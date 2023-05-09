In recent years, Vincent Matheron has established himself as a reference in so-called transition skateboarding. Best European in the park category at the Tokyo Olympics, the native of Marseille admits: "I don't really like to talk about training, but rather sessions with friends". Well, that didn't stop him from telling us about the most important elements of a successful prep.

01 Performance

At the Bowl du Prado, Vincent plays at home © Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool

Before being an Olympic sport (since the 2021 Olympics), skateboarding is above all a culture, and a way of life in which the notion of “performance” is quite relative. This is why the word "training" is not really part of Vincent's vocabulary, who prefers the expression "session", while hammering: "We are not robots".

But rest assured, if the Marseille native is one of the best in the world in his discipline today, it is above all because he gives his all when he rides the curves of the legendary Prado bowl, located at a stone's throw from his residence in Marseille... and that he never sees these moments as a constraint: "I love skating, I can spend the whole day there without any problem."

02 The mental

Be well surrounded to get up better © Clément Le Gall/Red Bull Content Pool

Skateboarding is not a sport without risks and the pros regularly expose themselves to serious injuries. And that, Vincent knows better than anyone. The Provençal has indeed a lot to his credit, including a big one contracted two years before the Tokyo Olympics. Either a triple fracture of the malleolus suffered during a session at Tony Hawk's (yes, there are worse places to hurt yourself) which keeps him away from the skateparks for many months.

As in any other discipline, an injury can be a difficult moment for a top athlete to accept and Vincent does not hesitate to call on a mental coach to cope. “I had a lot of clashes with all these injuries. Fears, but also weaknesses, bad reactions, bad choices. The coaching really helped me work on that."

03 physical preparation

Fortunately, Vincent is not afraid of tickling © Jaime Owens/Red Bull Content Pool

Based in California for a few years, Vincent is regularly followed by a local physiotherapist with whom he does muscle building. An almost vital step for the skater, weakened by his many injuries: “If I don't do that, I can't skate anymore. And if I can't skate anymore, I'm not happy”.

In parallel with this medical follow-up, Vincent maintains himself physically by playing sports, in particular at the famous Cercle des nageurs de Marseille when he passes through France, where he frequents "the room and the swimming pools" he specifies. Moreover, with the 2024 Olympics in sight, the Marseille native plans to intensify his preparation… always in a good mood: “I love playing sports, it’s not a constraint. I tasted it”.