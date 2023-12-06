What is Surfskate and why do you need to try it?

First of all, what is surfskate?

Kuba Urbanski: Surfskate is the child of surfing and skateboarding. Its father is skateboarding and its mother is surfing, and as you know, the mother is always right. It's skateboarding , but the ride itself has more in common with surfing. Surfskate is much easier than these disciplines and has the fewest requirements in terms of where to ride, which is why it is becoming increasingly popular. Of course, like any young sport surfskate is still evolving. Everyone brings something new here - surfers a style taken from wave swimming, skaters bowling and stunts translated from skateboarding. Then there's freeride, which is also really fun. I think this is well illustrated by the video we shot on Hel recently. Full freedom, depending on where you are and what you feel like doing.

Where did the sport come from, when and where was it born?

Surfskate originated from the pure need to surf. Surfers in California hit a time when the ocean didn't serve up good waves to swim in for an extended period of time. That was 1995 - that's when Greg Falk and Neil Carver decided that their classic skateboards were simply too stiff and they needed something that was more akin to surfing. Without going into too much detail, the guys sat in their garage for a while, made the first prototype of what is now called the Carver C7 trucks, and pretty much knew from the first tests that it wouldn't end up as a garage project. The company grew, improving their designs regularly. Several new concepts followed and we now have quite a selection of boards on the market. Each is a little bit different, even though they all produce surfskate boards.

Why is it the perfect option for all surfers?

Surfskate is the ideal option for all surfers for many reasons. The main one is simply more time spent 'surfing'. The Baltic waves are quite rare, and there are also periods without waves at the best spots in the world. That's why it's worth having a surfboard and surfing the streets every day. Besides, surfing is such a thankless sport, where the time spent on the wave itself is counted in seconds or minutes at most. Surfskate allows you to train the moves that make progress on the board easier. They can be practised every day without worrying about the conditions, the crowd in the water or the equipment. Moreover, surfskate is also a good alternative to other board sports such as wingfoil, kitesurfing or even snowboarding . Downhill riding also has a lot in common with surfing and surfskate.

Who is this sport for, can someone who has never surfed manage such a board?

Surfskate is for everyone. You don't have to surf to ride a board. You can choose from boards that are more stable or ones that are closer to a surfboard. That's the coolest thing about surfskate, that you don't have to be a surfer to enjoy it and have a blast riding it.

How does a surf-skate board differ from a regular skateboard?

The biggest difference is definitely the truckies. They are higher than those on a skateboard. The rear one is of a similar design, but the front one, the so-called active truck, is completely different. It is "looser" and has a greater range of movement, which allows the board to surf the asphalt. On top of this, the larger wheels make the board faster and more stable. The tops are also bigger, usually having a rocker only on the back and a softer concave on the sides.

How do you choose your first surf-skate board?

The most important thing in choosing a surfskate board is the size of the top. It's important that the board fits your height so that you can stand on it stably with your knees bent. A board that is too small will work, but it will be uncomfortable and prevent progression. Conversely, a board that is too big will be too clumsy. To start with, it's best to choose a more stable model such as the Carver CX, or just test a few boards and see what you ride best.

Can I try some surfskate exercises on a normal skateboard?

Basically, any form of contact with a board under your feet is good and exercises your sense of balance and riding sideways on something with two legs together. A regular skateboard is great and the experience gained on it certainly helps. However, surfskate itself is completely different and it's certainly better to practice riding a surfboard. Somewhere in between there are still the so-called cruisers, which can give you a substitute for what you can feel on a surfboard.

Where can you surfskate?

Basically anywhere that is not wet, or doesn't have spilled sand. Surfskate is great precisely because even a few metres of flat tarmac is already a good playground. I remember during the pandemic period when people were uploading videos of themselves riding and training on their terraces or in the living room of their flat. It's great to ride on flat terrain, on pumptrucks, at skateparks , in bowling or on special artificial waves created for surfskate (there are the least of these, but it's only a matter of time. Near Warsaw, you can find one at the wakepark in Brwinów, and recently a new indoor skatepark with such a section was built in Gliwice). When it rains, it's fun to ride even in the garage under the block. To sum up - you can ride anywhere.

Where do you start with surf skate training?

I think it's worth starting with at least a few classes with an instructor. Alternatively, do some research on the internet and learn a bit of theory. There's no need to reinvent the wheel, and some of the technical nuances really make it easier to ride. Then it's just a matter of riding and training. Every hour, even if it's a leisurely ride, adds up to something. It's also fun to ride to the shops or to work, so there are no excuses. Just ride.

What surf elements can you work on on a surf-skate board?

There are virtually no limits here. Virtually every surfing manoeuvre can be practised on a surfskate. From speeding up, or "speed generating" as the pros like to call it, to typical wave turns such as bottom turn, cutback, front and backside snap, roundhouse, and all sorts of airs.

First surf skateboard exercises - which ones and why?

No board sport happens without speed, so I'd say firstly acceleration and, as a counterpoint, braking. Then more and more 'carves' and possibly slipping on the flat and riding angles. Pumptrack is a super option for improving balance at high speeds and total access of the leg muscles. After that, it's all about style, because as you know style is everything!

And after a workout on the board, straight into the water:

