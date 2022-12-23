play with your kids stop playing with me

I just been countin’ my P’s and dottin’ the I’s and crossing the T’s

tracksuit might be Tacchini

beanie rocking Lacoste on her tee

she said that she don’t like dem man but she been f****** with me

I made a sucker retreat, delete your reputation on the streets

you rappin’ n***** is weak delete

your entire verse and the beat

I do this shit for my peeps

you n***** is rappin’ to get to the freaks

I can do this in my sleep

yo

nowadays when I pull up I be like 20 man deep

if a n**** tryna violate he gettin’ both hands and feet

tell her buss it wide open cuz I don’t like s**** on my sheets

gettin high like Barcelona have you ever been to Monjuic

she ask me if I do cocaine?

j’ai dit: non merci.

pass the dutchie pon di left hand side that’s me, merci

backwoods that’s me

got a lot on my plate now

opened up a store now I’m thinking ‘bout

bag and boxes like blade brown

make Euros and make Pounds

with the same ones that stayed down

now we gettin’ up

link up with the boss dogs for some boss talk n**** set it up

pray to God and we work hard then we play hard

n**** level up

the devil better get the hell out the way or tell that n**** imma set ‘em up

I been on my research, laptop or the the phone

need to get some P first or I ain’t comin’ home

rich young man that’s me first, YSL cologne

put that s*** in reverse

when you was stressin’ bout corona D. Cole moved out the country wow

me and Narco shared a bando

thank God I’m living comfy now

when business is booming money is flowing n**** don’t spud me now

cuz you weren’t there when I was down

now i’m countin’ euros and pounds

smokin’ this Cali I don’t do the regular

I had Adidas and Clarks sponsor my party cuz I ain’t the regular

wifey look like Snoh Aalegra

but a bit better, you see she ain’t regular