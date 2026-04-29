Why EVO is still the biggest event in fighting games

Chun-Li’s pummels come thick and fast. The player is almost finished - but a single pixel remains in his health bar. The crowd stands to their feet, ready for the killing blow to be delivered. But this player knows what comes next - Chun Li’s signature butterfly kick. He parries. He parries again. Again. Again. The barrage doesn’t stop. Surely he can’t keep this up? But he can. 15 perfect parries are followed up with a counterattack kick that changes the course of the game, causing uproar from the hundreds of fans in attendance.

Moments like this are what makes EVO one of the most special events in the gaming space. Pop-offs, comebacks, tears and euphoria are all in a day’s work for the Evolution Championship Series as the most elite fighting gamers battle it out on the biggest stages in esports in the pursuit of fame, glory and cash. But it wasn’t always like this. This world-conquering phenomenon was once a grassroots gathering of fans who wanted to flex their skills in the company of like-minded enthusiasts.

Unlike many invitation-only esports events, anyone can enter EVO - meaning any local player could end up facing off against a world champion. This accessibility sets EVO apart from other tournaments, representing endless possibilities for rising stars.

Fans take in the atmosphere at EVO 2023 © Meg Meyer/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What are the origins of EVO?

EVO’s story begins in California, with two brothers, Tom and Tony Cannon, and their friends Joey Cuellar and Seth Killian. In 1996, there was no global fighting games community. It was a niche scene of gatherings in local arcades and living rooms. Inspired by the passion of their community, the trio organised the Battle by the Bay - a tournament held in the Golfland Sunnyvale arcade hall with one goal - to find the best Street Fighter player in the country.

In subsequent years, the event would return, slowly attracting players from around the country who made the pilgrimage to the Golden State to prove their mettle against the best of the US. In 2002, the tournament was officially renamed the Evolution Championship Series. Growing alongside the fighting game scene, the tournament had now added several titles to its roster, including Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and Tekken.

It was shortly after the rebranding that fans got to witness perhaps the greatest single play in fighting game history: EVO Moment #37, aka the Daigo parry. After being whittled down to a single pixel of health, Daigo Umehara performed a full parry against Justin Wong, allowing him to execute one of the most shocking comebacks in Street Fighter history. One simply needs to observe the hype that erupts from the crowd in the short video clip above to understand the incredible atmosphere the tournament had established, and it would only grow from there.

02 How did the Street Fighter IV era impact EVO?

By 2008, EVO was already a respected institution, but one game would push it truly into the mainstream: Street Fighter IV. This monumental release drew the attention of players, sponsors and spectators to EVO, as the world tried to guess how the top players would adapt to this new era of the legendary fighting series. Player numbers surged, content creators began covering the tournament in greater detail, and the international reach of the tournament grew. The release of SFIV also coincided with the rise of Twitch, giving spectators an easy way to view and engage with the tournament.

This era also saw the emergence of some fascinating stars. Hajime 'Tokido' Taniguchi, Seon-woo 'Infiltration' Lee, and Alex Valle all amassed large fanbases, and stalwarts of the scene like Daigo and Wong continued to entertain new fans and oldheads alike.

Daigo 'The Beast' Umehara fights in a top-8 match at EVO 2022 © Terence Rushin/Red Bull Content Pool

Few players embody EVO’s sky-high stakes better than Tokido. In 2017, the Japanese player battled his way to an emotional final showdown with Victor ‘Punk’ Woodley after years of heartbreak on EVO’s biggest stage. With Tokido being a veteran, Punk represented the new generation - fast, aggressive and fearless. But Tokido took the challenge with his trademark, samurai-like composure, slowing down the pace of the fight and meeting his energy with carefully controlled skill. When Tokido won the bout and lifted the trophy, tears streaming down his face, he showed the world how years of perseverance could pay off.

By the 2010s, EVO had grown to include Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mortal Kombat and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom, making it an all-encompassing destination for fighting game talent across multiple disciplines. The addition of Melee was a particularly significant moment as it came about thanks to a grassroots community effort to raise money for charity. This victory for the tournament proved the power of the fighting games community.

03 Which players have made their names at EVO?

The late 2010s will likely be remembered for the dominance of Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean, the esports prodigy who won eight EVO events for five different game franchises. The young legend not only proved to be one of the most versatile champions in esports, but also became a symbol of queer representation in the fighting game scene.

Meanwhile, Arslan Ash was honing his skills in Tekken and rising up the ranks in preparation for his historic EVO challenge in 2019. Ash put Pakistan’s fighting game scene on the map, indicating that the world of competitive fighting games had reached all corners of the continents. This was a major moment for global competition in esports.

Tekken star Arslan Ash swept all before him at EVO 2025 © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

Like all live events, EVO was struck by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and the tournament moved online. While the virtual activities couldn’t replicate the electric atmosphere of being in the stadium, fans kept the spirit of the tournament alive through a vibrant online celebration.

When EVO returned to Las Vegas in 2022, it felt like a historic reunion for the fighting game community. Since then, we’ve seen EVO land in Tokyo with EVO Japan, marking EVO’s status as a truly global brand.

Today, EVO is one of the most impactful names in esports. It’s no coincidence that the companies behind some of the biggest titles in fighting games will use EVO as a platform for new announcements - that’s because the reach and legitimacy of this event are unmatched. But it goes beyond simple brand recognition - EVO represents unity in the fighting games space - it’s not about the prize pools or the brand deals, it’s about the FGC coming home.

About the author Who is Jack Ridsdale? Jack specialises in gaming, esports and technology. He has a particular interest in competitive shooters and fighting games, and has attended numerous esports events in the UK and beyond. His areas of expertise include Overwatch, Street Fighter, VALORANT and triple-A titles.