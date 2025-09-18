"Stress is a stimulus": how Mahuchikh stays cool in the heat of competition
How important is psychological preparation for high jumping? How does it affect the result?
In general, psychological preparation in sports is a very important aspect. Physically, you can be 200 percent ready to jump and run fast, but if you don't believe that you can do it, you won't get any results.
Recently, at a competition in Doha, I thought I had jumped 198cm, but it turned out to be 196cm. And this attempt was not even counted. Instead of jumping 198, I raised the bar by two centimetres at once. I knew that if I overcame this height, I would win, and if not, I would be somewhere around fourth or fifth. I managed to jump on the first attempt.
It's about that important psychological aspect, when you are confident in yourself despite everything. You know what you're doing - then you're not distracted by any other factors.
That photo of you lying down and resting before the decisive jump at the Games last year went viral. It looks like you're very calm during important competitions, or is that just an impression?
It only seems that way. You have to learn how to lie down in that situation. Many people can't spend time calmly before performances. They have to walk around constantly, do something, but you have to concentrate completely and lie down.
I close my eyes. Of course, everything is boiling inside, the adrenaline is pumping, but you have to keep it in check to go out and show the result. You need to show all these emotions during and after the jump, but you should be more reserved the day before. That's another aspect you need to learn - finding that balance.
What do you think about when you take a big breath before the start?
I think I can do it. I think: "Just do your job". I know that I'm strong, trained and that I've already done a lot. In general, it's always easier in competitions, because you only jump there. In training, you practise several attempts, but here you only need to do 10 jumps, sometimes even less.
Do you ever get nervous at competitions?
All the time. For an athlete, it's like an incentive, a sign that you're moving in the right direction. Of course, sometimes you have to control your nerves. When there's too much energy or emotion, the body doesn't understand what to do and where to direct the energy. Everything should be in moderation.
My heart beats frantically before every race. When I was younger, I didn't care what level of competition I was competing at - everything was equally important. You come to a competition, feel the adrenaline and get excited. That's how it should be.
Do you have any rituals that calm you down?
When I'm lying on the mat during a competition, I can take a deep breath through my nose and exhale through my mouth. I repeat it three times and I calm down. I also do finger exercises and count my steps. This also helps me.
How do your relationships with your family or your coach affect your morale? Do they sometimes distract you or help you?
My family, coach and team help me a lot. I am a family person. I spend a lot of time abroad, I don't see my family - and then I feel burned out, I want to leave everything. It's important for me to communicate with my family, the team and the coach. Before the season, my parents and sister came to visit me - we talked and it gave me energy.
Is it possible to use motivation and psychological techniques from the world of sport in everyday life?
Sport helps a lot psychologically. You become more resilient in different situations and approach everything more calmly. When something happens in life, you know what to do.
For example, in February 2022, I needed time to sit down and think about what to do next, what our action plan was. You learn that everything has to be structured and organised.
Did you develop these skills, or have you always had them?
I think that I've had some skills since childhood, but if you don't develop them, don't pay attention to them, they'll remain underdeveloped. Years in the sport and working on yourself help to improve them.
How do you spend your time away from sports? What relaxes you?
Walks in the city or on the beach. When I feel overwhelmed, I listen to music or an audiobook. I rarely turn on music, because it prevents me from concentrating, but books help me to immerse myself in another world.
What advice do you have for athletes who experience internal pressure and a lot of emotional stress?
You need to protect yourself from it. I would advise you not to take in a lot of information from others, but to go towards your goal with focus. I was told many times that I needed to change, that I didn't have that kind of jump, that it wouldn't work, and that I wouldn't jump high at all. They said that sport was just a hobby for me, that nothing would come of it. If I had listened to all this, I wouldn't have achieved my dream, I would have just gone with the flow. Of course, there are useful tips, but it's important to analyse what works for you.
How do you manage to separate real life from training and sports?
Sport is a great distraction. Even in the off-season, when there are no competitions, I do pilates. You come and immerse yourself in a different atmosphere. I don't like to combine sports and my personal life: family, love and everything else. Everything should always be separate. You come to the stadium to train for your future results. You may have a lot of problems to deal with, relationships, quarrels, but as an athlete you have to realise that there is a corner where you just keep doing what you like.