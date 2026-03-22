Elite runner Jo Fukuda on smart training and the benefit of running less

Running may be simple, but improving your running fitness is a science in itself. If you’ve signed up for a 10K, half-marathon, marathon, or any sort of distance race, you’ve probably wondered how much you need to train to be ready for the big day and which workouts can make you faster and stronger.

To find out, we spoke with Japanese long-distance runner and experienced running coach Jo Fukuda. The 35-year-old has trained with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and is the current world record holder of the Wings for Life World Run , a unique global race where participants don’t run toward a fixed finish line but are chased by a moving “Catcher Car” that gradually eliminates runners along the course.

Fukuda broke the Wings for Life World Run record in 2025 © Hiromitsu Rikimaru for Wings for Life World Run

In 2025, Fukuda ran an astonishing 71.6 km before being caught, the longest distance recorded in the event’s history. Here, he shares his training insights and key workouts for runners who already have some experience but are seeking to take their endurance and performance to the next level.

Tip 1: Why consistent daily runs beat occasional long sessions

Fukuda has plenty of experience when it comes to distance runs © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

In an exclusive interview, Fukuda explains why steady, daily jogging often outperforms sporadic long runs.

"For people who can already run long distances and want to go even farther, I always emphasise that daily jogging is extremely important," Fukuda says. "There are lots of people who run 30 or 40 kilometres in a single session, then rest the next day to recover.

"Instead, I recommend running at least 12 or 13 kilometres every day, consistently. Doing that daily is what really helps you build the ability to run longer distances."

Tip 2: How to connect your training to race pace

Fukuda is passionate about running for those who can't © Keisuke Kato/Red Bull Content Pool

When preparing for a race, it’s important to mix different types of workouts. But according to Fukuda, one approach is key for building a natural feel for race pace: repeating short, fast intervals.

"My favourite workout is 10–12 repetitions of one kilometre," he explains. "I run those at a pace faster than race pace, actually, much faster than race pace. And separately, I keep doing long, slow jogs every day."

Fukuda’s running formula can be summed up simply: combine short, very fast intervals with long, easy runs.

"When you combine those two, short and very fast, and long and slow, that middle pace you need for racing naturally connects and comes together," he says. Running fast in short bursts and slow over long distances helps everything click when it’s time to race at that in-between pace.

Tip 3: Strength training doesn't require a gym membership

While some running experts recommend hitting the gym a few times per week, Fukuda takes a different approach.

"I don’t really use gym machines or equipment," he says. "It’s more about core training. But if you don’t strengthen the bigger muscles, you end up relying on smaller muscles like your calves, and you lose power."

Fukuda focuses on exercises that target the glutes and hamstrings, such as holding dumbbells while performing push-type movements. For him, building strength in these key muscle groups improves running efficiency and helps maintain power over long distances.

Tip 4: Have fun, fuel up, and run with others

Fukuda stresses that enjoying the race is just as important as training when lining up for a distance event like the Wings for Life World Run.

"First, enjoy the atmosphere of the event – that’s really important," he says. "Second, if you want to run long distances, make sure you properly refuel and recover energy during the race.

"Third… this might overlap with the first point, but running together with others really increases the fun and the motivation to cover long distances. So I’d say – run with a friend."

Running with friends is way more fun © Filip Nagy / Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to fueling, Fukuda is specific: he recommends taking in nutrition every five kilometres to stay energised and maintain performance throughout the run. For him, combining fun, companionship, and proper fueling makes even extreme distances more enjoyable and sustainable.

How to sign up for Wings for Life World Run 2026?

Want to support the Wings for Life World Run cause – and see where your fitness is at? Join the global movement on May 10th. Sign-ups are still possible on the event webpage . The event will also be streamed live on Red Bull TV.