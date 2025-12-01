The new generation of functional fitness: Meet Victor Hoffer

He might be just 22, but Victor Hoffer is already one of the hottest names in competitive fitness. A three-time French national CrossFit champion who has now made his mark on the World Fitness Project. The WFP, an emerging global league that brings together elite functional athletes , awards “pro cards” to a select group of competitors who qualify at the highest level. Among them, Hoffer was the youngest man to earn a spot.

Yet his athletic career almost went in a very different direction. Hoffer originally started out in gymnastics, but everything shifted when he turned 16. "My parents were already doing functional fitness and my mum told me, ‘Come with me to the box. Try it, you’ll probably like it,'" he remembers.

It's a good job he did. Coaches and sponsors quickly came on board and Hoffer's high-level movement background helped him grasp the basics fairly quickly. Now, with so many goals already accomplished, he's using injury time to plan his comeback and a life-long dedication to the sport that made him.

Preparing for the comeback

A gymnast until 16, Hoffer has made a big impact in competitive fitness

Training for the World Fitness Project in Arizona this summer, Hoffer knew something was off. His right knee didn’t feel right - and tests confirmed it. The diagnosis: an overuse knee injury. Nothing career-ending, but serious enough to require patience, rehab, and restraint.

“It’s not a very serious injury, just one that needs time to heal properly,” Hoffer says with a shrug. Still, it was enough to keep him off the competition floor, sending him into a rehab program that would stretch through the autumn.

Instead of sitting still, he adapted. “I do a lot of upper body work and plenty of cardio,” he explains. “Functional fitness gives you so many options - I can spend hours on the bike every week, and I’m happy about that.”

For most young athletes, a setback like this could derail confidence or momentum, but Hoffer’s already learned perspective beyond his years. He’s seen success early and understands that injuries are part of the journey - speed bumps, not stop signs.

“Mentally, I feel fine,” he says. “It could be worse. Music helps me keep things in perspective. I’ve had one setback after another this past year, but I’ve learned how to handle it since my gymnastics days. I feel like I’m finally on the road to full recovery. One day, I’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Transitioning from gymnastics to functional fitness

Hoffer's laissez faire attitude to the uncontrollable mysteries of life as a pro athlete began in a small town called Munster in North-Eastern France. Famous for its cheese, it was also where Hoffer started out in gymnastics at the age of three.

After gymnastics, I didn't necessarily want to do sport, but I wanted to find something that I could perhaps excel at Victor Hoffer

"In Munster, they have a very, very good club for boys. The coach saw me and said: 'Try this, try that,'" Hoffer remembers of his first sessions. "At 12, I was among the best gymnasts in the Grand Est region and even in France."

However, a tough coach soured his relationship to the sport. Young athletes were constantly asked to weigh themselves and were training 20 hours a week. Hoffer didn’t mind hard work, but he wasn’t certain gymnastics was worth the sacrifice. Then, functional fitness came along and he made the switch over in 2019, at the age of 16.

Starting out in competitive fitness – far from love at first sight

"After gymnastics, I didn't necessarily want to do a sport, but I wanted to find something that I could perhaps excel at," Hoffer says, displaying the self-belief that has driven his career to such heights.

"My mother suggested pole vaulting. I wanted to do boxing and martial arts," he remembers. In the end, his mother suggested functional fitness and Hoffer gave it a try. It wasn't an immediate fit. "I didn't fall in love with the sport at all, especially since I kept getting beaten by people twice my age."

Blinkered by the self-belief of the super young, Hoffer had expected to walk into a functional fitness box and excel. Realising that it would take more hard work and dedication was humbling and a teaching moment.

The coach told him: "Maybe we can do something if you're really motivated." Hoffer’s mother – the real hero of the story – stepped in and promised to book Hoffer 20 personal coaching sessions to help him learn the basics. It was during these sessions that Hoffer says he fell in love with the sport.



“I started watching videos on YouTube. I saw the CrossFit Games, the World Championships,” he says. "I saw this guy, Willy Georges, from the Vosges [the French region where Victor is from], competing in the CrossFit Games. And Mat Fraser, the world champion. I thought to myself, 'If there's one thing I'd like to do, it's to go there'."

The feeling grew and became all consuming, and with functional fitness hitting peak popularity, anything seemed possible.

Almost immediately it started paying off. "In 2020, I started competing as a junior and it was a revelation because I competed in the French teen championships, where I did really well," Hoffer says.

The same year he went to the U.S. to compete in Wodapalooza, a huge competition for 16–18-year-olds. "I beat young people who had competed in the CrossFit Games as juniors," Hoffer recalls. "That's when we realised that I'd never competed in the CrossFit Games. I was a little too late to compete in the youth category, but at the age of 18 I'd won one of the biggest competitions for young people. It was really a revelation that made me think 'I think I can do this.'"

Hoffer's rise through the elite ranks has been slowed by consecutive injury

He did indeed qualify for the competition for the first time, but a bad heel injury grounded him: "I felt lost - I was still so young and had already achieved my goal of qualifying. I didn't know what was next." Thankfully, with the help of his family and coaches he found his 'why' again and has been on a tear ever since, with a strong debut at the opening WFP event in the USA setting him up for a strong 2025.

His current knee injury aside, Hoffer has proven that his focus is back and he’s more locked-in than ever

In five to 10 years, I want to be stronger, faster and part of the top athletes in the world. That’s what I train for every day Victor Hoffer

Victor Hoffer: Role model and a voice in the functional fitness scene

Hoffer understands that being an athlete in 2026 and beyond isn’t just about competition - it’s about connection. In that regard, he’s Gen Z through and through.

“Social media can be negative,” he admits. “We live in a world where someone who has a lower level of functional fitness, but is more active on Instagram, can make a better living. That can be frustrating. I’m always looking for ways to develop my Instagram - not just for numbers, but to be a voice for my generation in sport.”

Hoffer's goals are clear: to become one of the greatest fitness athletes

His coach tells him to focus purely on training, but his team reminds him that brands don’t just back results - they back stories. “They invested in me to share my journey,” Hoffer says, “to inspire young people, or anyone really, to start their fitness journey or stay consistent with it.”

It’s a balance he’s learning to master - building both sides of his career: the competition and the communication.

For now, he’s fine with that balance. But when it comes to his long-term vision, there’s no hesitation. “In five to 10 years, I want to be stronger, faster and among the top athletes in the world,” he says. “That’s what I train for every day.”