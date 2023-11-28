Metro Boomin at Red Bull Symphonic on Los Angeles, CA
Watch 5 iconic song performances from Metro Boomin’s Red Bull Symphonic

The sold out live concert pushed the boundaries of what's possible for live music and concert goers. Check out some top moments including performances by John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV and more.
By Riley Hunter
Red Bull Symphonic debuted a historic unforgettable night at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra.
The 90-minute live concert experience was full of memorable moments, but check out five can’t-miss performances from this epic night below:
01

Metro Boomin – “Calling” ft. NAV & Swae Lee LIVE

02

Metro Boomin – “Am I Dreaming” ft. A$AP Rocky & Roisee LIVE

03

Metro Boomin – “On Time” ft. John Legend LIVE

04

Metro Boomin – “Bad and Boujee” ft. Migos LIVE

05

Metro Boomin – “Skyfall" ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug LIVE

Want more? Watch the entire concert experience exclusively on Metro Boomin's YouTube.

