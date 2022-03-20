Unlocking the history of Melbourne’s indie sleaze days

You might have heard that the vibe is about to shift. Or maybe it’s already shifted. According to trend forecaster Sean Monahan (and writer Allison P. Davies, who wrote about Monahan’s predictions in a viral article for The Cut ) one era in culture is ending and another is about to begin.

As Monahan sees it, we’re set to leave behind late 2010s ephemera including Drake, Donald Trump and sneaker culture. In its place, culture is about to embrace something we’ve lived through before: indie sleaze.

If you don’t know indie sleaze by name, you’ll probably know it on sight. Aesthetically, it is, as Monahan explains, “American Apparel, flash photography at parties, messy hair and messy make-up”. It’s a particular era in music, nightlife and culture – one defined by MySpace pages, music blogs where you could illegally download fuzzy 128kbps remixes, and acts like MGMT, Uffie and Cut Copy.

If you lived through it, you might have just called it ‘indie’; more recently, it’s also been dubbed bloghouse . Depending on who you’re asking, it happened somewhere between, say, 2003 and 2011. And it’s not just Monahan who is tipping its return: TikTokers have been calling an indie sleaze comeback since last year .

Here in Australia, there’s one club that has been ready for the return of indie sleaze for years: Melbourne’s Yah Yahs. But for owner Darve Smith, indie sleaze isn’t a trend but a way of life.

“It's always been a staple of what we're about,” Smith says. “It just became cool for that next age group.”

Smith has owned Yah Yahs for the last six years but the club’s history stretches back decades. It was there for the peak of indie sleaze and, in his own salad days, Smith was one partiers sweating it out on the dancefloor in skinny jeans and Chuck Taylors. Taking over the helm of the nightlife institution has been a chance to relive that nightlife golden era.

“I’m literally recreating Yah Yahs to be what it was when I was 21,” he says. “I’ve built a monster machine. And even though I’m not the one hanging out there every night myself, [the punters] are listening to the same music as I was then. And you’re getting little punk bands and electronic bands playing.”

“It just makes me smile. It’s amazing. It’s like a little time warp.”

Coatroom chaos at Yah Yahs. © Supplied by Yah Yahs

Smith says he’s always soundtracked Yah Yahs with the music of indie sleaze (as well as some new stuff). But it’s in the last six or so months that he’s seen the sound really take off with a younger demographic – one who weren’t there for indie the first time around. Given Yah Yahs has been going since indie day dot, Smith sees it as his duty to keep the era’s spirit alive.

And Smith – like just about everyone else who was there for it – only has fond memories of the indie days.

Back in the early aughts, there was a lot for the music and nightlife fan to be excited about. It was, for one, a time when Australian music was taking the world stage in a way it hadn’t before. Changes in technology like the advent of widespread home internet were making it easy for bands out of Melbourne or Sydney to upload their tracks and swiftly find an audience abroad. Suddenly, we were being looked to as a well of incredible talent.

“Indie rock was blowing up,” Smith recalls. “Out of Melbourne at that time you had Jet exploding, you had The Vines exploding. There was Temper Trap, Miami Horror, Midnight Juggernauts. Australia was, for the first time ever, hot to trot.”

Australia was, for the first time ever, hot to trot Darve Smith

That era was led by a propulsive energy. The rise of big touring festivals meant there was a steady stream of big international acts coming through the city; when something like the Big Day Out was on, Melbournites could go out seven nights a week. New fashions could be seized from the racks of Savers daily, if you could only find them before the next girl with a full fringe and a sewing machine. And you were always waiting for photos – taken by someone who achieved minor celebrity status by toting around a camera with a fisheye lens and a blinding flash – to be uploaded to a blog, so that you could rip the photos and upload them to your MySpace or Facebook page.

It was also a time when barriers were being broken down: rock and electronic music were merging and creating an exciting new hybrid where anything went, as long as it sounded good.

Behind the scenes at Yah Yahs. © Supplied by Yah Yahs

“It was probably the first time that multiple scenes [converged] – back before then, there was such a division of the subculture between techno and rock‘n’roll, both by fashion and sounds,” Smith says. "Indie sleaze became this crossover culture. Techno kids and rock kids were starting to accept each other a lot more and realise that really, everyone just wanted to party.”

“It was a really exciting time and everyone who was anyone wanted to be in a band, and everyone wanted to be in Melbourne. It felt like the epicentre of the world at that time.”

Everyone wanted to be in Melbourne. It felt like the epicentre of the world at that time Darve Smith

In Sydney, this new guard of music was led by parties like Bang Gang in the city’s then-after hour hub of Kings Cross. In Melbourne, it was happening around the city; at Revolver, Ding Dong Lounge, Cherry Bar and The Espy, as well as Yah Yahs.

Smith remembers Yah Yah as being the place where anything went sonically.

“You could hear anything from a weird electronic track through to Jet and, when it was late, it could turn into pop. It was where everyone could drop their guns and not feel they had to stay within their niche scene,” he says. “Yah Yahs catered for everybody because it was basically a big house party.”

“It was a meeting spot for every type of Melbourne, from punks to indie kids to late night ballers. It’s where everyone came together. It’s a hot soup. A really hot mess. And it was pretty loose, to be honest. Like, very loose.”

Today those anything-goes, house party ethos of indie sleaze live on at Yah Yahs. It’s right at home there.

“Yah Yahs has really been a custodian of that era of partying, but in a really safe environment. It’s probably the ultimate dive bar, still, to this day,” Smith says. And then, with a laugh: “But we also work very hard at keeping it looking like that.”

Discover Yah Yah’s and other key nightlife collaborators at Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked, a celebration of Melbourne’s most renowned bars, clubs and party-starters. Red Bull Melbourne Unlocked takes place across one weekend from March 25 –27, free via RSVP. Head here for more info .