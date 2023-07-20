Don’t let these myths about running slow you down

We've all heard of the most famous urban myths, from a mysterious monster in a Scottish loch to tales of Bigfoot wandering the forests. But did you know there are also myths about running that have spread far and wide? Some may even have prevented people from hitting the pavement and chasing their goals.

Let's take a closer look at some of these common misconceptions and see just why running can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.

Runners train for the Wings For Life World Run in Bratislava © Filip Nagy for Wings for Life World Run

01 Sweating outside in the cold makes you ill

"Don't go out with wet hair or you'll get a cold!" Many of us can probably still hear our parents telling us this. But as much as this idea has been drummed into us, it's actually incorrect. Colds are usually caused by viruses and can't generally be triggered by cold temperatures alone. Of course, the cold can weaken our immune system and make it more vulnerable, but it's for precisely that reason that you should run regularly. Long-term exercise definitely strengthens the immune system, even if it makes you sweat. So, get yourself out there.

Does strength training really make you slow? © Moataz Ibrahim/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Strength training makes you slow

Bodybuilders with bulging muscles aren't going to get the quickest running times, but for everyone else this statement isn't just inaccurate: the opposite is actually true. Proper strength training provides the foundations for successful, effective running. Functional training that focuses on movement sequences and trains muscle groups rather than just individual muscles is ideal. A strong upper body provides stability while powerful stomach and back muscles prevent excessive strain on the spine. What's more, targeted strength training can also naturally improve power and explosive strength.

03 You only start burning fat after 30 minutes

This is completely false. When run, you start burning fat from the very first step. Of course, you only do so to a small extent at first, but the body burns more energy when you run for longer. As a result, the longer you run the more effective the fat loss. So, if you’re trying to lose as much fat as possible you should run for as long as possible at a slow pace. Interval training, where you run at a low intensity with brief bursts of speed, is ideal. As a general rule however it's always worth running, no matter how long you are out or how hard you run.

Stretching before running: important or not? © Romina Amato for Wings for Life World Run

04 It's important to do static stretching before running

Please don't. Unless you actually want to be detrimental to your running. Doing static stretches before running hinder your performance and even increase your risk of injury, because stretched muscles have less power and lower maximum strength. Pre-run stretching should therefore take the form of a dynamic warm-up, such as leg swings or lunges, which prepare the body for the subsequent training. Take time to do this sort of stretching before your running sessions and it will pay off.

05 Running is bad for your back

"I can't run because it puts too much strain on my lower back." Above all else, this frequently heard statement is nothing more than a lame excuse. Sport in general, and running in particular, is actually a proven remedy for back problems as exercise provides the foundations for healthy intervertebral discs.

Running rhythmically exerts and releases pressure on the intervertebral discs, providing them with a good supply of nutrients and fluid. It also strengthens the back muscles and has the added benefit of burning calories. After all, a lower body weight relieves strain on the back. Of course, this all naturally depends on you wearing suitable running shoes.

Does sweating really mean you're fit enough? © Mine Kasapoglu for Wings for Life World Run

06 Sweating little means that you're fit

Sweat cools the body down. We all know that. What many people aren't aware of, though, is that you can actually train your sweat glands. People who regularly do endurance training do exactly that; they sweat more efficiently as their body releases an optimum amount of sweat. People who are very fit also start to sweat more quickly: the better the endurance, the sooner sweat production begins. In addition to this, the amount we sweat is genetically determined, so an assertion like the one above is extremely dubious. But we can reliably say that more effort equals more heat, which equals more sweat.

Is running on asphalt better? © Ash Narod for Wings for Life World Run

07 Running on asphalt damages the joints

Running doesn't generally harm the joints, but regular exercise strengthens them. Furthermore, modern running shoes can now cushion the impact so well that running on asphalt puts no more strain on the joints than running through a forest, for example. The soft, uneven ground can actually make these kind of runs more problematic for some people than running on firm ground. You're more unstable and can twist an ankle more easily. Some runners swear by asphalt because they can push off it better than off trails or grass. As in so many areas though, the most important thing here is that variety is key.

Join thousands of people around the world at the exact same time on May 7 for the 10th anniversary Wings For Life World Run. We run for those who can't.