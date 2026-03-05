Participants perform during the Wings for Life World Run Flagship Run in Zadar, Croatia on May 05, 2025.
© Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run
Fitness

Your top spots to join the Wings for Life World Run 2026

Race the finish line that chases you: The Wings for Life World Run is back, uniting runners worldwide in a one-of-a-kind charity event. Discover the best places to run this year!
By Emily Rooney
6 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

The world’s largest running event returns for its 13th edition. Runners and wheelchair-users across the globe start together, all moving for one shared goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    Ljubljana, Slovenia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
  2. 2
    Zadar, Croatia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
  3. 3
    Breda, the Netherlands | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
  4. 4
    Valmiera, Latvia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run
  5. 5
    Santa Monica, United States | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
  6. 6
    Singapore | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
  7. 7
    Cape Town, South Africa | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event
  8. 8
    FAQ
The Wings for Life World Run isn't just a race, it's a movement. With a unique format where runners worldwide start simultaneously and race against a Catcher Car instead of a finish line, it brings together athletes and amateurs, abled and wheelchair participants in the name of one cause - spinal-cord research.
Ahead of this year's Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026, we've brought together the most stunning, unique and exciting locations where participants can join the action - and be part of something unforgettable. Whether at an official Flagship Run or via the Wings for Life World Run app. From historic cities to breathtaking natural landscapes, here's a look at some of the most iconic routes featured in this one-of-a-kind global race.
If you'd like to find an event closer to home, check out all the locations across the globe here.
Not sure if it's for you? Feel the buzz from last year's highlights:

1 min

Wings for Life World Run 2025 highlights

The 2025 edition of the Wings for Life World Run broke records of all kinds. Watch the highlights from the world's biggest global run.

01

Ljubljana, Slovenia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run

Lots of joy at Wings for Life World Run in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Lots of joy at Wings for Life World Run in Ljubljana, Slovenia

© Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • High energy
  • Big crowds

Why run here

A Flagship Run location for the Wings for Life World Run, Ljubljana is renowned for its sprawling green spaces. The capital of Slovenia is particularly picturesque thanks to its blend of medieval streets, striking castles and modern architectural marvels.

Course highlights

  • The famous central market
  • Ljubljanica river
  • Big screens showing a live broadcast of the event

Good to know

  • Start time: 1pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Daytime temperatures normally reach around 20°C
  • Registration: Online applications close on May 8, 2026 at 1:00pm local time if the runner limit is not reached earlier.

How to register

➡️ Register for Ljubljana by clicking here
02

Zadar, Croatia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run

Participants perform during the Wings for Life World Run Flagship Run 2024 in Zadar, Croatia, on May 5, 2024.

Runners had a beautiful view in Zadar, Croatia

© Predrag Vuckovic for Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • Big Flagship Run
  • Scenic route

Why run here

Held in a beautiful coastal city known for its magical sunsets, the Wings for Life World Run Zadar delivers spectacular views and always attracts huge crowds to spur participants on.

Course highlights

  • The Sea Organ art installation
  • Cathedral of St. Anastasia

Good to know

  • Start time: 1pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Daytime temperatures normally reach around 20°C to 23°C
  • Registration: Online applications will close on May 9, 2026 at 1pm local time if the runner limit (8,000) is not reached earlier. Participants who sign up and pay the entry fee before March 1, 2026 at 1pm will have a personalised start number.

How to register

➡️ Register for Zadar by clicking here
03

Breda, the Netherlands | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run

Wings for Life World Run in Breda, the Netherlands.

Runners cross a quaint bridge in Breda

© Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • Scenic route
  • Party atmosphere
  • Food trucks for supporters

Why run here

The Wings for Life World Run Breda is a Flagship Run which guarantees there will be a huge crowd and plenty of vocal support. The route is a memorable one as it travels through the heart of the medieval city centre where there are a myriad of breathtaking sites.

Course highlights

  • Energy stations every 5km
  • Flat terrain
  • The gothic church of Grote of Onze Lieve Vrouwekerk

Good to know

  • Start time: 1pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Mild and pleasant spring weather, with highs of around 16°C to 19°C
  • Registration: Online registration closes on May 7, 2026, but as long as the event isn’t sold out, you can still register on location after that.

How to register

➡️ Register for Breda by clicking here
04

Valmiera, Latvia | Wings for Life World Run – Flagship Run

Vibe

  • Flat, gentle terrain
  • Good for beginners
  • Big crowds

Why run here

Another Flagship Run, Wings for Life World Run Valmiera showcases the city center, the Gauja River valley and the surrounding countryside, while staying friendly for different levels of runners.

