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Dance
Willis rules the floor at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026
The world's best street dancers went head-to-head in Zurich, with French hip-hop dancer Willis claiming the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026 title after electrifying the sold-out crowd.
After editions in cities including Paris, Johannesburg, Frankfurt, Mumbai and Los Angeles, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final arrived in Zurich for the first time and delivered a night to remember. In front of 7,500 fans at the Hallenstadion, French hip-hop dancer Willis claimed the world title for the first time as 16 of the world’s best dancers went head-to-head in a celebration of street dance.
As is always the case with Red Bull Dance Your Style, there were no judges to decide who claimed the crown in Switzerland. Instead, it was the audience who picked their champion. At this year's edition, even fans at home could have their say, with those watching via the livestream able to cast their votes in real time. From the quarter-finals onwards, their votes accounted for 20% of the total, while the huge crowd at the Hallenstadion made up the remaining 80% of the vote.
This is how Willis won a legion of fans and danced his way to glory at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026.
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How Willis won the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
The youngest competitor in the World Final at just 16 years of age, Willis showed no signs of nerves as he powered past the competition. After overcoming Limpopo Boy from South Africa, he battled past American Capjay in the quarter-finals before getting the better of Lockerzee from South Korea.
On the other side of the draw, Yoon Ji from South Korea was showing just why she triumphed in her national final. The waacker impressed as she battled past Japanese dancer Chaa and Spain's Xelyna. In the semi-finals, she faced home favourite Stalamuerte, one of the eight international wildcards. Despite coming up against one of Switzerland's most acclaimed hip-hop freestylers, she won over the crowd to earn her spot in the final.
The final battle delivered an unforgettable showdown as hip-hop took on waacking. In the end, it was Willis who wowed the audience and secured the prestigious title, capping off a memorable season that spanned 167 events worldwide.
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What else went down at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
Renowned for his spectacular group choreographies featuring umbrellas, which previously went viral on social media, Sadeck's piece provided the audience with a striking visual experience at the intersection of street dance and theatrical staging
Even before the grand finale, Zurich was entirely focused on dance. On October 21 and 22, 60 dancers from around the globe competed in two pre-finals at the Schiffbau venue, vying for one of the eight remaining spots in the World Final.
The eight national champs who made it through the pre-finals were:
- Sharay: Colombia – Freestyle
- Happyfeet: New Zealand – Hip-Hop / Freestyle
- Yoon Ji: South Korea – Waacking
- Slayer: United Kingdom – Popping / Contemporary Dance
- Lil Syd: Austria – Hip-Hop
- Hector: Denmark – Hip-Hop
- Willis: France – Hip-Hop
- Ringo Winbee: Japan – Popping
They joined the eight international wildcards: Candyman, Stalamuerte, Capjay, Locker Zee, Limpopo Boy, Xelyna, SonYa, and Chaa.
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Relive the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2026
You can watch a full replay of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Zurich in the video below.
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final livestream
Dancers from across the globe hit the floor for one last battle, with the crowd deciding who earns the crown.
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