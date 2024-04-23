Juha Kankkunen’s laid-back demeanour contrasted with the fiery Carlos Sainz and belied his own steely determination. Like Sébastien Ogier, Kankkunen had the versatility and consistency to win his titles with three different teams. In 1986, he was the fastest at the wheel of the iconic Peugeot 205 T16 in a team masterminded by Jean Todt, and in 1993, he moved to Lancia and became the first driver to successfully defend a World Rally Championship. He took Lancia to the top in ’91 but was battling against internal politics as much as his rivals. He was at his most dominant in 1993 with the Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD. In 2010, he returned to WRC to race in the 60th Rally Finland, finishing an impressive eighth.