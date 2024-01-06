Check out the full 13-round World Rally Championship calendar 2024

From the icy roads of the French Alps to the brutally rough dirt tracks of Kenya, asphalt in Croatia and Japan, the snow of Sweden and the rock-riddled routes of Italy, Greece and Portugal – these are extremes that drivers in the 2024 World Rally Championship will face.

After a thrilling 2023 season that saw Toyota Gazoo Racing's Kalle Rovanperä secure his second consecutive world title, for its 52nd season the WRC race in 13 very different destinations across four continents in the fight to see who'll become champion.

Whatever happens, rally fans already know that they'll see a new champ crowned in 2024 as Rovanperä has made the decision to race only a part-time WRC schedule next year as he looks to give other motorsport disciplines a try, following in the footsteps of fellow WRC champions Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier .

So where will the likes of Elfyn Evans , Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville – the three most likely title contenders – and the rest of the WRC field be battling it out next season? Check out the full 2024 FIA World Rally Championship calendar below.

World Rally Championship 2024 calendar

Event Date Rally Location 1. January 25–28 Rallye Monte Carlo Monaco 2. February 15–18 Rally Sweden Umea 3. March 28–31 Safari Rally Kenya Nairobi 4. April 18–21 Rally Croatia Zagreb 5. May 9–12 Rally de Portugal Matosinhos 6. May 30 – June 2 Rally Italia Sardegna Alghero 7. June 27–30 Rally Poland Mikolajki 8. July 18–21 Rally Latvia Liepāja 9. August 1–4 Rally Finland Jyväskylä 10. September 5–8 Acropolis Rally Greece Athens 11. September 26–29 Rally Chile Concepcíon 12. October 31 – November 3 Central Europe Rally Passau 13. November 21–24 Rally Japan Nagoya

As usual, the first appointment in the 2024 World Rally Championship calendar will be the classic Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 25 to 28, which takes in the famous Col de Turini passes high in the French Alps and tests drivers like few other places with it's ever-changing road and weather conditions. While Monte-Carlo can be bitterly cold and icy, following on February 15–18 is the true winter rally on the calendar, Rally of Sweden, where snow, deep ruts and studded tyres will be de rigueur.

It's goes from one extreme to another a month after Sweden, with the famed Safari Rally Kenya moving three months earlier to host round three on March 28–31 and test wannabe title winners with everything that Africa can throw at them. It's then three rallies in the space of six weeks, with recently-added asphalt Rally Croatia on April 18–21, followed by the much-loved gravel Rally de Portugal on May 9–12 and Rally Italia Sardegna from May 30 to June 2.

Rally Chile is back for 2024, along with this sketchy bridge © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Kicking-off the second half of the season is the eagerly anticipated return of Rally Poland (June 27–30) which is back after being taken off the WRC calendar in 2017. Its lightning-fast gravel roads promise a serious spectacle and a huge crowd to enjoy it all. That's followed by Rally Latvia's welcome arrival on the WRC scene with it's first event on the loose surfaces around the vibrant southern coastal city of Liepājaon the weekend of July 18–21. From there it's a short hop over the Baltic Sea for the famously fast and jump-filled Rally Finland two weekends later on August 1–4.

From one of the fastest rallies, following is probably the roughest, Acropolis Rally Greece, which will be testing drivers and cars to the limit on its rock-filled mountain roads from September 5–8. The second big flyaway race of the year comes next, with Rally Chile hosting South America's only race on September 26–29, before jetting back to Europe for the cross-border blitz around Austria, Czech Republic and Germany at the Central European Rally on October 31 to November 3.

Finally, Rally Japan will bring the curtain down on the 2024 World Rally Championship in Toyota's backyard on November 21–24, where, after 13 hard-fought rounds, the new WRC champion will be crowned.

Whose name will be etched on to the 2024 winners' trophy after Kalle Rovanperä's is yet to be seen, but after two years of domination by the flying Finn, there are certainly more than a few drivers who will fancy their chances and you can catch highlights of every single 2024 WRC round for free on Red Bull TV .