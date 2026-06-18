Why IEM Cologne Is Counter-Strike's Most Iconic Tournament

The most exciting CS2 tournament of the year is underway. Running from June 2-21, IEM Cologne is, alongside December's PGL Major in Singapore, the jewel of the Counter Strike calendar. This year’s a historic one, too. The Intel Extreme Masters Cologne Major 2026 marks the fifth Counter-Strike 2 Major Championship since the game's release and the 24th Counter-Strike Major overall.

There’s everything on the table. With a prize pool of $1.25m USD, the winner of 32 teams will walk away with a $500,000 USD slice of the pie. But, regardless of their place in the tournament, Cologne remains a special place for teams – and fans – alike. Here’s why the IEM Cologne Major matters so much.

10 things to know about Counter-Strike at the IEM Cologne Major

IEM Cologne is one of the longest-running and most prestigious tournaments in professional Counter-Strike, earning the nickname "The Cathedral of Counter-Strike" because of its history, atmosphere and iconic arena.

The tournament is organised by ESL FACEIT Group and regularly features the world's highest-ranked Counter-Strike teams competing for major international titles.

The event culminates at LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany, one of esports' most recognisable venues, renowned for its passionate live crowd.

IEM Cologne has become synonymous with elite Counter-Strike because many of the game's greatest players and teams have won titles there, making victory one of the sport's most respected achievements.

The 2026 edition combines an Intel Extreme Masters event with a Valve Major Championship, creating one of the largest Counter-Strike tournaments ever staged.

The 2026 Major features 32 teams, multiple Swiss-system stages and an eight-team playoff, making it one of the biggest competitive formats in Counter-Strike history.

Professional Counter-Strike rewards a combination of mechanical skill, tactical execution, utility usage, communication and in-game leadership, all of which are showcased at IEM Cologne.

The atmosphere at LANXESS Arena is widely regarded as one of esports' best, with thousands of fans creating traditions, chants and player introductions that have become part of Counter-Strike culture.

Winning IEM Cologne is often viewed as a defining career achievement alongside lifting a Counter-Strike Major trophy due to the event's legacy and level of competition.

Beyond the matches, IEM Cologne has evolved into a global community event, featuring fan activations, creator content, live broadcasts in multiple languages and international attendance from dozens of countries.

01 IEM Cologne Major takes place in the ‘Cathedral of Counter-Strike’

They don't call it 'The Cathedral' for nothing © Adela Sznajder/ESL FACEIT Group

Cologne is a beautiful city to visit regardless of whether hordes of gamers are descending for Counter-Strike’s premier event. Cologne Cathedral – the seat of the Archbishop of Cologne, declared a World Heritage site in 1996, FYI – is well worth a visit. But, when the CS tournaments are in town, there’s only one ‘Cathedral’ you should care about.

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Beloved by fans, the the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, nicknamed the "Cathedral of Counter-Strike,” can fit up to 18,000 people. Which is a heck of a lot of CS fans. Not only does this mean the world’s best players need to keep their heads in front of a small army of supporters (and fans of their opponents), it also means the atmosphere here is second to none.

“You have the most connection to the tournament… it means the most out of all tournaments,” Team Vitality enthused over Insta Reels . “Even just winning Cologne as a single tournament is one of the most amazing tournaments to win.”

Think immense energy, unrivalled passion and some of the most knowledgeable fans in sports. For those attending in person, the aura is truly unmatched. You might even say it’s close to a religious experience.

02 The world’s best Counter-Strike 2 teams compete in Cologne

Danil 'donk' Kryshkovets was MVP in Cologne last time out © Viola Sophie Schuldner/ESL FACEIT Group

Naturally, a competition like the IEM Cologne Major attracts the very best teams and players in the sport, with the likes of Team Vitality, Team Spirit, G2 Esports and Astralis all frequently making their way to the European capital.

Team Vitality are the ones to watch. Champions at the last two Majors, they mogged The MongolZ with a 2–1 victory at Austin 2025 and smashed FaZe Clan with a 3–1 win at Budapest 2025, the most recent Major. Be assured that they’re the ones to draw some serious blood.

Meanwhile, Team Spirit are the reigning IEM Cologne champions, having swept last year's final 3-0 against MOUZ.

There are also some huge upsets, with Danish exports Astralis having already crashed out in Stage 2. It’s not a massive surprise - the team have been on shaky ground lately - but they’re still considered legends of the sport, with four Majors and the first-ever Intel Grand Slam title in their trophy cabinet. 2026 marks the 10-year celebration since the founding of the team, making the loss extra spicy.

With new talent out for blood and established teams trying to hold on to the top spots, the drama is real. You’re certain to be entertained at the IEM Cologne Major, and maybe even a little inspired.

03 Cologne’s summer atmosphere makes it a fan favourite

There's a buzz around Cologne during the tournament © Viola Sophie Schuldner/ESL FACEIT Group

Germany in the summer can be fantastic, with pleasantly warm weather making it the perfect place for a city escape. Cologne is no exception. And now it's an official Valve-sponsored Major, its regional rivals have lost any claim to being the best place to watch competitive Counter-Strike around here (for this year, at least).

The summer vibes are important, too. The IEM Cologne Major runs through the heart of June, making it a fun annual pilgrimage for a lot of fans. You won’t find any snow here, nor any sweltering tropical temperatures. Cologne is a vibrant and welcoming city; it’s pedestrian friendly and full of outdoor viewing areas to take in the tournament with plenty of player-meet-and-greets and fan events taking place throughout the city.

04 IEM Cologne Major is one of Counter-Strike’s most prestigious events

Team Vitality are in incredible form and love playing in Cologne © Pawel Bastrzyk/ESL FACEIT Group

As befits a massive tournament taking place in an arena fans call 'The Cathedral', this year's IEM Cologne Major is one of the most prestigious events in Counter-Strike. A win here can define a career.

“It’s one of the top tournaments in Counter-Strike,” Team Vitality explain. “If you know the story behind it, and the longevity of this tournament… it’s crazy.”

The annual IEM Cologne tournament was already known as the place for the sport’s best teams to cement their names in the history books. Elevated to the very top tier for 2026, it's gone up a level; a win here will equal Counter-Strike immortality. In short, from players to fans to those watching at home, it’s the event that no one wants to miss.

05 IEM Cologne Major raises the bar for esports tournaments

Counter-Strike fandom spills out onto the streets of Cologne © Helena Kristiansson/ESL FACEIT Group

In Cologne this year – and for the first time in the history of the Majors – all Stage 3 matches will be played as best-of-threes. Announced in February, this decision has been implemented to add more weight to a crucial stage of the tournament, potentially upsetting the balance of power in the CS universe.

In another mix-up to the standard order of ceremonies, each Stage 3 match will be held not at the Cathedral, but in front of live audience at the Cologne Palladium. That’s right, Counter-Strike is spreading and taking over the city, bringing top-tier matches to not one but two iconic venues this year. With new rules, new teams and old rivalries, it’s the perfect time to become a fan.

Get a taste of what Cologne has in store in the official trailer below:

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture, and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired, and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion And The Unicorn.