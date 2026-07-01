American volleyball star Madisen Skinner performs plyometrics in the gym.
© Chad Wadsworth
Volleyball

Volleyball Training: How to Build Explosive Power on the Court

Learn how elite volleyball players build explosive power with strength, plyometric and jumping exercises designed to improve vertical leap, speed and performance on the court.
By Stephen Laddin
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Madisen Skinner

Madisen Skinner is a three-time NCAA Women's Volleyball National Champion who's known as one of the most dominant outside hitters on the court.

United StatesUnited States
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Summary

  1. 1
    Why Is Explosive Power Important in Volleyball?
  2. 2
    The Best Strength Exercises for Volleyball
  3. 3
    Recovery, nutrition and injury prevention
Explosive power is one of the most important physical qualities in volleyball, helping players jump higher, hit harder and move faster around the court. By combining lower-body strength, plyometrics and sport-specific movement drills, athletes can improve their vertical jump, acceleration and overall performance.
Having a well-designed strength and power training program can help build the athletic qualities that are needed to excel on the volleyball court. Whether it's exploding into a block, accelerating to chase down a ball or adding power to a spike, developing explosive strength helps to perform at the highest level in every match.

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Madisen Skinner, a member of the United States volleyball team, initially shied away from the weight room but now sees it as a vital part of her training regimen. She shared what exactly is needed to build immense power and maximise explosiveness.
01

Why Is Explosive Power Important in Volleyball?

Is explosiveness directly tied to power?

Madisen Skinner: Absolutely, I can tell when I haven’t been lifting. If there’s a stint where we’re playing a lot of matches and not loading ourselves in the weight room, I don’t feel as explosive, and it’s definitely important for me to feel strong whenever I’m jumping and training as much as I am.

Volleyball player Madisen Skinner performs a deadlift.

Madisen Skinner stays locked in when training at the gym

© Chad Wadsworth

What type of training is key to elevating your overall fitness?

A big focus for me is isometric exercises and being able to be in a position like a squat or single-leg for a long period of time, and adding weight to it. We do jump training, but for the most part, our jump training is what we’re doing on the court. We then use time in the weight room to get stronger and take care of our muscles to ensure we can manage the load. Just being able to be stable helps so much with my landing mechanics and prevents me from getting injured.

You have an incredible 40-inch (102 cm) vertical jump. How has that helped you become elite at your position and at volleyball in general?

The Lord blessed me with very athletic parents, which I’m super grateful for. But I also pride myself in the way I eat, train, sleep and take care of the things I can control. All of these things allow me to do what I do to the best of my ability.

02

The Best Strength Exercises for Volleyball

Madisen Skinner trains at The Map Sports Facility in Garden Grove, California.

Madisen Skinner has an impressive 40” vertical jump

© Koury Angelo/Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
I lift three to four times per week, so making sure I’m strong and stable allows me to be explosive
Madisen Skinner

What does your training routine look like and how does it help you perform at the top of your game?

It’s a lot of lower body strength and stability training. I lift three to four times per week, so making sure I’m strong and stable allows me to be explosive. I know I can jump as high as I want to, but if I don’t have the right mechanics to manage myself and the strength to withstand the load, it’s not going to last. Right now, the focus is on my plyometrics, making sure I’m landing correctly and building as much muscle in my legs, core and glutes as I can.

Do you come up with your own training plans?

I recently transitioned from my Austin club gym to the National team gym. With that comes a different strength coach, who has her own individualised plan with different exercises. The weight room can be mundane at times, so having someone come in and challenge me with new exercises really excites me.

Key points from Madisen Skinner's training routine

  • Builds explosive lower-body power for vertical jump performance
  • Mixes strength work with technical volleyball drills
  • Trains agility, speed and court movement
03

Recovery, nutrition and injury prevention

American volleyball player Madisen Skinner performs some exercises in the gym.

Stretching after a hard workout is vitally important

© Chad Wadsworth

How does your pre-match routine differ from your post-match routine in terms of recovery and injury prevention?

Pre-match is centred around sleep and fueling. I do a lot of band work and activation work before I get on the court to make sure my muscles are turned on and ready to fire. Post-match is a lot of stretching and treatment with my trainer and whatever I can do on my own, like contrast therapy, sauna, red light, and using Normatec boots. I basically have my own wellness studio at my house that I’ve built over the years, which is great.

Part of this story

Madisen Skinner

Madisen Skinner is a three-time NCAA Women's Volleyball National Champion who's known as one of the most dominant outside hitters on the court.

United StatesUnited States
View Profile
Volleyball