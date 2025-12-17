Find out what Red Bull Gym Clash is – and how to sign up

If you've always wanted to train and compete for something bigger than yourself, this is your chance: Red Bull Gym Clash launches its global 2026 season – and challenges gym worldwide to select their best teams and send them to face other gyms through a series of workouts. The goal: To crown the Greatest Gym on Earth in a grand final showdown at the end of the year in Egypt.

Red Bull Gym Clash is the ultimate gym-versus-gym functional-fitness competition. Designed by elite fitness athletes, it brings together the worlds of functional fitness, HYROX and Obstacle Course Racing in a fast, intense, three-workout format that tests raw power, deep endurance, sharp skill and smart strategy.

01 What exactly is Red Bull Gym Clash?

It's all about community at Red Bull Gym Clash © Ivan Lanz/Red Bull Content Pool

In Red Bull Gym Clash, it’s gym vs gym. Each fitness studio or functional training box selects its strongest team of four – two women and two men – and sends them into the battle for the title of Greatest Gym on Earth. The competition follows a simple, progression-based pathway that takes teams from their local gym all the way to the global stage, provided they advance through the National Qualifiers and National Finals.

Every phase is designed to raise the intensity, sharpen teamwork and push athletes closer to the ultimate prize. Scoring is equally straightforward: every workout counts and teams can track their national and global standing in real time on a live worldwide leaderboard.

Teams pushing it at Red Bull Gym Clash in Miami, USA © Daniel Zuliani/Red Bull Content Pool

All national-level phases of Red Bull Gym Clash go live from January 2026, with every National Qualifier and National Final completed by September 30, 2026. To see whether your country is hosting an event – and when – check your local listing on the official Red Bull Gym Clash event page .

02 The Red Bull Gym Clash competition stages – this is how it works:

Red Bull Gym Clash is a fierce gym vs gym competition © Yves Hou/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Gym Clash is a multi-stage competition that takes athletes from local gym selections all the way to an intense World Final. Here’s a breakdown of each stage:

Selection and Training phase: Every gym chooses its strongest four athletes, two men and two women, to form a competing squad.

National Qualifier: The selected teams take on a workout at an official Red Bull Gym Clash location. It’s simple in structure, but tough enough to separate those who are ready for the next stage from those who are not.

National Final: The top qualifiers advance to a high-energy national showdown. The workouts become more demanding, and this is where strategy, composure and teamwork play a crucial role.

World Final: The champions from each nation earn their place on the world stage. Advanced workouts lead into the Final Clash – the decisive battle that crowns the Greatest Gym on Earth.

To take part in Red Bull Gym Clash, you don’t need to be a professional athlete. You just need drive, community spirit and the courage to perform when the clock starts. Red Bull Gym Clash celebrates everyday gym heroes, giving them a platform that feels elite, because on this stage, it is.

So if your gym is entering the competition, step up. This is your chance to represent your community, test yourself on a global level and experience the rush of a world-class fitness event.

03 What are Red Bull Gym Clash workouts?

Teams of four go against each other in various workouts © Yves Hou/Red Bull Content Pool

Every event includes three scored workouts. Teams move through power, endurance and skill, with five minutes of rest in between. National and global rankings update live on a worldwide leaderboard, keeping the pressure high – and the pace fast.

Red Bull Gym Clash workouts are a team-based, high-intensity circuit with a mix of aerobic and strength components. Here’s a breakdown:

Power section (10 min): three-rep max back squat

Rest (5 min)

Endurance section (20 min): Max distance row (one athlete), 12 synchro dumbbell snatch (in pairs, two athletes – 1 x 10kg, 1 x 17.5kg), six synchro dumbbell thrusters (in pairs, two athletes – same weights as before) and one athlete resting

E5MOM (every five minutes on a minute): 10 synchro down ups (all athletes performing at 5, 10, 15 mins – three rounds)

Rest (5 min)

Skill section (10 min time cap): 100 skips (one athlete) while 50 box jump overs 20in (two athletes synchro), 80 skips (one athlete) while 40 box jump overs 20in (two athletes synchro), 60 skips (one athlete) while 30 box jump overs 20in (two athletes synchro), 40 skips (one athlete) while 20 box jump overs 20in (two athletes synchro)

The first section is a power-focused 10-minute block where each athlete aims to lift their maximum weight for a three-rep back squat, emphasising strength and proper technique. After a first power block comes a 20-minute AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) with embedded E5MOM (every 5 minutes on the minute) movements. In essence, four athletes work together, but the tasks are divided between them.

One athlete rows for maximum distance, while two athletes perform synchronised dumbbell movements – first 12 dumbbell snatches and then six dumbbell thrusters – with each pair using different weights (10kg and 17.5kg). The fourth athlete rests while the others work, then rotates in so everyone cycles through rowing, lifting, and resting. Additionally, every five minutes, all four athletes perform 10 synchronised “down ups” (similar to burpees), ensuring everyone stays active throughout the workout. The goal is to complete as many rounds of the rowing, lifts and rest rotations as possible in 20 minutes, while also hitting the E5MOM movement at each five-minute mark.

The next section is a skill-focused, timed circuit with a 10-minute time limit . The four athletes work in a rotating, synchronised format. One athlete performs a set number of skips (jump rope), while two other athletes perform synchronised box jump overs on a 20-inch box. The numbers decrease in each round: starting with 100 skips and 50 box jumps, then 80 skips and 40 box jumps, then 60 skips and 30 box jumps, and finally 40 skips and 20 box jumps.

This creates a descending ladder, challenging both individual endurance (for the skipping athlete) and team coordination (for the paired box jumps). The 10-minute time cap ensures the workout is performed at a steady pace, with athletes needing to manage speed, rhythm and recovery while completing as much of the ladder as possible.

04 Is Red Bull Gym Clash for beginners?

Red Bull Gym Clash athletes compete on the treadmill © Daniel Zuliani/Red Bull Content Pool

Yes. You don’t need to be a pro, but you do need to be comfortable with basic strength and endurance training. Red Bull Gym Clash is designed for everyday gym-goers, not elite athletes. The workouts look intense, but the movements themselves are familiar to anyone who lifts weights or uses common endurance machines like rowers and treadmills. Movements are accessible: deadlifts, squats, rowing, box step-overs and Ski Erg or treadmill running are standard gym exercises.

Nothing requires advanced gymnastics or high-skill functional fitness techniques. However, Red Bull Gym Clash is not for someone who has never lifted before or hasn’t trained in months. Don't forget that your gym guides you through this – so if you've never done an exercise before, you can learn quickly with proper coaching.

05 Who created Red Bull Gym Clash?

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard helped design the Red Bull Gym Clash workouts © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Gym Clash stands out because it isn’t just another fitness competition, it’s built by athletes who live and breathe the very disciplines it brings together. After a successful debut in 2025, the event returns with a world-class team shaping every detail of the workouts and overall experience. HYROX elite Jake Dearden , functional fitness icon Noah Ohlsen , and Obstacle Course Racing champion Ida Mathilde Steensgaard joined forces to create a format that feels both challenging and accessible, blending the core elements of Functional Fitness, HYROX and OCR into one seamless, high-energy competition.

The creators of Red Bull Gym Clash 2026

Jake Dearden: HYROX Elite 15 athlete

Noah Ohlsen: Functional fitness pro athlete

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard: Obstacle Course Racing champion