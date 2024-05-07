G’day, guys.

It’s my first diary for the site, and what a time to do it, coming off one of my best-ever Supercars races in New Zealand.

New Zealand was awesome, though it was a bit of an up-and-down weekend after such a strong start to the year. In the wet on Saturday we just got it a little bit wrong and we dropped back to ninth in the race, which was a little bit disappointing, though in the scheme of things it didn't hurt my points too much.

But we wanted to be a lot better than ninth, and I had a massive bounce back for Sunday. We didn't qualify quite as good as we wanted in the shootout — we qualified fifth when I feel like we could’ve gone for pole — but Sunday’s drive was one of my best.

Will Brown and Broc Feeney race during stop 3 in New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh Will Brown performs during stop 3 in New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh

Broc got a little bit ahead of me, and then it was the battle of the Bulls! It was a really cool battle with him, though it was a little bit tough because you don't want to make the contact, you don't want to have the risk. You can't run your teammate wide. For about seven or eight laps I tried so hard to get around him and was able to get it done.

I think battles we have together like that, no matter if I win or lose, make the racing so much more exciting — but I was stoked to get the win!

It's in my top two Supercars races. To be honest, my top one was when I beat the Red Bulls to win my first race! This is my next one, when I've joined the Red Bulls.

New Zealand’s race fans are like no others. We jumped off the plane and straight away were getting greeted by them. They were all so excited to have Supercars back and were so supportive. I loved New Zealand, from racing on the track to the results and to even just going out for dinner and having a look around Taupō. It was such a such a cool place, and I really enjoyed it over there.

We could definitely add another race in New Zealand. We've got a lot of Kiwis now on the grid and we've got a massive fan base over there too. And logistically it makes sense — it's a big effort to get over there for us, so why not do two rounds while we’re already there? We’d also have time for a bit of a New Zealand holiday between races each year!

Will Brown pits during stop 3 in Taupo, New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh Will Brown and Broc Feeney perform during stop 3 in New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh

It’s just the right thing to do for the fans, the logistics and the racing. If we're also wanting to add more races to our calendar, it just makes sense.

If we could get to 15 races, that's the optimum. Even from the team budget point of view 15 would be the happy place. Obviously that might take some time to get to, but that's what I would be working towards and that's as a driver what I think would be the best.

We’re starting from a good place with the calendar. The absolute must-race tracks for me are Adelaide, Albert Park, Bathurst, Gold Coast, Townsville, Darwin, Sandown, Tasmania and Perth. That gets us to nine.

Adding in Taupō and another Kiwi round makes 11. Phillip Island should definitely be on there too.

From there I’d be interested in Ipswich. When I used to go and watch at Ipswich, the fan base was massive — you could see them all around, lined up on the banks. It would be a massive round.

What would I add to get to 15? It’d be a couple of street tracks. I love street tracks — I love the element of not being able to make a mistake. The walls are so tight, it’s more difficult, and that makes it exciting. Six or seven street tracks and a similar number of normal tracks would be awesome.

Beautiful shot of stop 3 at the Supercars Championship in New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh Will Brown and Broc Feeney on top celebrates winning in New Zealand © Mark Horsburgh

Should I add some overseas races to the list? I love traveling when I’m racing, so from a driver's point of view I might say yes, but from a Supercars category point of view our fans are so great in Australia and in New Zealand. If we moved races overseas, we’d have the same fans just not being able to attend and having to watch it on TV.

But if we had to go overseas, I’ve got some ideas…

Laguna Seca — I’ve driven there, and the Corkscrew is just such a cool, world-renowned section, like going over the hill at Bathurst. It’s an awesome track.

Monaco's just iconic. It'd be awesome to drive around and just see what it's actually like — though I’m not sure how the Supercars would go there!

And I’d definitely love to try Macau. If you got through a lap and qualified on pole there, it'd be pretty exciting and you’d just feel like you’ve really achieved something.

Workable? Probably not, but they’d be pretty cool! But right now I wouldn't want to see Supercars moving overseas. I think we focus on bringing more racing to our core fans.

An on that note, next up is the Perth SuperSprint.

I’ll see you there!

Will