What actually is fitness? Everything you need to know explained

For many, fitness is a way of life, a pursuit of physical and mental well-being – and there are an incredible number of different types of fitness. For example, fitness can be intense and sweaty, like for football star Endrick or white-water kayaking legend Nouria Newman , but fitness training can also be relaxing, like a yoga session. So, what type of fitness suits you? Read on to find out more about fitness and its many disciplines...

01 What is fitness?

Fitness is a way of life, a philosophy to improve yourself. The term fitness encompasses not only strength exercises and sports, but an entire ecosystem designed to make you feel better. This includes nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, as well as training. But before we jump into our new trainers and slip on our neon-coloured leggings, it's time to take a closer look at the term fitness.

What exactly is fitness? Basically, it's a variety of fitness activities consisting of strength training, stretching and cardio. But fitness also encompasses many more practices and habits. Let's take a look at them together.

You don't need a big gym or expensive kit for your fitness journey © Harrison Barden/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Fitness explained: key terms and concepts

The fitness glossary

To avoid getting completely lost in the fitness world, a little glossary can be quite helpful. Here are some frequently used fitness terms you'll here regularly:

Reps (repetitions): This refers to the repetition of an exercise in a set. So, 10 reps of squats is simply 10 squats.

Sets: These are a series of reps performed without rest. Two sets of 10 squats can therefore also be described 10 squats performed two times.

Squat: The art of sitting on an invisible chair. Your thighs burn, your glutes turn to steel and you wonder why you didn't stay on the sofa. But at least your legs and bum will thank you.

Plank: Place your elbows and toes on the mat with your back parallel to the floor. Stiffen up like the proverbial plank of wood. This exercise trains the abdominal muscles in particular.

Burpee: Push-ups, jumps and sit-ups at the same time? It has a name: burpees. This exercise contains all the movements you can't stand - real torture!

Cardio: These are training sessions that increase your heart rate. This type of exercise is very healthy, prevents cardiovascular disease and keeps you in shape.

HYROX combines 1km runs... © Jon Ho/Red Bull Content Pool ...with 8 different exercise stations like Wall Balls © Jon Ho/Red Bull Content Pool

The different types of fitness

HYROX: The hottest new fitness discipline combines eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different exercise stations that test strength and cardio in equal measure. The beauty of HYROX is that none of the exercises are technically complex and you compete against the clock, meaning it's very beginner friendly and becoming massively popular around the world. Find an event near you right here .

CrossFit: This is a discipline that combines strength training, cardio, gymnastics and weightlifting. It's intense and can be painful, but is also extremely addictive.

Yoga: Of course, yoga is also part of fitness. The postures and breathing exercises in yoga improve flexibility, build strength and relax the body.

Pilates: Pilates is also about physical well-being. It focuses on strengthening the deep muscles, body alignment and breathing.

Bodypump: This is a group course in which strength exercises are performed to the rhythm of music. It's a fun, inclusive way to keep fit.

Bodycombat: Bodycombat is inspired by martial arts. You punch, kick and throw hooks – without opponents, of course. An ideal discipline for letting off steam without running the risk of injuring anyone.

Aquagym and aquabike: Water sports are suitable for anyone who wants to build muscle without breaking a sweat. But beware: it may not look like it, but these exercises are very intense. You'll definitely feel your legs.

03 What are the health benefits of fitness?

Let's take a look at what fitness can do for your health, because apart from the six-pack, fitness also has many health benefits:

Physical benefits

Basically, fitness offers the same benefits as sport in general. Exercise is healthy, prevents chronic diseases and helps treat many long-term conditions such as diabetes and obesity. In short: exercise is good for you.

Mental benefits and well-being

Fitness isn't only good for your muscles, but also has a significant positive impact on your mental health. It helps with stress reduction, better moods and more self-confidence. In short, fitness and sport in general make you feel mentally stronger.

Fitness has a multitude of physical and mental benefits for everyone © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

04 What do you need to get started with fitness?

When you feel ready to get started with fitness training, you'll need to familiarise yourself with the equipment:

Cardio equipment

The stars of all gyms! Treadmills, cross trainers, rowing machines and exercise bikes are perfect for building endurance and burning calories. Cardio training is a vitally important part of fitness, which is why cardio machines are so popular.

Strength training equipment

Strength training equipment helps to target specific muscle groups. Think weights and those resistance machines that can look a bit off putting to gym newbies. They're suitable for both beginners and advanced users, and great for targetting specific areas you want to work on.

Strength training is a popular aspect of the fitness spectrum © Balazs Palfi/Red Bull Content Pool Group classes are a great option if training alone isn't your thing © Daniel Zuliani/Red Bull Content Pool

Fitness accessories

Accessories such as dumbbells, kettle bells and exercise balls can be used to add some variety to your workout. These are tools that add variety to your training and isolate different muscle groups. Rubber resistance bands are also used very frequently. They're very versatile, can be used almost anywhere and can help to train different parts of the body.

05 Different types of fitness

Whether in the gym, outdoors or at home, fitness can be done anywhere. All it takes is a little motivation. A well-equipped gym naturally offers everything you need to train your whole body and you can always ask professionals for help, but if you're more of a fan of fresh air and open spaces, there's nothing stopping you from training outside. Maybe you like running, or there's the option of taking part in a boot camp or a HIIT session in the park. What about staying at home? No problem at all. With a bit of equipment and a training app, you can easily perfoom great workouts from home. Any excuse? None whatsoever – there are so many different ways to do cardio and get fit, you're guaranteed to find something for you.

Working out at home is a great option for those with limited time © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Why should you integrate fitness into your everyday life?

Fitness isn't just a trend. It's a philosophy of life that anyone can use to do something good for their body. It's a long-term investment in body and mind. Whether the focus is on performance, well-being or simply having fun, there's guaranteed to be a type of fitness that suits you perfectly – and a guaranteed pay-off.

