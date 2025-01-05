Wout van Aert is hungry for 2025: "I was on the sidelines far too much"
Which moments do you cherish the most?
The three stage wins in the Vuelta were a highlight, but certainly the Olympics stand out for me. I took bronze in the time trial, so I've I medalled in both road and time trial at the Games, which was definitely a goal to achieve n my career.
This year's highlights? Bronze at the Games and my three La Vuelta stage wins
How did you flush out those setbacks?
Well, they're not easy to deal with. After all the suffering in the spring, I had a goal again relatively quickly with the Tour de France and the Olympics, which made it easier to turn the knob. But in the autumn, I fell hard again in the Vuelta and it was much harder to find that motivation again. Giving yourself time and spending time with family, that does help then.
Is that where you get your motivation from, family and friends? Or do you get that drive from other things?
My motivation, it's intrinsic in me. I've always wanted to be the best at everything since I was a kid. That drive just comes back, without me wanting it or having to do anything for it. If I haven't had a race for a few weeks, that motivation comes naturally and I immediately feel like working hard. The people around me just help very hard to put things in perspective and make me realise that there are other things, too. They're really important to keep the balance.
What helps you stay focused?
That's a good question. Once in a while you look back on your career and then you're very proud of what you have achieved, but, actually, you look forwards more and try to win the races you still dream about. For me, those are the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Those remain the absolute main goals for me. When I think about that, I just want to do everything to achieve those wins.
Cyclocross is second nature, my first love that I always return to
You're starting your 11th cyclocross season as a pro, what makes this year different?
The last few years it hasn't changed much, because I practice cyclocross in a much more limited way than before. However, it's really a ritual for me to dive into that field in winter to cover that period. Sometimes – especially when you're injured – it flashes through your mind to take it easy for a winter, but the mere thought of it makes me itch too much to miss it. It's second nature, my first love that I always return to."
Did your preparation for this season run differently because of your fall in La Vuelta in September?
It definitely went differently than I hoped. I had to focus on my rehabilitation for a very long time. and even now I'm still working on getting my right leg as strong as my left. As a result, there's obviously less time to train specific cyclocross aspects, so there's also a question mark of how competitive I'll be. I'm very much looking forward to it, though, that's beyond doubt.
During the cyclo-cross season, you're usually carrying more muscle mass and weight than on the road. Is that true again now?
I think I have more muscle mass, yes. Not specifically because of cyclocross, but because of rehabilitation and the many hours in the gym and doing physio. Cyclocross requires much more of a strong body from head to toe, and not just the legs. It's always a bit different than on the road.
When you're lined up on the start somewhere, the role of being a favourite automatically comes with it. How do you deal with that pressure?
It's just important to stay close to yourself, know what your own goals are and how you look at certain races. Because of the setbacks I've had, it's realistic to reach my best level in the spring, but maybe not right now. As long as I keep that in the back of my mind, I don't have to worry too much about public opinion.