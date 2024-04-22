The greatest records of the Wings For Life World Run

On 5 May, the world's biggest charity race organised by Red Bull, the Wings for Life World Run, returns for its 11th edition. This extraordinary event brings together thousands of runners from all over the world to raise funds for research into spinal cord disease and its treatment. Let's take a look back at the records that have marked its history.
01
What is the Wings for Life World Run?
The concept of this race is unique in the world, and quite astonishing! There's no starting line, and the start is the same no matter where you are on the globe. The special feature is the Catcher Car, a vehicle that sets off after participants after 30 minutes of running, either in real time at organised starts or virtually on the app. As it moves forward and catches up with the runners, they are eliminated until there is only one man and one woman left in the race, designated as the world winners. This format makes the Wings for Life World Run an engaging and stimulating race, which promotes the idea of surpassing oneself for the benefit of spinal cord injury research.
02
Historic records at the Wings for Life World Run
Giorgio Calcaterra
- The victory of Italian ultra-depth runner Giorgio Calcaterra at the 2016 Wings For Life World Run marked the official record for the race: 88.44 km. For the first time, the Catcher Car had to increase its speed to 35 km/h to catch up with him. His feat has still not been beaten, despite the many editions that have followed.
Aron Anderson
- As the race is open to everyone, it enabled paraplegic Aron Anderson to set one of the most impressive records. In the 2017 edition, the Swede covered 92.14 km in the heat of Dubai, in a "normal" wheelchair (racing chairs are not allowed).
Dominika Stelmach
- That same year in Santiago, Chile, Dominika Stelmach set the women's record, which has still not been beaten to this day. With 68.21 km on the clock, she beat the achievements of Kaori Yoshida (65.71 km) and Karin Freitag (59.08 km).
The 2023 edition
- In 2023, the 10th edition of the Wings for Life World Run broke all previous records, bringing together 206,728 participants of 192 different nationalities. The event raised over €5.8 million for research.
Roko Andabaka
- Although he has never won the race, Roko Andabaka holds a record: he is the oldest participant in the 2023 edition, aged 91. An unparalleled longevity that he himself has been beating for the last 10 years. Over the years, more and more supporters have been cheering him on, not least the most assiduous: the residents of his retirement home. Last year, he covered exactly one kilometre before the Catcher Car overtook him.
03
A few figures in brief:
Since its first edition in 2014, Wings for Life World Run has raised €43.83 million thanks to the participation of 1,293,716 people over a distance of 11,839,989 kilometres. These funds were used to finance 276 research projects.
The 11th Wings for Life World Run will take place on 5 May 2024, and registration is still open. So don't delay - come and run for a great cause!