Willis celebrates with the trophy after winning Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland.
© Little Shao
Dance

Willis rules the floor at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026

The world's best street dancers went head-to-head in Zurich, with French hip-hop dancer Willis claiming the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026 title after electrifying the sold-out crowd.
By FraGue Moser
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed-style dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favourite dancers.

18 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Zürich

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final took place on October 24, 2026, in Switzerland.

Schweiz

Summary

  1. 1
    How Willis won the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
  2. 2
    What else went down at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
  3. 3
    Relive the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026
After editions in cities including Paris, Johannesburg, Frankfurt, Mumbai and Los Angeles, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final arrived in Zurich for the first time and delivered a night to remember. In front of 7,500 fans at the Hallenstadion, French hip-hop dancer Willis claimed the world title for the first time as 16 of the world’s best dancers went head-to-head in a celebration of street dance.
As is always the case with Red Bull Dance Your Style, there were no judges to decide who claimed the crown in Switzerland. Instead, it was the audience who picked their champion. At this year's edition, even fans at home could have their say, with those watching via the livestream able to cast their votes in real time. From the quarter-finals onwards, their votes accounted for 20% of the total, while the huge crowd at the Hallenstadion made up the remaining 80% of the vote.
This is how Willis won a legion of fans and danced his way to glory at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026.
Willis

Willis

© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Capjay, from the USA, at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on 24 October 2026.

Capjay made it all the way through to the quarter-finals

© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Xelyna from Spain performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, on 24 October 2026.

Xelyna eventually lost to Yoon Ji

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Willis performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zurich, Switzerland on 24 October 2026

Willis convinced the audience at Hallenstadion

© Fabio Piva / Red Bull Content Pool

Yoon Ji put her best waacking moves on show

© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Candyman vs Lil Syd had the crowd on their feet

© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Willis was overcome with emotion after claiming victory

© Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

01

How Willis won the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

The youngest competitor in the World Final at just 16 years of age, Willis showed no signs of nerves as he powered past the competition. After overcoming Limpopo Boy from South Africa, he battled past American Capjay in the quarter-finals before getting the better of Lockerzee from South Korea.
On the other side of the draw, Yoon Ji from South Korea was showing just why she triumphed in her national final. The waacker impressed as she battled past Japanese dancer Chaa and Spain's Xelyna. In the semi-finals, she faced home favourite Stalamuerte, one of the eight international wildcards. Despite coming up against one of Switzerland's most acclaimed hip-hop freestylers, she won over the crowd to earn her spot in the final.

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The final battle delivered an unforgettable showdown as hip-hop took on waacking. In the end, it was Willis who wowed the audience and secured the prestigious title, capping off a memorable season that spanned 167 events worldwide.
02

What else went down at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

While the battles took centre stage, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final also showcased some of the biggest names in the world of dance. This included a special performance from French dancer and choreographer Sadeck, which featured Red Bull All Stars MT Pop and Poppin'C.
Renowned for his spectacular group choreographies featuring umbrellas, which previously went viral on social media, Sadeck's piece provided the audience with a striking visual experience at the intersection of street dance and theatrical staging
Even before the grand finale, Zurich was entirely focused on dance. On October 21 and 22, 60 dancers from around the globe competed in two pre-finals at the Schiffbau venue, vying for one of the eight remaining spots in the World Final.
The eight national champs who made it through the pre-finals were:
  • Sharay: Colombia – Freestyle
  • Happyfeet: New Zealand – Hip-Hop / Freestyle
  • Yoon Ji: South Korea – Waacking
  • Slayer: United Kingdom – Popping / Contemporary Dance
  • Lil Syd: Austria – Hip-Hop
  • Hector: Denmark – Hip-Hop
  • Willis: France – Hip-Hop
  • Ringo Winbee: Japan – Popping
Voting at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026 in Zurich

Voting at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026 in Zurich

© Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

They joined the eight international wildcards: Candyman, Stalamuerte, Capjay, Locker Zee, Limpopo Boy, Xelyna, SonYa, and Chaa.
03

Relive the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026

You can watch a full replay of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Zurich in the video below.

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final livestream

Dancers from across the globe hit the floor for one last battle, with the crowd deciding who earns the crown.

Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed-style dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favourite dancers.

18 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Zürich

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final took place on October 24, 2026, in Switzerland.

Schweiz
Dance