Voici les paroles du Red Bull 64 Bars de K1D !
From Belgium with love! Chuki Beats a invité K1D en studio pour un marathon verbal de 64 mesures. Le résultat ? Un feu d’artifice verbal et musical !
« Je pense que je préfère ne pas me cloisonner dans un genre spécifique », déclare K1D. « Je crois que le son transcende les frontières. Je ne compare pas ma musique à celle des autres, je fais juste ce qui me correspond. »
« Tout ce que j'écris est soit actuel, soit quelque chose que j'ai vécu. Parfois un mélange des deux. Je pense qu'un bon musicien doit être capable de voyager dans le temps mentalement pour déterrer ce qui correspond au morceau. »
« D'habitude je commence par un beat et j'écris un texte en fonction de celui-ci. Parfois je pars de zéro pour les deux. Et très occasionnellement j'ai déjà un texte pour lequel je dois composer un instrumental. J’essaie de me l’approprier en me demandant ce que ferait K1D, puis je l’applique au morceau. »
Paroles
- headshots
- why u ducking the headshots
- kill the game kill ‘em
- all hope they all rot
- by myself Forrest Gump
- here's a new plot
- had a dream ‘bout
- a Porsche on a new lot
- on the hunt on the chase
- and I can't stop
- I might get that thug
- life tatted like Pac
- niggas think they
- Suge Knight really J.Lo
- I would say u switched
- up but u been ho
- look at me how
- I move the finesse on me
- n***** sending me threats
- ain’t no stress on me
- really out here like
- one of the best homie
- know it too so I bang on
- my chest homie with the gorillas
- aye say baby don’t trip
- I’m still f****** with Thrilla
- I’m still with Mama with Denis
- yeah Yones that my nigga
- show to show
- still getting bigger
- like how do u figure lil boy
- we like city to city lil boy
- really out here
- signing t****** lil boy
- packed the venue
- oh my god all the noise
- pack it and stack up
- the chips like Doritos
- she don’t like you to
- me she a sweet h*
- I know people that talk
- way too much ‘bout the kid
- when they see me won't
- say s*** to me though
- swear to god this s***
- so easy a free throw
- Chuki got sauce like
- he work at McDonalds
- that's not the case homie
- let me be honest
- we getting money of
- corporate and sponsors
- mama saw me on
- tv got her smiling
- 25 cops couldn't stop
- me from wilding
- I'm way too
- different lil baby
- like
- think u crazy let
- see who that crazy
- I spazz on them stages (whooo)
- I’m from the 9 I be ragin’ (whoo)
- she be backstage
- getting wavy
- she a rockstar that’s
- my baby (whoo whooo)
- I'm outta space with it
- tell that girl to grow up
- if she act timid
- told my g’s quit
- the b****** let’s get it
- we gon’ get to the
- cheese in a minute
- yeah wait
- I'm ‘bout to blow up like C4
- I’m d boy lowkey
- I’m a big dawg
- here's my old flow
- I got new ones
- coming by the minute
- and u rappers got no drive like
- an old Ford engine
- imma spin the flow back
- hit reverse and then I kick it
- think u caught it imma flip it to
- whatever I invented I can come up
- with a sentence in a second
- I’m a menace
- f****** up the beat back
- and forth like it’s tennis
- f*** ya baby momma let
- her call u while we do it
- imma different kinda
- petty I go stupid
- I keep nothing on
- my chest but a Cuban
- ‘bout to level up next
- year gon’ be foolish
- ‘bout to vacay up in
- Greece with the goonies
- Future said it first lay in
- bed with my groupies
- came up can I get a hallelujah
- don’t keep a gun but
- I’m connected with the shooter
- I'd hate to do it so don’t
- let u make me do it
- i move in peace meditating
- like a Buddhist
- smoking big trees
- no trees K1D moody
- Cali OG if it’s not
- imma lose it
- I ain't got no heart think
- I left it in the cooler
- keep my business straight
- line it up with a ruler
- college dropout make
- more money than my tutors
- rappers like my sons
- go to bed lil junior