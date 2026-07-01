Volleyball Training: How to Build Explosive Power on the Court
Why Is Explosive Power Important in Volleyball?
Is explosiveness directly tied to power?
What type of training is key to elevating your overall fitness?
A big focus for me is isometric exercises and being able to be in a position like a squat or single-leg for a long period of time, and adding weight to it. We do jump training, but for the most part, our jump training is what we’re doing on the court. We then use time in the weight room to get stronger and take care of our muscles to ensure we can manage the load. Just being able to be stable helps so much with my landing mechanics and prevents me from getting injured.
You have an incredible 40-inch (102 cm) vertical jump. How has that helped you become elite at your position and at volleyball in general?
The Lord blessed me with very athletic parents, which I’m super grateful for. But I also pride myself in the way I eat, train, sleep and take care of the things I can control. All of these things allow me to do what I do to the best of my ability.
The Best Strength Exercises for Volleyball
I lift three to four times per week, so making sure I’m strong and stable allows me to be explosive
What does your training routine look like and how does it help you perform at the top of your game?
It’s a lot of lower body strength and stability training. I lift three to four times per week, so making sure I’m strong and stable allows me to be explosive. I know I can jump as high as I want to, but if I don’t have the right mechanics to manage myself and the strength to withstand the load, it’s not going to last. Right now, the focus is on my plyometrics, making sure I’m landing correctly and building as much muscle in my legs, core and glutes as I can.
Do you come up with your own training plans?
I recently transitioned from my Austin club gym to the National team gym. With that comes a different strength coach, who has her own individualised plan with different exercises. The weight room can be mundane at times, so having someone come in and challenge me with new exercises really excites me.
Key points from Madisen Skinner's training routine
- Builds explosive lower-body power for vertical jump performance
- Mixes strength work with technical volleyball drills
- Trains agility, speed and court movement
Recovery, nutrition and injury prevention
How does your pre-match routine differ from your post-match routine in terms of recovery and injury prevention?
Pre-match is centred around sleep and fueling. I do a lot of band work and activation work before I get on the court to make sure my muscles are turned on and ready to fire. Post-match is a lot of stretching and treatment with my trainer and whatever I can do on my own, like contrast therapy, sauna, red light, and using Normatec boots. I basically have my own wellness studio at my house that I’ve built over the years, which is great.