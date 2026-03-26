Victor Hoffer – why going to the gym is the ultimate freedom

I often train alone, which I enjoy and it's hard to find training partners at the same level, even though I do have some, of course. Beyond the training itself, I have a great team behind me, supporting me on this journey and helping me push myself.

I'm thinking in particular of my coach, who lives near Copenhagen and has a huge training facility where he often invites athletes. My coach plans my training every day, which is incredibly important.

I also have my manager, Lucile, who's with us today. She helps me with projects like this interview and my developing relationship with Nike.

There's also my girlfriend, Maja, who helps me a lot, and with whom I share the same passion. I'm also thinking of my parents who support me, especially by always having me at home.