Rising star Kieran Reilly just landed the world’s first BMX triple flair

When you do a double flair, you're pretty much doing a double backflip and then spinning just at the end. For a triple, you literally add another flip before you drop your shoulder and turn.

When attempting it, it's pretty much a blur and you're looking for landmarks. I remember every rotation seeing certain things – the ceiling and the foam pit or the landing ramp and being able to count my rotations. So much of it is aerial awareness. Once I got one rotation out of the way, it was quite similar to doing a double and that muscle memory kicked in once I got to a certain point.

I had to get in the mindset of pulling off that ramp for a triple backflip and try to stay straight for as long as possible – I had so much extra air time that just dropping my weight to the side a tiny bit would cause me to over spin.