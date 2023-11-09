Find out why Cape Town is the ultimate kiteboarding destination

© Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool
Cape Town is to kiteboarders what Hawaii is to surfers, which is why it's the venue for the biggest of big air contests, Red Bull King of the Air. Get the science behind why it's kiting paradise here.
Red Bull King of the Air 2023 will take place in a weather window between November 25 and December 10. Bookmark the event page to keep up to date with all the latest from Red Bull King of the Air.
Want to know where the best place in the world for kitesurfing is? Simple, South Africa. Specifically, you want to pack up your kit and head to Cape Town.
Widely regarded as the prime kiteboarding spot in country packed with them, the city's beaches should be on every serious kiter's bucket list and that's why Cape Town was selected as the location for the biggest big air contest of them all, Red Bull King of the Air, which in 2023 takes place between November 25 and December 10.
With conditions looking perfect for the world's best kiteboarders to send enormous airs that'll make your jaw drop on the aptly named Kite Beach, read on to find out just why Cape Town is so perfect for kiteboarding.
"The prevailing weather in summer comprises the South Atlantic High pressure system sitting a lot more south,” explains weather guru and professional surf forecaster Steve 'Spike' Pike. "Cape Town is situated along the eastern edge of this anti-cyclonic system. Simplistically, the counter-clockwise flow around the Atlantic High forms the basis for the southeast trade wind that blows during summer. The dry, denser air that creates the high pressure also means sunny, dry weather."
To radically paraphrase the climatology, what that means for Cape Town is warm, sunny days and consistent winds – strong winds.
"The interplay between areas of high and low atmospheric pressure form the basis for ocean weather patterns," continues Pike. "High pressure (above 1013mb) comprises cool dry air that's sinking, creating more pressure on the sea surface. The air around high pressure moves counter-clockwise. Low pressure (below 1013 mb) is warm air that is rising and air around the low moves clockwise.
"Air moves from high pressure towards low pressure (to replace the rising air) and this creates wind. As the land heats up, more air is rising off the land and the pressure gradient between the two increases, making the air flow faster and therefore the wind stronger, which is why the wind is often at its strongest in the afternoon.
"The west coast sectionof Cape Town – from Milnerton, up past Table View, Big Bay and beyond – runs in a similar direction to the southeast wind, meaning the winds are blowing across the beach, not onshore or offshore. This means that kiters can tap the wind back and forth parallel to shore, riding across the nearshore surf line.
This also means they can power up along the wave face for long periods of time, creating epic wave-riding opportunities.
"Unlike most European countries, which go totally flat for months in their summer season, South Africa has plenty of swell during summer," says Pike of why Cape Town offer such good year-round riding.
