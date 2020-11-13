2020 Console Wars - Gamers Vote

Actually, we don’t know who’ll really win the first round of adoption of the new hardware as beyond Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- available across both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- neither machine has anything truly killer in terms of an absolute ‘must-have’ exclusive. And launch stock looks to be selling out across the board.

That said, each still has its own RPG-like stat-sheet and strengths and weaknesses, which we’ll explore here…

Begun, the Next-Gen Console War, Has

To have two consoles of this magnitude launch so close to each other is a bit strange, especially when you consider both are lite-on with content leveraged to their respective powers. On the PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is essentially their ‘launch title’ alongside the hardware baked-in Astro’s Playroom , but beyond a remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Sackboy: A Big Adventure , everything else coming to the PS5 is from third-parties in games such as a remastered Demon’s Souls , the Souls-like Godfall and a handful of others.

Oh, it's on, with no Donkey Kong © Red Bull Games Australia (created)

What helps the Xbox Series X out of the gate is backwards compatibility, games from all previous iterations of Xbox hardware carry-over here, and with Xbox Game Pass, the Series X actually has a library of games in the quad figures range...

With Xbox Series X it’s a bit different. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has lead development on Microsoft’s new machine (it’s out on PS5 too), effectively making it the Series X’s key launch title, which sits alongside the console debut of Gears Tactics (which has been available on PC for a while) and suped-up Xbox One titles like Gears 5 , Forza Horizon 4 , Sea of Thieves , Watch Dogs: Legion and more. The latter also features some impressive ray-tracing.

What helps the Xbox Series X out of the gate is backwards compatibility, games from all previous iterations of Xbox hardware carry-over here, and with Xbox Game Pass, the Series X actually has a library of games in the quad figures range. Conversely, the PS5 only has select games, most games from the PS4 library playable but only a handful taking advantage of the new space-themed tower. Though this might change and open up down the track.

Both machines have pros and cons, so here’s a quick breakdown on the essentials across each to help you make that all-important decision come new adoption of the next-generation of console hardware.

The Power Stakes

Inside each formidable next-gen console lies technology that is very much on the bleeding edge in terms of power and capability. Outside of their very different exterior shells the hardware that makes up the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- the innards -- is more similar than you’d expect. Both feature a custom CPU and GPU combo created in partnership with AMD -- built on the company’s cutting edge Zen and RDNA architectures. This means both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to push 4K gaming into the 60fps region and support high-end effects like real-time ray-tracing.

On that front Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is playable in either a 4K visual mode that includes stunning ray-traced reflections or a 4K 60fps performance mode that impresses in its own right. On the account of just how smooth it looks when you swing through New York City at that faster frame-rate.

The Xbox Series X is no day-one slouch, though. Even though Gears 5 is what you’d call a “last-gen” game, its visual bump puts it on par with a PC running the game on Ultra settings. A rig that would cost a few thousands dollars to build. Plus, Ubisoft has seen fit to bring its own impressive ray-traced powered title -- Watch Dogs: Legion , to the console on day-one.

So then, are there differences? Is one more powerful than the other? Looking at raw specs the Xbox Series X GPU is more powerful than the one inside the PlayStation 5 -- though the PS5’s GPU is clocked higher, as in it runs at a faster rate. Both consoles feature just about identical memory capacity and bandwidth and CPU power -- though the Xbox Series X edges out the PS5 in terms of speed here.

And when it comes to storage both feature fast SSD solutions, offering the sort of loading times better off compared to a Nintendo 64 cartridge than either the PS4 or Xbox One. Here the PlayStation 5 surpasses the Xbox Series X in speed, though at less capacity.

Miles Morales is a fun 'sequel' but it's miles from truly next-gen © Insomniac

In the end with Microsoft and Sony leveraging their own technical know-how alongside collaborating with AMD to deliver both consoles in terms of how games look -- there will probably only be slight differences in favour of Xbox in the years to come. Especially if Microsoft leverages its own high-end DirectX features as part of the Series X’s development toolkit. That said, what Guerrilla Games has showcased in the PlayStation 5 trailer for Horizon Forbidden II West is nothing short of next-next-level.

End User Experience

There’s a lot about the Xbox Series X that feels like an extension of the Xbox One, the UI is virtually the same and the controller, sans a few notable and welcome changes, remains mostly untouched. Installation is a breeze too, with the Xbox App you can bring across your existing settings and preferences from the previous gen and carry them across, alongside your library. And if you have all Xbox One games ready to go on an external you’ll be able to play them immediately with the Xbox Series X handling all cloud-save retrieval duties in a couple of seconds.

In fact it’s not until you fire up something like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and get to witness its super-quick loading that you truly get a sense that you’ve entered the next-gen realm. This isn’t a bad thing, the Xbox Series X user experience is smooth and painless, and benefits from years of optimising services and features for the Xbox line-up.

The PlayStation 5 is a little different in that the UI is brand-new, with some wonderful new features like quick-menu overlay and Activity Cards that let you jump into specific sections of games or continue your progress directly from the home screen. And it all comes together in your hands, literally, with Sony crafting its most advanced and feature-packed controller to date. The new DualSense is packed with impressive HD rumble, Adaptive triggers that alter tension and feedback depending on use. A touch-pad, microphone, speaker and new ergonomics round it all out. In fact, look at the textured grip closely and you might see a self-serving, familiar pattern.

