Go inside the world’s best clubs and parties with this documentary series

There’s a few obvious places on everyone’s nightlife bucket list. We all want to experience Berghain, and every dedicated partier needs to immerse themselves in the madness of Ibiza at least once. But what about the clubs and parties that fly a little more under the radar?
From the beaches of Miami to the jungles of Mexico, the world is full of nightlife destinations worth going the extra mile for. But even if you can’t travel to them right now, there’s still one way to get a front row seat to the most creative, boundary-pushing events around the globe. Red Bull’s Inspire The Night is a three season documentary series unearthing the world’s best nightlife experiences. It charts the party people creating unique and inspiring after-dark experiences.
The first season of Inspire The Night explores the best party cities in the US -- Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas among them. For season two and three, Inspire The Night shifts focus to individual events doing big things in the world of nightlife. You can hit play on in-depth looks at the likes of Day Zero, the music community in the middle of a jungle in Tulum, Mexico, or A Club Called Rhonda, the travelling party based out of L.A. for those who march to the beat of their own drum.
To get you started, we’ve picked out a few of our favourite Inspire The Night episodes. Dive in below to learn more about the world’s coolest clubbing communities -- and get excited for your own return to the dancefloor.
Day Zero, Mexico
Blending the energy of music with the natural world, Day Zero celebrates community in the middle of a jungle in Tulum, Mexico. Damian Lazarus is the mastermind behind this intimate musical experience.
Day Zero
House of Yes, New York
House of Yes is a nightlife event in New York where everyone is made to feel welcome and where performers feel free to experiment with their self-expression.
House of Yes
A Club Called Rhonda, Los Angeles
Rhonda started as a way to give those on the fringe of culture a place to express themselves. Now, it’s one of Los Angeles's hottest travelling parties and a home for people who feel like outcasts.
A Club Called Rhonda
Canvas, Chicago
Part art gallery, part nightclub, Canvas’s annual Sub Chroma show in Chicago blends physical media, music, and technology to create an inspirational experience that envelops all the senses.
Canvas
Batekoo, Brazil
Batekoo is an inclusive collective within Brazil which is focused on creating safe spaces for the LGBT and black communities through empowerment, equality and acceptance.
Batekoo
Link Miami Rebels, Miami
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the first-generation dance promoters who have established the premiere electronic music venue in the United States.
Link Miami Rebels