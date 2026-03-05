Fitness
Your top spots to join the Wings for Life World Run 2026
Race the finish line that chases you: The Wings for Life World Run is back, uniting runners worldwide in a one-of-a-kind charity event. Discover the best places to run this year!
The Wings for Life World Run isn't just a race, it's a movement. With a unique format where runners worldwide start simultaneously and race against a Catcher Car instead of a finish line, it brings together athletes and amateurs, abled and wheelchair participants in the name of one cause - spinal-cord research.
Ahead of this year's Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026, we've brought together the most stunning, unique and exciting locations where participants can join the action - and be part of something unforgettable. Whether at an official Flagship Run or via the Wings for Life World Run app. From historic cities to breathtaking natural landscapes, here's a look at some of the most iconic routes featured in this one-of-a-kind global race.
01
Ljubljana, Slovenia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
Vibe
- High energy
- Big crowds
Why run here
A Flagship Run location for the Wings for Life World Run, Ljubljana is renowned for its sprawling green spaces. The capital of Slovenia is particularly picturesque thanks to its blend of medieval streets, striking castles and modern architectural marvels.
Course highlights
- The famous central market
- Ljubljanica river
- Big screens showing a live broadcast of the event
Good to know
- Start time: 1pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Daytime temperatures normally reach around 20°C
- Registration: Online applications close on May 8, 2026 at 1:00pm local time if the runner limit is not reached earlier.
How to register
02
Zadar, Croatia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
Vibe
- Big Flagship Run
- Scenic route
Why run here
Held in a beautiful coastal city known for its magical sunsets, the Wings for Life World Run Zadar delivers spectacular views and always attracts huge crowds to spur participants on.
Course highlights
- The Sea Organ art installation
- Cathedral of St. Anastasia
Good to know
- Start time: 1pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Daytime temperatures normally reach around 20°C to 23°C
- Registration: Online applications will close on May 9, 2026 at 1pm local time if the runner limit (8,000) is not reached earlier. Participants who sign up and pay the entry fee before March 1, 2026 at 1pm will have a personalised start number.
How to register
03
Breda, the Netherlands | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
Vibe
- Scenic route
- Party atmosphere
- Food trucks for supporters
Why run here
The Wings for Life World Run Breda is a Flagship Run which guarantees there will be a huge crowd and plenty of vocal support. The route is a memorable one as it travels through the heart of the medieval city centre where there are a myriad of breathtaking sites.
Course highlights
- Energy stations every 5km
- Flat terrain
- The gothic church of Grote of Onze Lieve Vrouwekerk
Good to know
- Start time: 1pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Mild and pleasant spring weather, with highs of around 16°C to 19°C
- Registration: Online registration closes on May 7, 2026, but as long as the event isn’t sold out, you can still register on location after that.
How to register
04
Valmiera, Latvia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
Vibe
- Flat, gentle terrain
- Good for beginners
- Big crowds
Why run here
Another Flagship Run, Wings for Life World Run Valmiera showcases the city center, the Gauja River valley and the surrounding countryside, while staying friendly for different levels of runners.
Course highlights
- Start at the renowned Valmiera Olympic Sports Center
- Refreshment stations approximately every 5km
- A route along the Gauja River valley
Good to know
- Start time: 1pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Mild to cool spring weather, with highs of around 16°C
- Registration: If the event has not sold out, on-site registration will be available during race bib pick-up times, which will be announced closer to the event
How to register
05
Santa Monica, United States | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
Vibe
- A local event
- Nice and relaxed
- Great for new runners
Why run here
An App Run Event that also draws an impressive number of participants, the Wings for Life World Run in Santa Monica features a flat course that loops around the iconic Santa Monica Pier.
Course highlights
- A refreshment station offering drinks and breakfast items
- Flat terrain that is ideal for beginners
Good to know
- Start time: 5am local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Mild, pleasant, and largely sunny, with highs of around 23°C
How to register
06
Singapore | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
Vibe
- A friendly, relaxed atmosphere
- A smaller event
- Good camaraderie
Why run here
The Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event Singapore offers up a hugely scenic route that passes by a host of attractions, including the spectacular Gardens by the Bay.
Course highlights
- A simple 5km route
- A mix of city streets and paths
- Pass by the Cloud Forest botanical gardens
Good to know
- Start time:9 pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Warm and potentially humid, with temperatures of around 23°C
How to register
07
Cape Town, South Africa | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
Vibe
- Relaxed
- Good for beginners
- A simple course
Why run here
The Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event Cape Town promises an unforgettable experience as participants run along a 5km circular course that starts right in front of the iconic Cape Town Stadium and heads along the Sea Point Promenade.
Course highlights
- A scenic 5km route
- A refreshment station
- Plenty of crowd support
Good to know
- Start time: 2pm local time
- Terrain: Tarmac
- Weather: Daytime highs are comfortable, averaging around 19°C to 21°C
How to register
08
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about Wings for Life World Run
How does the Wings for Life World Run work?
The Wings for Life World Run is a unique global charity race where participants start simultaneously worldwide, aiming to stay ahead of a moving finish line called the Catcher Car. Thirty minutes after the race begins, the Catcher Car starts moving and gradually increases its speed, overtaking runners one by one. The race continues until the last participant is caught, making everyone a finisher. All entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord injury research, supporting the mission to find a cure.
