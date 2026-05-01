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Miami makeover: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls debut special edition F1 livery
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls turned up the heat for the summer as the team unveiled a bold new livery for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) unveiled a bold new look for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, introducing a striking “summer-sun yellow” livery. Designed to capture the energy of Miami, the VCARB 03 will take to the grid with a vibrant identity that blends motorsport performance with seasonal culture.
Drawing influence from Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, the livery delivers a look that’s unmistakably summer - bold, vibrant and made to stand out.
The reveal leaned fully into Miami’s watersports culture, with wakeboarder Guenther Oka launched off a ramp, backflipping over the car while pulling away its cover mid-air. As the wrap came free, the new livery was revealed for the very first time. Drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were also in Miami for the unveiling and arrived in style on a pair of Ski-Doos.
Continuing the Miami theme, the team extended the reveal into the city with a waterfront arrival by yacht. The livery made its way to a riverside venue, where athletes, creators, media and fans gathered for the official presentation. The moment carried through into an evening celebration, blending Formula One with Miami’s nightlife and culture.
We’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception
Miami is a special place for the Racing Bulls, with its very first livery being revealed in the city in 2024. Last year also saw the team run a custom livery throughout the racing weekend. Peter Bayer, CEO, VCARB shares, "Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team. For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception. The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy, which reflects who we are as a team - creative and willing to push boundaries. We're very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavour and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend."
The VCARB 03 will run in its custom Miami livery throughout the race weekend at the Miami International Autodrome, beginning with track sessions on May 1, 2026. Beyond the circuit, the design will also appear across the city, including at fan-facing activations tied to the Miami Grand Prix.
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