It’s so shiny and brand-new that Sony took the extra step to create an entire game in Astro’s Playroom to showcase its features. Preloaded on all PS5 consoles the short and sweet platformer also serves as a celebration of all things PlayStation. So in the case of the new-newness almost everything here feels next-gen. And when paired with the fast internal storage, things like Activity Cards prove it in a matter of seconds.

Launch Titles and Services

Outside of Spider-Man, which does look wonderful on the PS5, there really aren’t many major exclusives on either platform...

The PlayStation 5 launch line-up, of the two feels a little more traditional in that the brand-new games include some exclusives (as in not on Xbox Series X) like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls Remake, Godfall, Bugsnax, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Astro’s Playroom. Taking the same approach the Xbox Series X launch line-up is bolstered by console exclusives like Yakuza: Like A Dragon , Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected , Bright Memory 1.0 , and a few other indie titles.

Outside of Spider-Man, which does look wonderful on the PS5, there really aren’t many major exclusives on either platform -- instead a robust suite covering a wide range of genres with the larger AAA releases like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching on both.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is making a next-gen case of its own © Activision

This means that both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have opted for the library approach versus the tentpole -- and on that front nothing quite says library like Xbox Game Pass . Here several first-party titles as mentioned above -- like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves -- get the 4K 60fps treatment, alongside offering players access to over 100 games to play. In a direct response to the rise in popularity of Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus subscribers on the PS5 will get access to what is called the PS Plus Collection -- packed with classic PS4 titles like God of War and Bloodborne . That said, it acts more like a greatest hits collection than the Netflix of gaming that is Game Pass.

Where Do They Fit at Home?

It might seem an odd point to, well, point out, but your living room or entertainment space is about to be invaded, by consoles of the “ Attack of the 50ft Woman ” levels. Both machines can be positioned horizontally, but really they’ve been designed as vertical PC-like towers. This means you’ll need to consider where they fit. Both will need plenty of ventilation, which is a keen consideration and both are heavy, and behemoth. The Xbox Series X comes in on the smaller, lighter scale, but only by a smidge. Its boxey shape though makes it more manageable, however the sleek Homer-styled design of the PS5 might make for more fitting issues in your dedicated space. Trivial as it may read, there’s consideration to be taken into account here where either machine fits. And if you’re in the camp of “I’ll just have both machines and the biggest TV I can find”, then may God have mercy on your soul.

Games Into the Future

With the PlayStation 4 Sony has positioned its first-party line-up as something akin to god-tier -- this year alone we got The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima . Before those two powerhouses there was God of War , perhaps the best game of the entire generation, alongside Uncharted , Horizon Zero Dawn , Marvel’s Spider-Man, and others. With its first-party suite of studios looking to continue that trend for the PS5, alongside all the big third-party releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty -- there’s no doubt that gaming on the PS5 will be something of a continuation of what we got on the PS4.

From God of War 2 to the tantalising Horizon II: Hidden West, there will also be some third-party exclusives too -- as seen in the day-one efforts of Godfall and the Demon’s Souls remake.

Meanwhile, in Xbox Land , Team Xbox head, Phil Spencer , has been spending the latter portions of the previous generation building a superteam of developers under the Xbox Game Studios banner. From Obsidian to Rare to Double Fine to 343 Industries and The Initiative , all are hard at work on creating games built to take advantage of the Xbox Series X and PC, and become a part of Xbox Game Pass. Fable , Halo Infinite , Forza , Gears ; established franchises to be joined by new stuff too, like Obsidian’s Avowed and Rare’s Everwild .

Perhaps the biggest Xbox coup came a few months ago when word dropped that Microsoft had acquired Zenimax -- resulting in all Bethesda studios and properties becoming, well, Xbox properties. From The Elder Scrolls to DOOM to Wolfenstein to the upcoming sci-fi epic Starfield , there’s a good chance that these games will become a part of Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Series X and skip the PlayStation 5 entirely. As much as the PS4 has games like God of War or Uncharted where the Xbox One didn’t -- this new generation will tell a very different story.

It’s a Wrap

A story that in a perfect world would result in all lovers of videogames gracing their TV cabinets with the presence of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Based on their respective launch prices and line-ups though, and players primarily sticking to one platform versus another, both offer an easy choice. Going from the PS4 to the PS5 or the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, makes sense as both support existing libraries with cross-gen support for a number of titles.

Gamers, for the foreseeable future, will be sailing into a next-gen sunset © Ubisoft

But, Xbox goes one step further here thanks to Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery and a longer history of backwards compatibility -- and the addition of the more affordable Xbox Series S. An all-digital next-gen console that opts for 1440p over 4K yet retains the speed and visual improvements of the larger Series X. And in overall terms of value the addition of Xbox Game Pass kind of makes what Microsoft has on offer sound remarkably enticing -- especially when the PS5’s comparable PS Plus Collection is decent but a little limited in scope. The now oft-utilised comparison of Game Pass being the “Netflix of Videogames” might wind up too hard to pass on. After all, “Game Pass and Chill?” could become the next -best line for a significant date with a gamer partner of choice.

With near identical hardware capabilities, huge libraries of current titles to play and next-gen marvels to countdown to, choosing either console is the furthest thing from a mistake. And when you’ve got two titans going head to head, matching each other blow for blow, with a Game Pass hook here and a DualSense uppercut there -- buying a ticket to either corner becomes all the sweeter when the competition is this close.

Perhaps it’ll finally be a tie?