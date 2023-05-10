The greatest racing circuits in the world

1. Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps in the Ardennes Forest © DPPI

Country: Belgium

Current length: 7.004km/4.352mi

First used: 1922

Best corner: Eau Rouge

Iconic moment: McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen chasing the Ferrari of Michael Schumacher at full speed into Eau Rouge, before using backmarker Ricardo Zonta to pull off one of the greatest overtaking moves in Formula One history.

Did you know? While racing on Spa’s old circuit in 1966, Jackie Stewart crashed his BRM into a ditch, sitting unnoticed upside down in his car for 25 minutes as petrol soaked through his overalls. Things didn’t get much better when the Scotsman was rescued, with the ambulance driver getting lost en route to the hospital.

2. Suzuka – Grand Prix Circuit

Suzuka International Racing Course

Country: Japan

Current length: 5.807km/3.609mi

First used: 1962

Best corner: 130R

Iconic moment: Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost crashing at the chicane in 1989, the culmination of an increasingly bitter rivalry that would rear its head again at Suzuka the following year when Senna drove Prost off the track at the first corner of the race.

Did you know? Allan McNish’s crash at 130R in 2002, which put the Toyota F1 driver through a metal fence, forced the track’s owners to re-design the corner, turning it from one sweeping 130 degree radius left-hander (hence the name!) into a double-apex corner.

Spa's Eau Rouge corner is a unique challenge © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Senna and Prost collide at Suzuka in 1989 © DPPI Suzuka's 130R is still a hairy corner © Thierry Bovey/DPPI Porsche 962s lead the way at Le Mans in 1987 © DPPI

3. Circuit de la Sarthe, the Le Mans 24 Hours circuit

Circuit de la Sarthe at night © Audi

Country: France

Current length : 13.629km/8.469mi

First used: 1923

Best corner: Porsche Curves

Iconic moment: The two Ford GT40 MkIIs of Chris Amon/Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme/Ken Miles crossing the finish line in formation in 1966, ending five years of Ferrari dominance at La Sarthe.

Did you know? Before the chicanes were added to the Mulsanne straight, a six-kilometre stretch of road linking the Tertre Rouge and Mulsanne corners, in 1990, the Group C cars of the 1980s had managed to reach top speeds of 400kph or 250mph.

4.Nürburgring – Nordschleife

Nurburgring, Germany © Red Bull

Country: Germany

Current length: 20.81 km/12.93 mi

First used: 1927

Best corner: Karussell

Iconic moment: Juan Manuel Fangio’s fightback in 1957 after losing the lead following a botched pitstop which left him almost 50 seconds behind the leaders. The Argentinian broke the circuit’s lap record nine times in his Maserati 250F en route to passing the two Ferraris of Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn and winning.

Did you know? For the annual Nürburgring 24 Hour race, a combination of the Nordschleife and the Grand Prix Circuit (which was opened in 1984) is used, creating a 170-corner, 26-kilometre monster track that will this year by tackled by drivers including Felix Baumgartner, the man who in 2012 completed the highest ever free fall from space.

Cars tackle the Nürburgring's famous Karussell © Porsche Dani Pedrosa drops into Laguna Seca's Corkscrew © Repsol Honda Jim Clark at Silverstone in 1965 © Silverstone

5. Laguna Seca

The famous Corskscrew at Laguna Seca © Getty Images

Country: USA

Current length: 3.602km/2.238mi

First used: 1957

Best corner: The Corkscrew

Iconic moment: Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi and Ducati rider Casey Stoner's titanic battle in 2008.

Did you know? From entering the Corkscrew corner to exiting it, riders and drivers drop the equivalent of five and a half storeys in just 130 metres, with a further ten storey drop between the Corkscrew exit and the following Rainey Curve.

6. Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit

Silverstone, Britain © Caterham

Country: United Kingdom

Current length: 5.891km/3.66mi

First used: 1950

Best corner: Maggotts/Becketts complex

Iconic moment: Nigel Mansell getting mobbed by British fans after winning in his Williams in 1992.

Did you know? Silverstone hosted the first ever Formula One World Championship Grand Prix in 1950, using the track built on a former Royal Air Force bomber station from the Second World War. Alfa Romeo’s Giuseppe Farina claimed the win.