Course highlights

  • Start at the renowned Valmiera Olympic Sports Center
  • Refreshment stations approximately every 5km
  • A route along the Gauja River valley

Good to know

  • Start time: 1pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Mild to cool spring weather, with highs of around 16°C
  • Registration: If the event has not sold out, on-site registration will be available during race bib pick-up times, which will be announced closer to the event

How to register

➡️ Register for Valmiera by clicking here
05

Santa Monica, United States | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event

Participants at Wings for Life World Run in Santa Monica, CA, USA on May 4, 2025.

The famous Santa Monica Pier

© Koury Angelo for Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • A local event
  • Nice and relaxed
  • Great for new runners

Why run here

An App Run Event that also draws an impressive number of participants, the Wings for Life World Run in Santa Monica features a flat course that loops around the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Course highlights

  • A refreshment station offering drinks and breakfast items
  • Flat terrain that is ideal for beginners

Good to know

  • Start time: 5am local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Mild, pleasant, and largely sunny, with highs of around 23°C

How to register

➡️ Register for Santa Monica by clicking here
06

Singapore | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event

Participants are seen prior to the start of the sixth edition of the Wings for Life World Run - App Run in Singapore on May 5, 2019.

The iconic Marina Sands in Singapore

© Mark Teo for Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • A friendly, relaxed atmosphere
  • A smaller event
  • Good camaraderie

Why run here

The Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event Singapore offers up a hugely scenic route that passes by a host of attractions, including the spectacular ​​Gardens by the Bay.

Course highlights

  • A simple 5km route
  • A mix of city streets and paths
  • Pass by the Cloud Forest botanical gardens

Good to know

  • Start time:9 pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Warm and potentially humid, with temperatures of around 23°C

How to register

➡️ Register for Singapore by clicking here
07

Cape Town, South Africa | Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event

Participants during the Wings for Life World Run in Cape Town, South Africa on May 4, 2025.

The Cape Town event heads along the Sea Point Promenade

© Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run

Vibe

  • Relaxed
  • Good for beginners
  • A simple course

Why run here

The Wings for Life World Run - App Run Event Cape Town promises an unforgettable experience as participants run along a 5km circular course that starts right in front of the iconic Cape Town Stadium and heads along the Sea Point Promenade.

Course highlights

  • A scenic 5km route
  • A refreshment station
  • Plenty of crowd support

Good to know

  • Start time: 2pm local time
  • Terrain: Tarmac
  • Weather: Daytime highs are comfortable, averaging around 19°C to 21°C

How to register

➡️ Register for Cape Town by clicking here
08

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about Wings for Life World Run

How does the Wings for Life World Run work?

Crowd of runners at the Wings for Life World Run in Munich

Excitement builds at the race start in Munich

© Flo Hagena for Wings For Life World Run

Costumed runners light up the 2025 Red Bull Wings for Life World Run App Run in Bengaluru, India, bringing high-energy fun to the charity race with creative outfits and party vibes

You can take it as seriously as you like: everyone finishes the race

© Focus Sports for Wings for Life World Run

Athletes push their limits at the 2025 Wings For Life World Run App Run in Taipei, Taiwan, as they run on the night-time adventure through city streets

The event is a night run in many places, such as Taipei

© Ray Chang for Wings for Life World Run

Thousands of runners will take part in the Wings for Life World Run on 4 May 2025 in Vienna.

The 2025 run gets underway in Vienna

© Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

A burst of colour and the runners are off

© Stefaan Temmerman/Red Bull Content Pool

Runners in Hong Kong enjoy a skyline like no other

© Brian Ching See Wing for Wings for Life World Run

Getting prepped in Karachi, Pakistan

© Muhammad Haris for Wings for Life World Run

Thousands of runners around the globe are inspired to take part every year

© Francis Kiguta for Wings for Life World Run

Kjeld Nuis congratulates the last runner to be passed by the catcher car

© Marcel van Hoorn for Wings for Life World Run

Every year, millions are raised to fund spinal-cord research

© Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run

Zadar in Croatia draws a big crowd and creates a real buzz

© Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run

Anna Gasser is one of many sporting icons who support the event

© Philipp Carl Riedl for Wings for Life World Run

​The Wings for Life World Run is a unique global charity race where participants start simultaneously worldwide, aiming to stay ahead of a moving finish line called the Catcher Car. Thirty minutes after the race begins, the Catcher Car starts moving and gradually increases its speed, overtaking runners one by one. The race continues until the last participant is caught, making everyone a finisher. All entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord injury research, supporting the mission to find a cure.
There's still time to sign up for the 13th edition of the Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026. If you'd like to take part, simply click here.

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

The world’s largest running event returns for its 13th edition. Runners and wheelchair-users across the globe start together, all moving for one shared goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

View Event Info
Fitness
Running
Athletics

Shop the Collection

Go to Shop