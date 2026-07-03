Why Cyclists Wear Number 13 Upside Down at the Tour de France

's fresh new Tour de France kit from the top of Munich's Olympic Tower, with one hidden detail set to spark plenty of conversation – the upside-down number 13 on the jersey. Take a look at the big reveal below:

Over the decades, a myth has taken hold around the Tour de France that the rider wearing number 13 is somehow destined for bad luck. Whether anyone truly believes it is another matter, but the superstition has become one of the sport's most enduring traditions. Riders given the number often pin it upside down in the hope of reversing their fortunes, while others have folded or partially hidden it. Tour winners and domestiques alike have all done it over the years, and every July the ritual quietly returns.