in the regular season, they faltered on the international stage and couldn't convert their domestic prowess into global glory. Can Boaster and his team shake things off and recoup the glory they showed in 2023 after taking the top spot at VALORANT Masters Tokyo?

02 G2 Esports

jawgemo is set to impress © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Region: Americas

Line-up:

Jonah 'JonahP' Pulice

Trent 'trent' Cairns

Jacob 'valyn' Batio

Nathan 'leaf' Orf

Alexander 'jawgemo' Mor

As an organisation, G2 Esports is better known in Europe, but for the last few years, the Americas has been their proving ground for VALORANT. G2 took up the majority of The Guard roster, who won the VCT 2023: Ascension Americas promotion tournament, and throughout 2024, they displayed themselves as a solid force to be reckoned with. Led by Jacob 'valyn' Batio, G2 secured second-place finishes in each regular season and a 7th-8th finish at Champions at the end of the year.

This year, however, the G2 roster are aiming for the top. G2 secured themselves as the number one seeded team as they kicked off their Stage 1 season with a bang. G2 Esports went all 5 Weeks undefeated, and while they were knocked down into the Lower Bracket during the Playoffs by Sentinels, G2 clawed their way through the likes of 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and MIBR to reach a thrilling Grand Final rematch against Sentinels. This time around, G2 displayed an impressive show of strength with a 1-3 win that booked their slot into VALORANT Masters Toronto. With plenty of wind under their sails, G2 have shown they're one of the most exciting teams to watch in the VCT, but will they be able to convert regular season success into international glory?

03 Sentinels

Sentinels are here to fly the flag for North America © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

Region: Americas

Line-up:

Zachary 'zekken' Patrone

Amine 'johnqt' Ouarid

Jordan 'Zellsis' Montemurro

Sean 'bang' Bezerra

Marshall 'N4RRATE' Massey

Yassin 'reduxx' Aboulalazm (substitute)

Synonymous with the North American scene, Sentinels are one of the longest-serving VALORANT teams across the globe, having been established in 2020. And ever since, Sentinels have been competing at the top flight of competition and battling it out in international tournaments.

With a roster that's changed shape over the years, Amine 'johnqt' Ouarid leads the current iteration that finished second in the Americas League Stage 1 regular season, and is looking to take his team to glory on North American soil. Sentinels will be looking to prove their mettle in the Swiss Stage, as they take on their first opponent, China's Wolves Esports. Will 2025 be the year of Sentinels?

04 Team Heretics

Can benjyfishy and team rise to the top? © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Region: EMEA

Line-up:

Ričardas 'Boo' Lukaševičius

Benjy 'benjyfishy' Fish

Dominykas 'MiniBoo' Lukaševičius

Enes 'RieNs' Ecirli

Mert 'Wo0t' Alkan

Team Heretics have been a part of the top-flight European VALORANT scene essentially from its inception. While the roster has changed over the years, the hunger for competing with the best in the world has never faded away, and the last year in particular has shown that Team Heretics are a force to be reckoned with.

With the current iteration led by Ričardas 'Boo' Lukaševičius, and joined by his brother Dominykas 'MiniBoo' Lukaševičius, along with former Fortnite star, Benjy 'benjyfishy' Fish, they've shown consistency and calm, and only dropped two maps during their unbeaten regular season group stage.

With runner-up positions at VALORANT Masters Shanghai 2024 and VALORANT Champions 2024, Team Heretics will be looking to shake off that second-place feeling and go a step further this year by finally taking the Ws they've been dreaming of.

05 XLG Esports

Region: China

Line-up:

Arthur 'Rarga' Churyumov

Teng 'happywei' Min-wei

Colin 'coconut' Chung

Ran 'Viva' Lifan

It's been a wild twelve months for XLG Esports, the top-seeded team from VCT China. This time last year, they were still competing in the VALORANT China National Competition North Division, and international glory was but just a faraway dream at this point. But taking first place at VCT Ascension China 2024 secured them a slot in the VCT China league for 2025, and their Stage 1 performance has put them on even footing with some of the region's biggest organisations.

Led by Ran 'Viva' Lifan, and with a second-place finish in the group stage, XLG started their playoffs journey in the upper bracket, and they stormed through their opponents, including Nova Esports, EDward Gaming, and Wolves Esports, before a Grand Final against Billibilli Gaming. Russian Arthur 'Rarga' Churyumov took home six match MVP awards throughout the season, including in their convincing 3-1 win over Billibilli Gaming to punch their ticket to Masters Toronto. With their playoff position already secured, they'll be aiming to compete against the best in the world.

And while their fifth player is still to be confirmed for Toronto, you can't count out China's top team, and see if they can compete with the rest of the world.