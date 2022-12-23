Musique
Voici les paroles de Darrell Cole pour le Red Bull 64 Bars !
Chuki Beats a fait venir Darrell Cole de Londres pour le prochain Red Bull 64 Bars. Une session trop démente !
« Ce qui me distingue des autres artistes, c'est le fait que j'ai vécu un peu partout... Je comprends de nombreuses cultures différentes et cela m'aide dans ma musique. J’ai choisi ce morceau parmi tous ceux que Chuki m’avait envoyés uniquement parce que je voulais me mettre au défi... Pour voir ce que ça donnait, du Darrell Cole sur du drill ! »
« Comment nous abordons une session comme celle-là ? Dans mon cas, je commence toujours par le beat. Ce sont les beats qui définissent l'ambiance du morceau. Parfois, je trouve une mélodie ou une mesure et j'explique au producteur où je veux aller. Mais j'ai besoin du beat pour donner le ton. »
Lyrics
- play with your kids stop playing with me
- I just been countin’ my P’s and dottin’ the I’s and crossing the T’s
- tracksuit might be Tacchini
- beanie rocking Lacoste on her tee
- she said that she don’t like dem man but she been f****** with me
- I made a sucker retreat, delete your reputation on the streets
- you rappin’ n***** is weak delete
- your entire verse and the beat
- I do this shit for my peeps
- you n***** is rappin’ to get to the freaks
- I can do this in my sleep
- yo
- nowadays when I pull up I be like 20 man deep
- if a n**** tryna violate he gettin’ both hands and feet
- tell her buss it wide open cuz I don’t like s**** on my sheets
- gettin high like Barcelona have you ever been to Monjuic
- she ask me if I do cocaine?
- j’ai dit: non merci.
- pass the dutchie pon di left hand side that’s me, merci
- backwoods that’s me
- got a lot on my plate now
- opened up a store now I’m thinking ‘bout
- bag and boxes like blade brown
- make Euros and make Pounds
- with the same ones that stayed down
- now we gettin’ up
- link up with the boss dogs for some boss talk n**** set it up
- pray to God and we work hard then we play hard
- n**** level up
- the devil better get the hell out the way or tell that n**** imma set ‘em up
- I been on my research, laptop or the the phone
- need to get some P first or I ain’t comin’ home
- rich young man that’s me first, YSL cologne
- put that s*** in reverse
- when you was stressin’ bout corona D. Cole moved out the country wow
- me and Narco shared a bando
- thank God I’m living comfy now
- when business is booming money is flowing n**** don’t spud me now
- cuz you weren’t there when I was down
- now i’m countin’ euros and pounds
- smokin’ this Cali I don’t do the regular
- I had Adidas and Clarks sponsor my party cuz I ain’t the regular
- wifey look like Snoh Aalegra
- but a bit better, you see she ain’t regular
- my focus is getting this money, cars, clothes, houses etc…