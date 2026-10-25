Willis rules the floor at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026

On the other side of the draw, Yoon Ji from South Korea was showing just why she triumphed in her national final. The waacker impressed as she battled past Japanese dancer Chaa and Spain's Xelyna. In the semi-finals, she faced home favourite

, one of the eight international wildcards. Despite coming up against one of Switzerland's most acclaimed hip-hop freestylers, she won over the crowd to earn her spot in the final.