Wings for Life World Run: What you need to know

Runners across the globe are preparing to take part in one of the world's largest running events: the Wings for Life World Run . Bringing together runners, walkers and wheelchair users, everyone is united in one shared goal: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Here's everything you need to know about the 13th edition of the Wings for Life World Run, whether you're a spectator, a fun runner or a seasoned athlete.

01 What time does the Wings for Life World Run start?

At 11am UTC, runners across the globe will set off. Half an hour later, it’s the Catcher Cars’ turn to get going, gradually accelerating until every runner is caught. The aim is to stay away from the moving finish line for as long as possible. Once you've been overtaken, you're out of the race.

Even the best athletes eventually get caught © Marc Conzelmann for Wings for Life World Run

02 How to get involved

There are three ways to take part. Thousands have already signed up to one of the official events in countries including Poland, Germany and Austria.

If you didn't sign up in time for those, you can still take part! The Wings for Life World Run App allows participants to race anywhere in the world, thanks to its digital Catcher Car, which will increase in speed at the same rate the real-life ones do, giving users the thrill of being chased and the motivation to go that bit faster.

The app means you can either go it alone or head to one of the Organised App Runs taking place in a variety of amazing locations around the world. This year, there will be more than 570 community-led App Run Events across 73 countries, with each run featuring between 100 and 3,000 participants.

App Run events will be held in more than 70 countries © Petri Saarelainen for Wings for Life World Run

03 Why do it?

There’s no doubt the Wings for Life World Run will be a great day out, whether you’re beating your personal best, taking part in your first run or watching the professionals push themselves to the limit.

It’s not just your health that will benefit, though. Every single one of the participants will be running for those who can’t, with 100 percent of their entry fees and any money raised going directly to fund spinal cord injury research.

"We don't just fund science, we actively shape the path from discovery to treatment," says Anita Gerhardter, Executive Chair of the Board at Wings for Life.

Celebrating the huge sum of €8.6 million raised in 2025 © Sebastian Marko for Wings for Life World Run

Last year, 310,719 participants from 191 nations took part and helped to raise a staggering €8.6 million. That took the total raised for spinal cord injury research since 2014 to €60.53 million.

"The question is no longer whether spinal cord injury will be treatable, but when," says Verena May, Executive Director, Research Portfolio at Wings for Life. "Multiple therapies are now in clinical trials, some already showing positive results. So many more approaches are fuelling the preclinical pipeline."

04 How to watch the Wings for Life World Run

Sign up for the Wings for Life World Run 2026: there's an event near you © Sinisa Kanizaj for Wings for Life World Run

Tens of thousands of runners and wheelchair participants competing in unison across the world is sure to be quite a spectacle. Some of the world's best distance runners will also be hitting the road, including Camilla Pedersen.

The former triathlon world champion is aiming for new Danish records in the 50km, 100km and six-hour run while taking part in the Wings for Life World Run.

"I love doing it at the Wings for Life World Run because we’re running for those who can’t – and it’s for a good cause," says Pedersen. "It’s not a normal race and that’s what I love about it – you don’t have a fixed finish line, you don’t know when the finish line will ‘hit’ you. And everyone can take part."

Follow the action on the global live stream on Red Bull TV. You can download the Red Bull TV app on your mobile, smart TV, or streaming device for easy access.

05 How can I donate?

1 min Wings for Life World Run 2025 highlights The 2025 edition of the Wings for Life World Run broke records of all kinds. Watch the highlights from the world's biggest global run.

Whether you manage to catch a sight of the Wings for Life World Run or not, you can still donate now to join the fight against spinal cord injury.

Individual fundraising pages can also be found on the Wings for Life World Run website . Every contribution makes a difference.

Want to support the Wings for Life World Run cause and join the global movement on May 10th? You can still register by clicking here .