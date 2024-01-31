Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth perfectly balances emotion and entertainment

Infinite Wealth builds upon the foundation laid by Yakuza: Like a Dragon, greatly evolving the turn-based gameplay to put more emphasis on strategy and team synergy in battle. Freedom of movement during combat scenarios enables more battle strategies that encourage you to take into account surroundings, proximity to enemies, and which party members are close enough to team up with one another. The variety of combinations gives a real sense of cooperation between characters.

That’s not to mention that the new features, Hyper Meter and Tag Team Attacks, add another layer of thinking when it comes to managing resources and who you pick for your party.