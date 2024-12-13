New York Red Bulls only just getting started after MLS Cup Final showdown

The New York Red Bulls' bid for a first MLS Cup title ended with a 2-1 final defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy, but their absorbing playoff run has shown that "fantastic possibilities" await in the future.

Having finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls upset the odds in the playoffs by beating three teams that had finished the regular season higher in the table – last year’s champions Columbus Crew, local rivals New York City FC and Orlando City.

Despite intense pressure late in the game, Sandro Schwarz's side couldn't find an equalizer to push the final into extra-time. Their positive performance in one of the biggest matches in club history however showed that fighting for silverware can be a regular occurrence.

Here's what unfolded at the Dignity Health Sports Park California.

The Eastern Conference Champions just came up short in the MLS final © New York Red Bulls/Red Bull Content Pool

New York Red Bulls fight until the end

The big-spending Galaxy proved a tough opponent, especially with home field advantage, and after Schwarz had to make a last-minute change to his starting line-up. Colombian defender Andres Reyes fell ill shortly before the game and had to withdraw after the warm-ups, with 22-year-old Swedish defender Noah Eile thrust into the team for his first start in two months.

Roared on by a capacity 26,812 crowd, the Galaxy scored twice in the opening 13 minutes, through Ghanian Joseph Paintsil and Serbian Dejan Joveljic. The Bulls had it all to do, but got themselves back in the contest with a 28th minute goal from defender Sean Nealis, who drove home after LA failed to clear an Emil Forsberg corner.

Forsberg then struck the post in the second half as they tried everything to get level and push the game into extra-time. However, with Galaxy keeper John McCarthy in excellent form, the home side clung on to earn their record-extending sixth MLS Cup.

Coach Sandro Schwarz full of pride

Schwarz has succeeded by improving the players already at his disposal © Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After conceding two early goals, there was a danger the match could get away from the New Jersey side, but they regrouped and fought their way back into the contest.

Schwarz said that there had been tears in the dressing room that showed how much the players had wanted to earn the team's supporters their first MLS Cup title, but once the emotions had healed, the team would find perspective and realise the courage they had showed in adversity.

The former Mainz and Hertha Berlin coach said: "Our reaction was great. When we see the big picture, and I told the players this directly in our locker room, I love them and I'm so proud of the whole group. I'm sad about the result, but when we see the big picture, I'm very, very proud."

Forsberg optimistic for the future

In winning the Eastern Conference Championship ahead of rivals including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the Bulls over-exceeded expectations for this season. For former RB Leipzig and Sweden international Emil Forsberg, though, this is just the start and they'll be back competing for trophies next season.

Emil Forsberg has underlined his importance during the play-offs © Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images I'm very positive about next year and I think it's going to be big for us Emil Fosberg

"I think we have fantastic possibilities, I'm very sure of it," Forsberg said after the match. "With these players and the coaching staff and everything we've got going, I'm positive that we're going to achieve big things next year as well.

"This was the start and it feels bad to lose, but on the other hand, I'm very proud of how we showed what we can do as a team. This gives us motivation and should give us hope for next year. I'm very positive about next year and I think it's going to be big for us."

The MLS gets back underway in February

The next MLS season begins in February and unlike many of their rivals, the New York Red Bulls aren't one of the ten MLS teams who will also compete in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the region's version of the Champions League. So, while other clubs will be travelling long distances, the Bulls will be on the training ground and preserving their energy for the MLS campaign.

Having shown in the playoffs that they thrive in the pressure of knockout football, there will also be cup action to get excited about. The U.S Open Cup (the equivalent of England’s FA Cup) will be on their radar and, if selected to participate, the Leagues Cup, which is held jointly with Mexico’s Liga MX.

The team is already at work for the start of the 2025 season © New York Red Bulls/Red Bull Content Pool

Extra punch in attack?

Schwarz said he and his staff would quickly move on to analyze this season and identify areas where the team needs to improve. One area that the Red Bulls are likely to look to strengthen is in attack, where winger Lewis Morgan has been used in a more central role alongside Belgian Dante Vanzeir, with Forsberg in an advanced midfield position in support.

Vanzeir’s strengths are arguably at their most effective when playing alongside a pure goalscorer, while Morgan has spent most of his career in a wider role and both could perhaps benefit from an out-and-out centre-forward. Unconfirmed media reports in recent days have suggested that the experienced striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be a possible target for the club. The former PSG, Schalke and Bayern Munich striker is available on a free transfer and could be an astute addition.

The Klopp factor

Klopp takes on his role starting January 1, 2025 © Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In January, Jürgen Klopp will take on his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull’s international network of clubs and one of his tasks is to support the organisation's global scouting operation, as well as to mentor the coaches and management of the clubs.

Klopp and Schwarz know each other well from their days at Mainz – firstly as team-mates and then in Klopp's early years as a coach – and their relationship might provide a boost New York Red Bull look to end their long wait to become MLS champions.