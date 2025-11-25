Meet Los Ratones: Behind the rapid rise of Caedrel’s League of Legends team

What a year it's been for Los Ratones. After the team was officially announced in November 2024, the last 12 months have seen Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont coach his team from inception to success in the NLC (Northern League of Legends Championship) with wins across Spring, Summer and Winter, along with success on the wider European stage with first-place trophies at EMEA Masters 2025 Winter and Spring.

Los Ratones aren't just another team though – the squad have seen triumphs due to a myriad of factors, including their star-studded line-up, and success despite being one of the first teams to live stream their practice scrims – potentially revealing their strategies. They even managed to squeeze a win out of World Champs T1 during the 2024 edition of Red Bull League of Its Own, even though the South Korean juggernauts had swapped their player positions.

From out of nowhere, to competing on some of the biggest stages, just who are Los Ratones? Here's everything you need to know.

01 Who is Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont?

Marc Lamont, aka Caedrel, has been a mainstay of the European League of Legends scene for many years, having played at a high level since 2015. Getting his start in 2015 in the Spanish LVP with xPerience eSports Club, Caedrel has played with Giants Gaming, Renegades Banditos, FC Schalke 04, H2k Gaming and Excel Esports over the years.

After two years playing at the height of European esports in the LEC (League of Legends EMEA Championship) for Excel, Caedrel retired from pro play in 2020 and moved his talents onto the casting desk. After impressing with casting stints during that year's European Masters, LEC Summer Playoffs, and the play-in stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, Caedrel was picked up as part of the on-air team for the 2021 LEC season.

After three LEC seasons of casting from 2021 to 2023, as well as providing commentary for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, and the 2021 and 2022 editions of Worlds, Caedrel hung up his on-air mic to focus on streaming full-time – something he had been doing since 2020 as a player and caster. With the launch of Los Ratones, he outlined his ambitions for the team; to create a team that was not only competitive, but also entertaining.

02 Who's on Los Ratones' team?

Los Ratones features multiple former high-level League of Legends players, with three members having competed at Worlds, along with popular content creators.

1. Simon 'Thebausffs' Hofverberg - Top Laner

A League of Legends streamer first and foremost, Thebausffs (pictured at the top of the page) has had flirtations with pro play, having been signed as a substitute player for G2 Esports in 2019, and with BIG in 2020. Over on Twitch though, his streams pull in thousands of viewers, with a peak viewership of 105,008 viewers – all tuning in to watch his games.

With over 1.5m followers on Twitch, and 1.02m subscribers on his YouTube channel, the 26-year-old Swede top laner uses his unorthodox play style to the advantage of Los Ratones – and even as the team gets more serious, Baus will remain committed to his trolling antics.

2. Veljko 'Velja' Čamdžić - Jungler

Perhaps the least well-known member of Los Ratones, the 23-year-old Serbian jungler has proven his mettle with the team, earning MVP awards during his current tenure in the NLC and during European Masters, not to mention the plethora of first place trophies.

But who is Velja? The Los Ratones jungler earned his stripes in the Balkan Esports League, as well as competing in the Benelux Elite Series and the Italian PG Nationals, but Velja pressed pause on his competitive career following the 2024 Spring Season to focus on grinding his stream instead. With almost a quarter of a million subscribers on Twitch, Velja's streaming gamble appears to have taken off – and his exploits have been showcased to the whole world, even reaching the top of the EU West solo queue rank ladder. Those skills have translated well to the competitive landscape, as Los Ratones look to continue their meteoric rise.

3. Tim 'Nemesis' Lipovšek - Mid Laner

Nemesis was an European Regional League player who made the leap to the big leagues – and was given big shoes to fill. Nemesis came into the LEC with Fnatic after making waves with Mad Lions in 2018, winning that year's European Masters with Juš 'Crownie' Marušič – and they would repeat the same feat together in 2025 on the Los Ratones roster.

In 2019, he joined Fnatic, replacing Rasmus 'Caps' Winther after he moved to rivals G2 Esports, and continued onwards through the 2020 season. He made an impact immediately and helped Fnatic to back-to-back Worlds quarter-finals. Following his stint with Fnatic, Nemesis made the move to a streaming career, representing Gen.G, where he shows off his solo queue prowess across Korea and Europe. Now, with Los Ratones, he's shown consistency and solid play – and he'll be sure to continue showing off his skills.

4. Juš 'Crownie' Marušič - Bot Laner

Crownie, formerly known as Crownshot, has been a mainstay of the pro scene for multiple years now. With competitive notions since 2016, Crownie has competed in various leagues and teams along the way, including LDLC and MAD Lions, before landing in the LEC with SK Gaming.

Along with tenure with Team Vitality, before gaining additional experience with Team BDS Academy in France's LFL, Crownie bounced back with the main BDS roster in 2023, even making it to that year's Worlds. After leaving BDS, and before landing with Los Ratones, Crownie, Nemesis and Velja played together in a team known as Bad Lions, winning the semi-pro T-esports Championship – paving the way for their current synergy.

5. Martin 'Rekkles' Larsson - Support

Rekkles is one of the world's most well-known players, with a storied history in Europe that spans over a decade, and an impressive international history too. Starting at 16, Rekkles has played at a high level since his teenage years, and has been a part of Riot Games' top-flight European competition since the second year of the European League of Legends Championship Series' existence.

With a history synonymous with Fnatic, Rekkles has achieved four domestic titles and plenty of records, including the most season MVPs with four, and the record for the European player with the most pentakills with 10. He's also appeared at the World Championship six times, and has three LEC finals MVP awards. After time spent in the LFL with Karmine Corp, Rekkles headed back to Fnatic and swapped roles from the bot lane to support – a role he would continue with as he headed to South Korea with T1 Esports Academy. Traditionally, Rekkles has played in the bot lane role, but his swap to support has given him a new challenge and a new lease on playing competitively, as he has helped Los Ratones to multiple wins in the NLC.

03 What have they competed in?

Los Ratones have so far competed at, and finished:

Red Bull League of its Own 2024 - Beat T1 (role swapped)

NLC Winter 2025 - Winner

NLC Spring 2025 - Winner

NLC Summer 2025 - Winner

EMEA Masters Winter 2025 - Winner

EMEA Masters Spring 2025 - Winner

EMEA Masters Summer 2025 - 3rd/4th

04 What are they known for?

Los Ratones are known for their rapid rise in the European esports scene, but also for streaming their practice scrims – an unorthodox approach that could give opponents insight into their strategies. Scrims, or practice matches between pro teams, are typically private to stop opponents or spectators from learning or identifying strategies or moves.

Los Ratones, however, have been openly streaming the majority of their scrims – and as a result of the higher risk, have gained thousands of fans, and tens of thousands of viewers across their practice sessions.

05 Will Los Ratones compete in the LEC (League of Legends EMEA Championship)?

Los Ratones – along with Karmine Corp Blue – will be competing during the 2026 League of Legends EMEA Championship's Versus Season. This season replaces the Winter season held previously, and for the first time, invites two teams from the wider European Regional Leagues to compete alongside the core 10 teams.

Los Ratones were invited based on their high-flying performance during the 2025 EMEA Masters competition year, and will be looking to impress against pro teams. With a single round robin system in place, and Best of One games, the top eight will then move forward to a playoffs format, with the winner taking a spot at the international First Stand 2026 tournament. Los Ratones could end up on the international stage if they continue to rise up the ranks.