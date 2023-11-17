We spoke to Waackxxxy about her amazing Red Bull Dance Your Style victory
How did you feel at that moment when Bontle raised your hand to announce you as the winner? We could see the surprise in the moment you realised you took the title.
I wasn't sure if I won when she called my name then my hand was up. I first thought, "Is this real?" and I was like "What is this? Is it really me?" then I finally realised the winner was me and my legs couldn't stand anymore.
You were invited to participate in Red Bull Dance Your Style as a wild card. How did you feel when you were first contacted and how did you prepare?
I got the call about three months before the World Final. I didn't even think twice about it because it was on my bucket lists to participate in Red Bull Dance Your Style. I thought I had three months to prepare for the battle, but the TV broadcast of Street Woman Fighter collided with the Red Bull Dance Your Style week, so I barely practised. I was a little tired from all the choreography and rehearsals before the broadcast, so I did more mental training. I did body checks every chance I got to make sure I felt alive and moving.
I also watched a lot of Red Bull Dance Your Style videos to get an idea of what the event was like and what style of music was being played. Even when I got to Germany, I kept practising in my hotel room.
Who was your favourite or most fun opponent to battle?
The battle against the Crown was my favourite. I knew him but it was my first time battling against him. We battled in a team in France together and I've met him about three times in Europe, so I was comfortable with him. It was also really fun watching him dance.
Any other competitor that you want to highlight?
Verb dancing to Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras was very impressive. The right expression for the song, the crazy hat-trick and the body control were all perfect. It was just my style.
Were there any battles where you thought you were going to lose?
Honestly, I thought I lost from the top 16. I thought I lost in every battle because all of my competitors were just so great. I was just like, "OK, just let it be and try my best."
Was there a music track in your battles that you especially enjoyed?
Ciara's Level Up was the music I enjoyed the most. I liked the song and I could feel that my energy was going up as I dance to the song so I thought "OK, let's level up my dance to the song."
On the other hand, were there songs you didn't like that much?
Killometre by Burna Boy on the second round with the Crown because I've never heard of it before. But when the song was on, everyone in the crowd was going wild so I knew "everyone knows this song except me. That's an emergency." I tried hard to focus on the music.
Also the third round at the final: I didn't know we had to do three rounds for the final so I was loosening up after the second track. But then Gloria Estefan's Conga came on and I had to get my mind back together.
How does the experience on stage differ when looking at crowd-voting in a competition versus the judges format?
When there are judges, I need to look at and dance to my competitor. But when the crowd is the judge, I need to dance considering 360 degrees around me – so I should look at the competitor to set my strategy from time to time and have the battle mood and also remember to look at the crowd.
How do you feel about the concept of freestyling to an unpedictable music selection between mainstream and classics?
It's really fun. Each song has different mood and they feel very fresh and new to me, so it's more enjoyable to dance on stage.
You made a big impact on the Street Woman Fighter 2 TV show as part of the Mannequeen crew. How did the experience differ compared to Red Bull Dance Your Style?
It's totally different. In SWF, dance is important but the facial expression caught by camera is also crucial. When I do real freestyle - like in Red Bull Dance Your Style, my facial expression gets more serious. When in SWF, I need to care for it to make it look better and cooler. In Red Bull Dance Your Style, everyone likes raw and rough expression and accepts it as it is – and since dance itself is what's important, the energy I get on stage is totally different.
We heard that you boarded the plane to Germany right after the last episode was broadcasted live. How challenging was that physically?
To be honest, it was very hard. I left for the airport four hours after the live broadcast, and I was physically exhausted from choreography revisions and repetitions until the last day of the broadcast.
How did you like the vibe and the scene in Germany?
I really enjoyed it. Dancers were cheering for each other and the crowd's reaction was crazy. Dancers and the members of staff were very caring so I could feel this event is a really big one.
How did you get your dance name?
My teacher gave me the name. It has the meaning of 'Waack+See' and my Korean name is Si Yeon. From this, it can also be a combination between Waacking and my name, Waack+Si. If you pronounce it right, it becomes Waackxxxy.
Other dancers will start to learn Waacking after your inspiring performance. Do you have any tips?
If there are people who start Waacking because of me, it'll be so meaningful to me. It's way more fun actually dancing than just watching, so I want to say, "just enjoy." Even when you have to dance to a fast song, don't give up and just practise again and again. You will eventually make it for sure and you'll feel the fast twirl very attractive.
What's next for you? Do you have any projects coming up we should look out for?
The day I arrived in Korea after Dance Your Style, I was cast as a master in a follow-up to the TV show I starred in, so I'm filming it right now. I'm also working hard on a concert, but I don't have any battle plans yet. Right now, I just have a lot of practice plans because I need to upgrade my dance first and after that, I'm going to go abroad to see and feel and learn more dance and participate in competitions.
As a dancer, I don't want to let go of the street scene. My main job is to be a dancer, and I'm going to work for the Korean dance scene. Even if I don't have a battle plan right now, I'm going to prepare again step by step and participate in battles of course. I want to do a lot of TV appearances and promote the street scene more, so I'll keep working in different ways to make the dance scene bigger!