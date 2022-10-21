Voici les paroles du Red Bull 64 Bars de K1D !

headshots

why u ducking the headshots

kill the game kill ‘em

all hope they all rot

by myself Forrest Gump

here's a new plot

had a dream ‘bout

a Porsche on a new lot

on the hunt on the chase

and I can't stop

I might get that thug

life tatted like Pac

niggas think they

Suge Knight really J.Lo

I would say u switched

up but u been ho

look at me how

I move the finesse on me

n***** sending me threats

ain’t no stress on me

really out here like

one of the best homie

know it too so I bang on

my chest homie with the gorillas

aye say baby don’t trip

I’m still f****** with Thrilla

I’m still with Mama with Denis

yeah Yones that my nigga

show to show

still getting bigger

like how do u figure lil boy

we like city to city lil boy

really out here

signing t****** lil boy

packed the venue

oh my god all the noise

pack it and stack up

the chips like Doritos

she don’t like you to

me she a sweet h*

I know people that talk

way too much ‘bout the kid

when they see me won't

say s*** to me though

swear to god this s***

so easy a free throw

Chuki got sauce like

he work at McDonalds

that's not the case homie

let me be honest

we getting money of

corporate and sponsors

mama saw me on

tv got her smiling

25 cops couldn't stop

me from wilding

I'm way too

different lil baby

like

think u crazy let

see who that crazy

I spazz on them stages (whooo)

I’m from the 9 I be ragin’ (whoo)

she be backstage

getting wavy

she a rockstar that’s

my baby (whoo whooo)

I'm outta space with it

tell that girl to grow up

if she act timid

told my g’s quit

the b****** let’s get it

we gon’ get to the

cheese in a minute

yeah wait

I'm ‘bout to blow up like C4

I’m d boy lowkey

I’m a big dawg

here's my old flow

I got new ones

coming by the minute

and u rappers got no drive like

an old Ford engine

imma spin the flow back

hit reverse and then I kick it

think u caught it imma flip it to

whatever I invented I can come up

with a sentence in a second

I’m a menace

f****** up the beat back

and forth like it’s tennis

f*** ya baby momma let

her call u while we do it

imma different kinda

petty I go stupid

I keep nothing on

my chest but a Cuban

‘bout to level up next

year gon’ be foolish

‘bout to vacay up in

Greece with the goonies

Future said it first lay in

bed with my groupies

came up can I get a hallelujah

don’t keep a gun but

I’m connected with the shooter

I'd hate to do it so don’t

let u make me do it

i move in peace meditating

like a Buddhist

smoking big trees

no trees K1D moody

Cali OG if it’s not

imma lose it

I ain't got no heart think

I left it in the cooler

keep my business straight

line it up with a ruler

college dropout make

more money than my tutors

rappers like my sons