Global Club Music Event, Red Bull Back2Beyond is coming to Australia.

The line up, a selection of local-best: Moktar, RONA. and Ayebatonye, alongside CC:DISCO!. Together they go back-to-back all night across three stages, in a melting pot of multi genre sound: house, techno and disco, interwoven through each artist's unique imprint and cultural rhythm.

“I've not done many B2Bs in Australia” highlights CC:DISCO!, “…it was time to really lean in and learn from the next generation because in the end that's what it's all about - sharing music and bringing all our backgrounds together for just one night,” she notes.

“DJs should never stop learning from others, once you do that, it's all over.”

What is Red Bull Back2Beyond?

The back-to-back, or B2B, is a performance phenomenon combining multiple artists, coming together to create unexpected blends and energetic sets. The style, popularised at the beginning of the century by global super-groups: The Chemical Brothers and Underworld. You can read more about the history of B2Bs here .

Red Bull Back2Beyond extends the traditional B2B format. It’s a global event, combining electronic music's most exciting talent in a one of a kind, collaborative performance style. The result, unique global sounds - like you’ve never heard them before.

Staging: The 360 Difference

Red Bull Back2Beyond features four DJs rotating across three different stages, with the audience facing inwards. The result, an all-engrossing 360 listening experience: and an opportunity to connect with your artists and community in a more intimate way, a draw to centre through movement, music and broadening of craft.

HAAi & The Blessed Madonna performing at the Red Bull Back2Beyond in Paris © Red Bull

The Line Up: What to Expect

Headlining Red Bull Back2Beyond is curator, CC:DISCO! Known for her energetic stage presence and eclectic sound, mixing through seductive Balearic house and disco - solidifying her place on the international main-stage. You might’ve come across her label Miami Daddy also, driven as all her undertakings are, by one guiding principle: music first.

“I’m really excited to come home and curate the first ever Red Bull Back2Beyond in Australia!” she shares, “I've chosen some real icons and I love that it's far from predictable - anything could happen and I'm looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds on the day.”

Our curator, CC:DISCO! will open and close the show, with Moktar, RONA. and Ayebatonye following on, mixing B2B all night long: a communion of sound and cultural storytelling, mixing that is personal and impactful, not just skin deep.

Moktar

Moktar is recognised globally for his distinct sound: a combination of energetic club, breaks and dub-techno with Arabic instrumentation, formalised in his many productions: Silk, Lemon, North Africa. An ode to his Egyptian heritage and ongoing Genocide in Gaza. A home away from home, a feeling of pride and resistance that runs through his sets always.

Live, energetic dance mix with roots in resistance. In this mix, Moktar once again uses his platform for good, paying homage to Moktar’s Egyptian heritage and the Genocide in Gaza.

RONA.

RONA. is known for blending the rhythmic landscapes of desert country through the pulse of club music; bouncy tech-house and frenetic, sonic rhythms. In her mixes or productions, including her most recent: Mars, is an evolving exploration of oral and visual storytelling: an echo of resilience and hope, and an ode to her ancestry which runs through her work.

Ayebatonye

Ayebatonye finalises our line up, a name no bill, local or international feels quite complete without. A master of her craft Ayebatonye is known for her skillful blends through afro rhythms, percussion, house and techno, a testament to her polished ear and proud Nigerian heritage.

Ayebatonye adds another element of variety and the unexpected to this edition of Red Bull Back2Beyond, prioritising uplifting her community, and other BIPOC artists through her music and advocacy work.

Setting the Scene: Past Editions + Performances

The very first Red Bull Back2Beyond was held in Cologne Germany: a nod to the traditional B2B, while revolutionising its format and cultural reach. Since its inception: Red Bull Back2Beyond has expanded globally, across Europe and the United States.

In 2024, Red Bull Paris turned their eyes to online broadcasting power house Rinse FM, connecting listeners online, globally. Together, they streamed DJ sets from Western Australia/Boorloo powerhouse HAAi as well as The Blessed Madonna and Bambounou direct from Paris.

Previous editions include;

Belgium December 2024: DJ Boring., Young Marco, Malugi., EMILIJA.

Detroit July 2025: Fullbodydurag, DJ Swamp Izzo, CRYSTALLMESS, Sheefy McFly

Paris March 2025: The Blessed Madonna, HAAi, Salute, Bambounou

Securing Your Tickets: Updates, Live + More

You can find tickets to Red Bull Back2Beyond at Roundhouse Sydney/ Eora here . Stay up to date with event coverage via our website and Instagram .