Red Bull Carros Locos Lima 2014: Best crashes
Check out all the best crashes and smahes from the Peruvian version of Red Bull Soapbox Race.
So, Red Bull Soapbox Race… what’s the big idea?
‘Big idea’ might be stretching things a little, but like many great ideas the genius of this one is in its simplicity. You build a racer, you go to the top of a hill, gravity does its thing, you reach the bottom of the hill and people cheer. Or, as is quite often the case; gravity does its thing, you have a spectacular crash and people cheer anyway. All the rest is just bells and whistles.
In Australia we race under the moniker of Red Bull Billy Cart Race, but whatever it's called wherever you are in the world, the aim of the game is fun.
I love bells and whistles. Tell me about the bells and the whistles.
Well, even at its most complex it's still a pretty simple concept. Red Bull Soapbox or Billy Cart races are held on a variety of different city courses around the world. The teams are all local amateur entrants and the vehicles are powered by nothing more than gravity, leg muscles and perhaps a drop of Red Bull. There's a panel of expert judges and points on offer for the craziness of your creation.
Yes, but I'm extremely competitive. How do I win?
That competitive nature will only get you so far. Okay, the events are primarily races, so getting across the finish line as quickly as possible will stand you in good stead, but there are a couple of other criteria to consider.
Along with speed, your team will also be judged on creativity and showmanship. How spectacular is your racer? How flamboyant was your performance? To win you'll need to channel the aerodynamic know-how of Adrian Newey, the artistic flair of Salvador Dalí and the stage presence of Freddie Mercury.
Pfft... I'm serious about my racing. This is all a bit silly for me.
Serious racer, are you? How serious? Four consecutive Formula One World Championships serious? Manage a leading racing team serious? More serious than Sebastian Vettel or Infiniti Red Bull Racing's Team Principal Christian Horner?
Isn't this ‘soapbox racer’ stuff an American thing? Has it caught on anywhere else?
Yes, you could say that. The first Red Bull Soap Box race (it was two words back in those crazy days) was held in Belgium in 2000 and since then it has spread around the world. Aside from the various versions with the English name, there have also been:
- Red Bull Caisses à Savon in France
- Red Bull Seifenkistenrennen in Germany
- Red Bull Carros Locos in Peru
- Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in New Zealand
- Red Bull Olabilløp in Norway
- Red Bull Grande Prémio in Portugal
- Red Bull Zeepkistenrace in the Netherlands
- Red Bull Wyscig Mydelniczek in Poland
- Red Bull Balineras Race in Colombia
- Red Bull Trochadia in Greece
- Red Bull Mäkiauto GP In Finland
- Red Bull Rally Na Tarantasah in Ukraine
- Red Bull Muiliniu Lenktynes in Lithuania
- Red Bull Lådbilsrally in Sweden
- Red Bull Ládaderbi in Hungary
- Red Bull Kary in the Czech Republic
- Red Bull Grand Prix in Monaco
- Red Bull Chariot Race in the USA
- Red Bull Box Cart Race in South Africa and Japan
- Red Bull Soapbox Race in the UK
- Red Bull Billy Cart Race in Australia
Okay, stop, your soapbox and billy cart obsession is scaring me now. What will it take to get you to be quiet?
Find a Red Bull Soapbox or Red Bull Billy Cart Race near you. Get your mates involved. Stick a giant pair of wings on a shopping cart or something.
DO SAY: “How do I fit wheels on this enormous rubber chicken?”
DON'T SAY: “This foam rhino costume causes way too much drag.”
